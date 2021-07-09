Merced, CA

Illegal fireworks set fire to the roof of a Merced home

Evie M.

creative commons/Bvalium

Come on Merced. I am so disappointed by my hometown right now. On July 4, the roof of one Merced family's home was "destroyed within minutes" after someone decided to set off illegal fireworks and set the roof on fire.

Gina Moss was visiting her parents for the fourth next door when the incident went down. She'd gone inside the home to see her parents in distress.

"I quickly said, 'What's going on?' and they said 'The neighbor's roof is on fire," said Gina about the terrifying ordeal. Gina's father went outside to hose the flames down as they could've spread to their own home. According to the family: "The heat from the fire bubbled the paint and broke a window."

Fortunately, everyone in the original destroyed home was alright, even if the homeowner's insurance "wouldn't insure the home because of the style of roof."

That's not cool.

I'm not surprised to hear that this Fourth of July, Derek Parker, the Merced City Fire Chief, revealed he gave out 71 citations for illegal fireworks. 48 of the reports were made on the city's mobile app. Between 1,500 and 2,000 fireworks were confiscated by the City Police and Fire Departments.

Chief Parks says that the fines will be given to homeowners with illegal fireworks and that there's hope "more action will be taken to prevent it in the future."

Look. I understand normal fireworks are pretty lame, but you have a responsibility on the Fourth of July to follow the rules---or houses get destroyed. Setting off powerful illegal fireworks in your backyard is a pretty stupid decision and I hope the culprit thinks twice next time.

I'm very glad to hear no one was hurt.

What are your thoughts?

"fireworks" by bvalium is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

