5 Signs Your Interview Didn't Go Well

Sometimes you just have a feeling.

One of the most frustrating aspects of a job hunt is having to wait a long time to hear back from a company after an interview. That’s because most hiring managers run on their own timeline, which isn’t very considerate of applicants when it comes to providing them with feedback in a timely manner. However, there are certain instances when you know that an interview went really badly — and that you probably won’t be getting a job offer. Here are some of the biggest signs that your interview didn’t go very well.

1. You Showed Up Late to the Interview

One of the worst things that you can do at a job interview is make a bad first impression. Showing up late will tell the interviewer that you really don’t care that much about the job. Furthermore, the interviewer will feel like you wasted their time by making them wait on you. Therefore, if you show up late to an interview without a very compelling reason — like some kind of verifiable emergency — then you can pretty much kiss your chances of getting a job offer goodbye!

2. The Interviewer Never Warmed Up to You

You can often get a good sense for how your job interview is going by the way that the interviewer interacts with you. For example, if they smile a lot and seem really enthusiastic when responding to your answers, there’s a good chance that you are bonding enough to at least keep your job prospects alive. However, if the interviewer doesn’t really seem to warm up to you much, then there’s a good chance your interview isn’t going well. For example, if they seem to push back a lot on your answers and/or act distant toward you, it could mean that they don’t see you as a good fit for the position/organization.

3. You Struggled Answering Many of the Questions

Most interviews are filled with many questions about a wide variety of topics. In addition to assessing your skills and experience, interviewers are also trying to determine how well you would “fit” into their organization’s culture. Therefore, you should expect to answer a combination of technical, ethical, and personality-based questions. If you feel like you didn’t do a good job answering the interviewer’s questions, it could be a sign that your interview didn’t go well.

4. The Interviewer Expressed Concerns About Your Qualifications

It can be a really bad sign for your interview if the interviewer actually tells you that they have reservations about whether you are qualified for the job. While some interviewers might be trying to test you to see how you respond, there’s a good chance that they are being honest — so you don’t get your hopes up too much. However, you might be able to follow up with the interviewer by asking them if there are any other questions that you could answer to provide more clarity about your skills and experience.

5. The Interview Ended Sooner Than Expected

Lastly, most interviews typically last between 45 minutes to an hour — and sometimes longer. Oftentimes, when an interview seems to be going well, the interviewer will ask you to stick around a little longer to meet a few of their work colleagues. However, if your interview seems like it was unexpectedly short, then there’s a good chance that it didn’t go well.

In short, you don’t always have to wait for a call back from a hiring manager to see how your interview went. There are a lot of times when your “gut instincts” can give you a pretty good idea of how well or how badly things went. Therefore, if you feel like your interview didn’t go very well, then you should definitely continue your job search.

