5 Surprising Things That Can Hurt Your Credit Score

Avoid these common credit mistakes.

Many consumers mistakenly believe that as long as they don’t miss a credit card or loan payment (and they can stay out of bankruptcy court), their credit score will be fine. However, there are some small things that can surprisingly hurt your score — even if you have always been an otherwise “good” credit risk.

1. Unpaid Traffic and Parking Fines

When you are issued a traffic citation, the last thing on your mind is your credit score. Instead, you are likely thinking about the size of the fine and how to pay for it! Unfortunately, if you go too long without paying your traffic fines — and they end up in collections — your credit rating will take a hit. (Many jurisdictions do turn over unpaid tickets to collection agencies). Around 35 percent of your credit score is based on your payment history, and another 30 percent is based on your level of debt. Therefore, unpaid traffic and parking fines can negatively affect two huge sections that make up your credit report!

2. Overdue Library Books

A growing number of libraries are taking more drastic steps to deal with unpaid fines. For example, let’s say that you check out a book and forget to return it. The library issues you a small ($50) fine — but you never pay it. After a while, the library turns your account over to a collection agency and reports it delinquent to the credit bureaus. That means something as small as an overdue library book can drop your credit score by a big amount!

3. Renting a Car with a Debit Card

How could renting a car hurt your credit score as long as you pay for it and return the car in good condition? Well, if you use a debit card (instead of a credit card) to rent a car, the rental agency will often do a hard credit check — which will hurt your score. Therefore, if you have a credit card, always use it whenever you rent a car. If you don’t have one, ask the rental agency if they are going to do a credit check on you.

4. Consolidating Credit Card Debt

If you are carrying a lot of debt on multiple credit cards, it can be tempting to consolidate that debt on a single credit card, so you only have to make one monthly payment. Furthermore, credit card companies often entice you to do this by offering no balance transfer fees and a low (sometimes zero percent) introductory interest rate. However, carrying a high amount of debt on a single credit card can make your credit score decline. Therefore, you need to keep that in mind before consolidating all of your debt on a single credit card.

5. Missing a Rent Payment

Here’s the thing about rent payments and your credit report. If you always pay your rent on time, your payments won’t (likely) show up on your credit report. However, if you get into the habit of paying your rent late, your landlord can report it to the credit bureaus. Then, your late payments will become part of your credit history. Remember, 35 percent of your credit report is based on your payment history. Unfortunately, if late rent payments show up on your credit report, your rating could take a big hit.

In short, your credit rating has a big impact on many aspects of your life. Therefore, don’t make financial mistakes — even if they seem relatively small — that will negatively impact your credit score in a big way. Remember to always pay your traffic tickets, return your library books on time, rent a car with a credit card, avoid carrying high credit card debt, and don’t miss any rent payments!

