Merced, CA

Man who killed teen in Walmart parking lot identified

Evie M.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=332G5i_0b9yVSFn00

This story breaks my heart. I love Merced, having grown up in Atwater, and stories like these just kill me. 18-year-old Dominick Hernandez from Atwater was killed on July 19 when someone "fired into his car near the Walmart parking lot on Loughborough Drive."

Police are on the hunt for the culprit---a man police have identified as 20-year-old Marcellus Tremayne Harris from Merced and asking for help from tipsters who may have information. If you know anything about Mr. Harris' whereabouts, you are urged to contact Detective Redke at 209-385-7725. He can also be reached at radkep@cityofmerced.org.

Young Dominick's is the eighth homicide in Merced this year, say police. The night he lost his life, bystanders were "startled by gunshots" at the Walmart near Olive Ave. and Loughborough drive at about 6:30 that evening. According to police, Dominick was "driving a vehicle with other people inside when someone opened fire from another car."

When police showed up at the scene, Dominick was suffering from "multiple gunshot wounds". He lost his battle after being rushed to the hospital.

About the tragic death, Merced Police Lt. Joseph Perez says: "In cases like this, it is tragic. You know, somebody so young, you have a lot more. People want to live long, fruitful lives. I have children that age and it hits us hard to see that violence like that shouldn't happen in somebody's life."

Dominick, who played football for Atwater High, will be remembered as "a good athlete and an even better person."

If you would like to donate to funeral costs, you can find the GoFundMe here.

What a tragic loss of life. I am truly sorry to hear Dominick died so young and with so much to live for. I am positive the police won't rest until the culprit is found. Merced used to be a safe, happy place to live, which makes this story so much sadder.

Rest in peace, Dominick.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/merced-police-identify-suspect-involved-in-murder-of-teenager-near-walmart-parking-lot/ar-AAMD6FK?ocid=uxbndlbing

https://abc30.com/merced-drive-by-shooting/10900056/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

