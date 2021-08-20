4 Toxic Behaviors That Can Destroy Your Workplace Culture

Image by Leon on Unsplash

What might seem like harmless employee behavior can actually hurt your company’s productivity and profitability.

When it comes to protecting your workplace culture, there are certain behaviors that your organization should have zero tolerance for. Otherwise, your company isn’t going to be an enjoyable nor productive place to work. Furthermore, you will likely be unable to attract and retain the best talent — which will likely hurt your organization’s profitability, reputation, and value. Here are some seemingly harmless behaviors that can actually be quite toxic to your workplace culture.

1. Workplace Gossip

Employee gossip might not seem like a big deal, since it tends to happen a lot. Workers like to carry tales about their colleagues. While gossip might seem harmless, it can actually be quite destructive to your workplace culture. For example, it can increase employee anxiety and depression if they believe that others are spreading rumors about them. Therefore, your organization should outright ban gossip in its standards of behavior. Make your employees understand why gossiping about each other can be very harmful — and that doing so will lead to disciplinary actions.

2. Sharing Anonymous Messages from Others

Another toxic behavior that can destroy your workplace culture is allowing employees to carry anonymous messages for others. For instance, an employee will tell a colleague that they have something to tell them — but they can’t say who the message is from. Basically, that’s a form of middle-school behavior that mature adults working for your organization shouldn’t be engaging in. Just like gossip, it will only lead to hurt feelings and more anxiety among your workers. Therefore, your organization should empower employees to own their messages. If they have something to say, they should feel brave enough to speak up and say it themselves. That means your organization should never punish an employee for sharing their honest opinion about a topic. Instead, you should be supporting open-lines of communication at all levels in your company.

3. Employee Envy

Envious behavior is a very toxic trait that can damage your organization’s culture. For example, when employees are constantly complaining about colleagues who get more attention or recognition, you will end up with a workplace environment full of unproductive, disgruntled employees. Your company should be fostering a supportive environment where everyone celebrates the success of a colleague. Make sure that you aren’t inadvertently leaving certain workers out when they go above and beyond at work. Many organizations create an ‘employee of the month’ award so they can recognize workers who do exceptional jobs throughout the year.

4. Refusing Job Tasks

The words, “that’s not my job” are never heard at great companies with a healthy workplace culture. For example, let’s say that you run a store. A customer asks one of your employees for assistance, and the employee refuses to help because the request isn’t part of their ‘official’ job. How will that sound to the customer? It will likely sound very rude and unhelpful. Furthermore, you are likely to lose business if your employees aren’t more helpful than that. Therefore, you need to make it clear to all of your workers that their job is to ensure that your company’s mission is carried out. Even if they are asked to do tasks that aren’t part of their ‘regular’ duties, they should still understand the importance of carrying out the task to help the business succeed.

In short, a healthy workplace culture requires that your organization fosters an environment that makes each employee feel welcome. Behaviors like gossiping, carrying messages, envy, and refusing job tasks will only create a toxic environment that makes your organization a miserable place to work. Many companies create an employee behavior contract for their workers to read and sign to agree not to engage in toxic behavior.

