The Divorce Penalty

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtVUE_0bXAYAqn00
Image by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Recent and proposed tax law changes could make divorce even costlier for many splitting couples.

You are likely familiar with the marriage tax penalty that often penalizes married couples by placing them in a higher tax bracket. However, it turns out that some recent and proposed tax law changes could provide “equal opportunity” for divorcing couples to get hit with higher taxes. Therefore, divorce could really hit couples where it counts: In their pocket books.

Alimony Payments

One of the goals of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was to simplify the tax code by lowering rates in exchange for fewer deductions. One of those deductions put on the chopping block was for alimony payments. Before 2019, alimony payments were always tax-deductible for the payer — while treated as taxable income for the recipient. Now, the reverse is true. The payer can no longer claim a tax deduction for alimony payments. Therefore, they end up paying more in taxes — which means they have less disposable income.

Bottom line: Less disposable income means less money available for spousal support. This new tax rule has disproportionately hurt women worse (who already tend to take a bigger financial hit after a divorce).

Proposed Capital Gains Tax Hike

President Biden is calling for higher taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help pay for infrastructure, education, and other social programs. One of his tax proposals is to nearly double the capital gains tax rate from 20% to 39.6% for the top 1%. (That doesn’t include the 3.8% Obamacare surcharge). The result: Some divorcing couples would have fewer assets to split. For example, let’s say that one spouse liquidates an investment portfolio that has $500,000 in long-term capital gains. Instead of paying $100,000 in capital gains taxes, they will end up having to pay around $200,000 in capital gains taxes.

Now, you might be thinking, who cares! That only impacts the 1%. Well, even though your income might not be high enough to place you in the 1%, the sale of a large portfolio of investments (like the previous example) could be enough to place you into the higher capital gains bracket.

The proposed capital gains tax hike could also impact home transfers. For example, let’s say that a couple bought a home in Southern California for $250,000 a number of years ago. The home has now appreciated in value to $1.25 million. If the couple sells the home while they are married, they might qualify for a $500,000 tax deduction on the $1 million profit. However, if one spouse sells the home post-divorce, they might only get a $250,000 tax deduction. Furthermore, the $1.25 million from the sale of their home could push them into a higher tax bracket.

Bottom line: The proposed capital gains tax increases could end up costing divorcing couples a lot of money in extra taxes — leaving fewer assets to split.

Proposed Income Tax Hike

Another one of President Biden’s tax proposals is to increase the top income tax rate from 37% to 39.9% for Americans who earn over $400,000 a year. Bottom line: Higher income tax rates mean less disposable income available for spousal support. Again, this tends to hurt women more.

Without strategic planning with a tax expert, the tax repercussions from a divorce could be pretty drastic for divorcees. Some financial experts are even calling this a “tax bomb” and “divorce penalty” for splitting couples. If you and your spouse are planning to split, then you might want to keep a close eye on Biden’s tax proposals. That way you could time your divorce before any new tax increases go into effect. Unfortunately, when it comes to alimony payments, those are no longer tax deductive for the payer — so that will likely mean less money available for spousal support.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_94141316ba7997ac5ae35321a1cc5cc5.blob

I help people understand the issues that impact their community, health, and money.

Kansas City, MO
102 followers
Loading

More from Evan Crosby

Social marketing 101: How to align your brand with a social mission

As more businesses leaders recognize the importance of creating value for their community, they are connecting their brand to social causes that are near and dear to their target market — also known as social marketing. For example, businesses are partnering with nonprofits to raise awareness and money for initiatives related to climate change, hunger, literacy, health, and economic opportunities for disadvantaged communities. However, supporting a social cause is about more than getting good PR for your business. It’s about aligning your brand’s mission with an important social cause that enables your stakeholders to make a real difference in the world.Read full story

20 things to know about being self-employed

Being your own boss can offer many advantages and opportunities:. The flexibility of working from home on your own schedule. The freedom to decide what type of work you want to do.Read full story

Why occasionally checking your credit report isn't enough to prevent identity theft

Safeguarding your identity requires a more proactive approach. Millions of consumers are at risk of identity theft. Unfortunately, credit monitoring (alone) doesn’t prevent it from happening to you. That’s because changes in your credit score show credit events that have already happened — like potential fraud. Therefore, if you become the victim of identity theft, you won’t discover it until you see it show up on your credit report, which could take several months.Read full story

3 Money-Saving Hacks for Tech-Savvy Shoppers

In the old days of shopping, frugal shoppers had to either clip coupons from the Sunday paper or wait until their favorite stores had sales to save money. However, thanks to intense competition in the retail industry, as well as innovative technology, tech-savvy consumers can now save money nearly anytime they want when shopping at their favorite retailers.Read full story

Protecting your devices from ransom attacks

Ransomware attacks are on the rise — and they are increasingly targeting individuals. Despite the fact that it’s usually large companies that make the headlines when they fall victim to a major ransomware attack, personal computer users are just as much at risk of having their data locked by hackers as well. One reason is that businesses are getting better at reducing their cybersecurity threats — while individual users often don’t think that they need to worry about ransomware. The truth is that anyone who connects to the internet with a PC, laptop, tablet, or even a smartphone could find themselves victims of a costly ransomware attack.Read full story

