8 Inflation-Fighting Tips to Stretch Your Dollars Further

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lF1rK_0bXAzMCA00
Image by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

When inflation goes up, the cost of living increases as well. However, you don’t have to let price increases lower your overall standard of living if you are willing to make changes to your spending behavior. Here are some inflation-fighting tips to help you stretch your money further.

1. Create a Budget

When higher inflation causes you to start spending more money for the goods and services that you consume, it’s really important that you keep track of your spending. That’s why every household should create a budget (and stick to it). Start by making a list of everything that you spend money on during the course of a month. Then, categorize each item by whether it’s essential or nonessential. Next, take a look at your nonessential purchases and find things to cut out (or at least cut back on). For example, if you buy a $5 latte from Starbucks five days a week, save money by making your own coffee at home. Once you have your budget, it’s up to you to hold yourself accountable to ensure that you stick to it.

2. Start Shopping for Good Deals

Oftentimes, inflation rears its ugly head at the store when you are buying food and household goods. For instance, while you are grocery shopping, you might say/think to yourself, “I can’t believe cottage cheese has gone up this much!” Luckily, most grocery stores typically run weekly specials. Therefore, if you notice that a different brand is less expensive than the one you normally buy, save money by giving it a try. Also, don’t forget to hunt for coupons (digital and print) that can help you save money at the cash register as well. Fighting inflation largely depends on your ability to become a savvy shopper who can spot the best deals.

3. Ditch the Brand Name for Generic

Since brand name products are already more expensive than their generic substitutes, consumers who buy brand name goods will really feel the squeeze from inflation. Therefore, you have a choice:

  • Spend a greater portion of your budget by continuing to buy brand name products.
  • Completely go without the product.
  • Find a less expensive generic (store brand) alternative.

Personally, I go with cheaper store brands all the time. In fact, the store brand is often the exact same as the name brand. (It just has the store’s label on it). For example, the Great Value dairy products at Walmart at the same as Hiland dairy products. They are even processed in the same facilities. The only differences are the label and price: Great Value is less expensive than Hiland. Dollar General has its own (cheaper) store brand as well.

4. Shop Discount Stores

Speaking of Dollar General, you can also save money on groceries and household goods by shopping at discount retailers. Since they have less overhead than larger grocery stores, they can pass the savings onto their shoppers. For instance, the other day I needed to buy a bag of Meow Mix for my cat. (Unfortunately, my spoiled cat refuses to eat cheaper brands of dry cat food). Instead of paying around $6 for a bag of Meow Mix at my local grocery store, I was able to buy it for about $4 at Dollar General. I’ll take the two dollar savings!

When it comes to shoes and clothing, you can often find good deals at discount retailers like Ross and T.J. Maxx. I once found a pair of Dockers shoes for $20 at Ross. Of course, you can also find good deals on Amazon and other eCommerce sites.

5. Shop Thrift Stores

You have to be thrifty if you want to fight inflation. Although, I don’t really want to have to fight inflation by purchasing used socks and underwear just to save money! However, I am willing to save money on certain ‘gently used’ items. For instance, I have found really great deals on sports jerseys and hoodies — that were in very good condition — at thrift stores. I would have paid a lot more buying them new from a major retailer. I have also found really cool, affordable home décor items at second hand shops. If you have never shopped at thrift stores, I strongly recommend that you give it a try.

6. Save on Utilities

Another area where consumers can really feel the effects of inflation is their utility bill. Luckily, you can save money on your utilities by using less energy:

  • Replace older appliances with more energy-efficient smart appliances.
  • Turn your thermostat a little higher during the summer and a little lower during the winter.
  • Make sure your home’s attic has adequate insulation.
  • Turn off lights when you leave a room. (This is common sense stuff).
  • Don’t leave the water running while brushing your teeth. (Again, more common sense).
  • Unplug devices when they aren’t being used (because they can still use electricity when they are off).

7. Save on Gas

Inflation often means higher gas prices for drivers. Therefore, if you drive a larger, gas-guzzling SUV, you should consider trading it in for a car that gets better gas mileage. Here are a few other tips that can help you save money at the pump:

  • Don’t drive over 65mph.
  • Make sure your tires are properly inflated.
  • Have your mechanic check your fuel filter. (A bad fuel filter will hurt your gas mileage).
  • Only buy premium (93 octane) gasoline if it’s recommended for your vehicle. Most vehicles run fine on regular unleaded (87 octane).
  • Try walking/biking more and driving less.

8. Eat Out Less

Higher food prices due to inflation also mean that restaurants have to charge customers more for meals. Therefore, if you want to save money on food, you should cook more meals at home. If you work on-site, bring your lunch from home instead of dining out every day. You can still dine out sometimes — just budget for it each month. That way you don’t end up overspending on food.

Higher inflation doesn’t have to mean a lower standard of living. However, if you want to make your money go further, then you are going to need to be a savvy consumer who is good at spotting the best deals, as well as finding creative ways to save money on the goods and services that you buy.

