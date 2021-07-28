Man who "traveled to Florida to kill wife" earns life behind bars

Wow. What a terrifying story. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced a man from Indiana named Jarvis Madison was sentenced to life in prison in Federal court Monday after he'd traveled to Florida to kill his "estranged" wife, Rachael Madison, back in November 2016. in March, Mr. Madison plead guilty to "to stalking across state lines to kill his 44-year-old estranged wife, Rachael Madison."

Again, wow.

Prosecutors say the "events that led to Rachael Madison's death" started on November 15, 2016. Mr. Madison had "held her against her will, threatened to kill her and shot at her."

Fortunately, Mrs. Madison was able to flee to Ormond Beach. However, Mr. Madison didn't stop. He'd left multiple voice messages and sent texts to a family member of Rachel's, saying "she would see him again when she'd least expected it." The harrassment lasted for twelve long days.

That poor woman.

As part of the sinister plan, Mr. Madison traveled from Indiana to West Virginia where his girlfriend Belanda Sandy lived. Later, Ms. Sandy would earn seven years in prison for her part in the incident after she'd plead guilty to "obstruction of justice for helping him."

After his visit with Ms. Sandy, Mr. Madison drove to Florida and began to stake out the home in Ormond Beach where Rachael was living with family. On Nov. 27, 2016, a disguised Mr. Madison noticed Rachael leave the home to go out for a run. He'd waited for her to finish, and once she'd returned, he "forced her into the front seat of his SUV and shot her three times with a .45 caliber pistol," says police.

After Mr. Madison killed his wife, he returned to his girlfriend in West Virginia and stayed the night with Mrs. Madison's body in the car.

Horrific.

After his stay in West Virginia, Mr. Madison purchased supplies--a tarp and shovel--before driving to Tennessee where he dug a small grave for his wife and dumped her body. Thankfully, Mr. Madison didn't get far. He was arrested in Kentucy on Dec. 2nd and was even found with the murder weapon and binoculars. Blood was also found in the vehicle.

But none of that evidence really mattered--Mr. Madison admitted to the murder and complied by showing them where he'd buried her. Sadly, Mr. Madison had been abusing his wife for years before he killed her. He also had priors---a record of abuse when he was married to eight separate women.

Volusia County has been rocked by this tragedy, with Sheriff Mike Chitword vowing: "This horrific case will never be forgotten here in Volusia County. My heart will always go out to the victim, her family, and friends, and I pray that they’ve found some peace in knowing the coward who killed her will never walk free again.”

Mrs. Madison didn't deserve to die like this, nor did she deserve the abuse at the hands of the man who was meant to be her partner. It is incredibly heartbreaking, but at least this monster will be behind bars for the rest of his life. Rest in peace, Racheal!

What are your thoughts?

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/news/breaking-news/os-ne-jarvis-madison-sentence-rachael-madison-20210727-vkyqqiqbl5dzdcrbz3yd6qeyeu-story.html

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.