8 Inflation-Fighting Tips to Stretch Your Dollars Further

When inflation goes up, the cost of living increases as well. However, you don’t have to let price increases lower your overall standard of living if you are willing to make changes to your spending behavior. Here are some inflation-fighting tips to help you stretch your money further.Read full story

5 Surprising Things That Can Hurt Your Credit Score

Avoid these common credit mistakes. Many consumers mistakenly believe that as long as they don’t miss a credit card or loan payment (and they can stay out of bankruptcy court), their credit score will be fine. However, there are some small things that can surprisingly hurt your score — even if you have always been an otherwise “good” credit risk.Read full story

4 Toxic Behaviors That Can Destroy Your Workplace Culture

What might seem like harmless employee behavior can actually hurt your company’s productivity and profitability. When it comes to protecting your workplace culture, there are certain behaviors that your organization should have zero tolerance for. Otherwise, your company isn’t going to be an enjoyable nor productive place to work. Furthermore, you will likely be unable to attract and retain the best talent — which will likely hurt your organization’s profitability, reputation, and value. Here are some seemingly harmless behaviors that can actually be quite toxic to your workplace culture.Read full story

5 Signs Your Interview Didn't Go Well

Image by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. Sometimes you just have a feeling. One of the most frustrating aspects of a job hunt is having to wait a long time to hear back from a company after an interview. That’s because most hiring managers run on their own timeline, which isn’t very considerate of applicants when it comes to providing them with feedback in a timely manner. However, there are certain instances when you know that an interview went really badly — and that you probably won’t be getting a job offer. Here are some of the biggest signs that your interview didn’t go very well.Read full story

Why Most New Businesses Fail

When it comes to being an entrepreneur, the only thing harder than opening a new business is staying in business. According to the Small Business Administration, nearly one-third of new businesses fail in their first two years, and about two-thirds of new businesses fail in their first 10-years of operation. For example, many aspiring entrepreneurs aren’t really cut out to run their own business. However, there is really no single answer as to why so many new startups fail. Instead, there are several factors that contribute to the high rate of business failure.Read full story

5 Tips to Prepare for a Bear Market

Don’t let steep stock market declines catch you (and your portfolio) by surprise!. When Wall Street is celebrating record stock market closes, many investors don’t want to think about the party ending. Eventually, the party on Wall Street does come to a screeching halt with the arrival of a bear market — causing stock valuations to drop by more than 20 percent. (Oftentimes, much more). Here are some tips on how to prepare your portfolio for a bear market.Read full story

Why Diversity Makes Dollars and Sense

Image by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. “Diversity” and “inclusion” aren’t just buzzwords. They are the key to building successful brands. A study from Gallup found that when businesses embrace diversity, they have higher profits than those that are more monolithic. Furthermore, the study found that companies with a more inclusive workforce had higher levels of employee satisfaction and less employee turnover. Therefore, fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce makes good financial sense for businesses both big and small.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Health officials express concern as Kansas City area hospitals begin to fill up with COVID-19 patients

Image by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia from Unsplash. Kansas City, Mo. - With COVID-19 cases surging across the Kansas City area, regional hospitals are feeling the strain on their resources. For example, increasing demand for ambulances and beds are making them harder to come by.Read full story
1 comments

Elk River claims fourth drowning victim of the summer

Elk River packed with canoes, kayaks, and rafts on a crowded summer weekend.Image from TripAdvisor. McDonald County, Mo. - During the summer months, locals and visitors alike flock to Elk River around the Southwest Missouri community of Noel for a scenic float trip through the Ozarks.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Ambulance strike team heading to Kansas City to deal with surge in COVID-19 patients

Kansas City, Mo. - On August 6, 2021, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that several new "ambulance strike teams" would be positioned around different metro areas across the state, including Kansas City, to help hospitals and EMTs deal with the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, as a result of the fast-spreading delta variant.Read full story

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl MVP to Business MVP

Kansas City, Mo. - Most people know Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who led the team to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. In fact, Chiefs fans will often use the phrase “Mahomes magic” when discussing the talented, young quarterback’s uncanny ability to lead the team in some pretty big come-from-behind wins. For example, in their 2020 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs were down by 10 points going into the fourth quarter — before Mahomes led them on three scoring drives to win the game by 11 points.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Local doctors address Kansas City's losing battle against COVID-19: COVID - 1, KC - 0

Kansas City, Mo. - Doctors and chief medical officers from nearly a dozen Kansas City area hospitals gave a stark assessment of how poorly the region is doing in its fight against COVID-19.Read full story
7 comments
Kansas City, MO

Despite some calls to cancel Garth Brooks concert due to spiking COVID cases, the show will go on at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Mo. - Around 60,000 fans are expected to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead Stadium, despite serious concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant and the low vaccination rates in the Kansas City area, as well as throughout the surrounding Midwest region.Read full story
13 comments
Missouri State

Save money on back-to-school essentials by shopping during Missouri's tax-free weekend

Kansas City, Mo. - Families across Missouri can save some money by purchasing their back-to-school essentials during the state's sales tax holiday that runs from 12:01 A.M. on Friday, August 6th, through Sunday, August 8th at midnight.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy