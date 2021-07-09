State Troopers not charged after shooting at traffic stop in 2020

official Wavy news twitter account

Sad news out of Virginia Beach as the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney Office announces the investigation of the shooting of a man at a traffic stop on August 11, 2020, is over. Colin D. Stolle, the VB Commonwealth Attorney says the State Troopers involved "were not the proximate cause of the fatal gunshot." The troopers will face no charges in the shooting.

So what happened that terrible night in 2020?

23-year-old Coleman Sample "sped off" during a routine traffic stop back in 2020 after he was caught driving 92 mph in a 55 mph zone.

After driving away, Coleman "crashed into a Virginia Beach neighborhood, armed, and tried to run away."

According to official reports, the State Troopers on the scene were "trying to get control of Sample and the weapon." A witness nearby was able to capture the struggle on their cellphone. In the video, you see the troopers and Sample fighting for control of the gun, and then there's a shot.

Coleman died there at the scene. The force used against Coleman was ruled as "justified."

The official report written by Colin D. Stolle to Colonel Settle of the Virginia Beach says:

"I have completed my review of the in-custody death that occurred on August 11, 2020, in the City of Virginia Beach, and enclosed is my final report. In short, it is clear that the troopers were not the proximate cause of the fatal gunshot that took Mr. Sample's life. Based upon the law and the substantial evidence in this matter, it is my opinion that the troopers were within their legal authority and were justified in the use of force in the situation as it presented itself. Therefore, no charges will be prosecuted by this office against the troopers for the death of Coleman Sample."

The cause of Coleman's death was marked as: "undetermined."

It's a tragedy when a young life is wasted like this. What are your thoughts on the tragic news?

