Childcare worker is arrested after scratches are found on child

Stories like this turn my stomach but they are so important to talk about. Children may have a voice but it is not a developed one and we are the ones who need to step up and speak for them. A twenty-three year old childcare worker at KinderCare Learning Center on Lamp Ave. has been arrested after a parent noticed her child come out with scratches when she came to pick him up.

The story goes, when the parent questioned employees about the scratches and bruises, they told her he'd "run into a wall," however his mother didn't buy the story.

Police eventually arrested Nailah Pringle after some investigations for her part in the incident. Pringle has been slapped with a charge of "contributing to a minor’s crime."

In compliance with the daycare's protocol, Ms. Pringle has been placed on leave for the time being. In a statement, KinderCare explains their position and the actions taken against the employee:

“At KinderCare, the safety of the children we look after is always our top priority. We work hard to provide every child with a safe, caring environment in which to learn and grow, and we take all concerns about child safety seriously. We reported this incident to Licensing yesterday and are working with them to investigate the matter and determine what may or may not have happened. According to our protocol, the child’s teacher is not at our center on administrative leave. The teacher will remain on leave until all investigations have been completed."

Though no one asked for my opinion, I have to agree with the mother. The boy would've had to scrape himself against the roughest wall in history to get marks like that. I am looking foward to seeing what happens to the employee. It is a very sad situation that I'm glad is being taken seriously.

What are your thoughts?

https://virginiaviews.com/police-virginia-beach-daycare-worker-arrested-after-parents-saw-childs-scratches/

