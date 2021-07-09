Stanislaus Dad tackles registered sex offender inside 5-year-old daughter's room

nydailynews.com

I am so proud of my home state of California right now. Go, Dad, go!

A dad from California was not playing around when he caught a sex offender, 39-year-old Daniel Diaz, in his five-year-old daughter's room.

The official reports say mom and dad "noticed something was wrong around 5 a.m. after they noticed a "man prowling around their house." The family lives in the quaint community of Grayson outside of Sacramento.

“He was in the living room window trying to peek in and he was grabbing his private parts and just looking around,” said Martha Zepeda, the little girl's mom.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says the dad told the stranger to leave, but he refused to listen and instead removed the screen to the daughter's room and "jumped inside."

WOW. That is terrifying.

After the family "heard a loud sound" they went to the girl's room and found Diaz "standing next to her."

I have chills.

The family jumped into action to protect the child. Dad, with some help, " dragged the suspect out of the house and held him down with duct tape until deputies arrived. Diaz was taken once police arrived.

Police say Diaz “may have possibly been under the influence of a controlled substance.” Diaz received charges such as "child endangerment, home invasion, peeping, prowling, and loitering"

Diaz, according to the California sex offender registry, spent almost ten years in prison after his conviction of "assault with intent to commit rape back in 2009."

It is truly terrifying knowing there are people out there willing to do harm to children like this, but I am just awestruck by the bravery of the family and so grateful the little girl is okay. What are your thoughts about this incredible story?

