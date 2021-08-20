The Divorce Penalty

Image by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Recent and proposed tax law changes could make divorce even costlier for many splitting couples.

You are likely familiar with the marriage tax penalty that often penalizes married couples by placing them in a higher tax bracket. However, it turns out that some recent and proposed tax law changes could provide “equal opportunity” for divorcing couples to get hit with higher taxes. Therefore, divorce could really hit couples where it counts: In their pocket books.

Alimony Payments

One of the goals of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was to simplify the tax code by lowering rates in exchange for fewer deductions. One of those deductions put on the chopping block was for alimony payments. Before 2019, alimony payments were always tax-deductible for the payer — while treated as taxable income for the recipient. Now, the reverse is true. The payer can no longer claim a tax deduction for alimony payments. Therefore, they end up paying more in taxes — which means they have less disposable income.

Bottom line: Less disposable income means less money available for spousal support. This new tax rule has disproportionately hurt women worse (who already tend to take a bigger financial hit after a divorce).

Proposed Capital Gains Tax Hike

President Biden is calling for higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help pay for infrastructure, education, and other social programs. One of his tax proposals is to nearly double the capital gains tax rate from 20% to 39.6% for the top 1%. (That doesn’t include the 3.8% Obamacare surcharge). The result: Some divorcing couples would have fewer assets to split. For example, let’s say that one spouse liquidates an investment portfolio that has $500,000 in long-term capital gains. Instead of paying $100,000 in capital gains taxes, they will end up having to pay around $200,000 in capital gains taxes.

Now, you might be thinking, who cares! That only impacts the 1%. Well, even though your income might not be high enough to place you in the 1%, the sale of a large portfolio of investments (like the previous example) could be enough to place you into the higher capital gains bracket.

The proposed capital gains tax hike could also impact home transfers. For example, let’s say that a couple bought a home in Southern California for $250,000 a number of years ago. The home has now appreciated in value to $1.25 million. If the couple sells the home while they are married, they might qualify for a $500,000 tax deduction on the $1 million profit. However, if one spouse sells the home post-divorce, they might only get a $250,000 tax deduction. Furthermore, the $1.25 million from the sale of their home could push them into a higher tax bracket.

Bottom line: The proposed capital gains tax increases could end up costing divorcing couples a lot of money in extra taxes — leaving fewer assets to split.

Proposed Income Tax Hike

Another one of President Biden’s tax proposals is to increase the top income tax rate from 37% to 39.9% for Americans who earn over $400,000 a year. Bottom line: Higher income tax rates mean less disposable income available for spousal support. Again, this tends to hurt women more.

Without strategic planning with a tax expert, the tax repercussions from a divorce could be pretty drastic for divorcees. Some financial experts are even calling this a “tax bomb” and “divorce penalty” for splitting couples. If you and your spouse are planning to split, then you might want to keep a close eye on Biden’s tax proposals. That way you could time your divorce before any new tax increases go into effect. Unfortunately, when it comes to alimony payments, those are no longer tax deductive for the payer — so that will likely mean less money available for spousal support.

