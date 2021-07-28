Child porn case earns former lawyer and therapist 12 years in prison

If you ask me, twelve years isn't long enough. John Robert Cooney, a fomer attorney and therapist from Orlando earned twelve years in prison yesterday (Wednesday) after pleading guilty to "receiving child sex abuse images using a popular social media app"

Awful.

Mr. Cooney had plead guilty to the charges back in March after it was revealed he was having images "depicting sexual abuse of children as young as 1 and 2 years old" sent to him in July 2020.

That August, police obtained a search warrant and during a sweep took "several electronic devices" from the home. On said devices, they'd discovered "They found over 1,800 photos and 2,400 videos of young children."

During the investigation, it was revealed Mr. Cooney was "trading cloud storage links with collections of child sex abuse materials with other users."

Mr. Cooney was made to register as a sex offender and give up all of his electronics that were involved in the horrible crime.

The case was taken very seriously by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Orange County Sheriff's Office, as well as prosecutor Assistant United States Attorney Amanda Daniels and U.S. District Court judge Roy B. Dalton, Jr., who'd given Cooney twelve years behind bars.

This sad case is one of many that is a part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative launched nationwide in May 2006. Through this program, the Department of Justice hopes to " combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse."

Project Safe Childhood pools the talents of the United States Attorneys' Offices, the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, and "marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims."

I'll admit, I had no idea this inititiative existed, but it makes me so happy to know the safety of the children is being taken seriously.

What are your thoughts?

https://www.tampafp.com/former-orlando-attorney-and-therapist-gets-12-years-in-federal-prison-receiving-child-sexual-abuse-images-social-media/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/former-orlando-attorney-and-therapist-gets-12-years-in-child-porn-case/ar-AAMFdRe?ocid=uxbndlbing

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.