Dog warns owner of fire in home, both escape unharmed

What an amazing story out of Florida today! An unnamed, but well-loved doggo was about to tell her master about a fire that broke out in their home on Clayton street in Tangerine early Wednesday morning.

Spokeswoman Lisa McDonald for Orange County Fire rescue said crews had responded to the call of a house fire at approximately 3:23 a.m. on the "6500 block of Clayton Street." When they showed up tot he seen, they witnessed "flames shooting through the roof."

Fortunately, the brave firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, though there was a "partial collapse on one side of the building."

The cause of the fire? No one is quite sure, but one of the crazy lightning strikes Florida is so famous as a result of the storm Tuesday is suspected as the culprit. Lisa McDonald reported the remarkable little dog "woke the resident up around 3 a.m. and he heard the sound of cackling coming from the roof."

It was really scary, really scary," says the owner of the home, Joel Rosa, "...I'm trying to, at the beginning I thought that I can stop it myself even from outside."

Thanks to the dogs stout heart and quick thinking, both the dog and Rosa were able to flee the home without injury. Mr. Rosa told news sources "his dog saved his life."

“She’s my hero. I love my dog and, you know, it’s amazing."

What an awesome story. Dogs are truly incredible, loyal animals! I hope this sweet little floof gets all the belly rubs and a nice steak. Good girl!

