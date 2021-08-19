Why Most New Businesses Fail

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tnrOJ_0bX8xur500
Image by Marco Bianchetti on Unsplash

When it comes to being an entrepreneur, the only thing harder than opening a new business is staying in business.

According to the Small Business Administration, nearly one-third of new businesses fail in their first two years, and about two-thirds of new businesses fail in their first 10-years of operation. For example, many aspiring entrepreneurs aren’t really cut out to run their own business. However, there is really no single answer as to why so many new startups fail. Instead, there are several factors that contribute to the high rate of business failure.

1. No Business Plan

A business plan is like the foundation that a new company is built on. Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs are so eager to get their venture started that they fail to create a business plan. Your business plan defines your company’s mission and identifies its competitive advantage. (What sets you apart from your competitors). Without a clear strategy, your venture is practically doomed from the start.

2. Bad Business Plan

Just like starting a new venture without a business plan is a bad idea, starting one without a good business plan isn’t much better. Take some time to think about why you are going into business and what problems your business can solve. If you need help creating a good business plan, contact the Small Business Administrator. Also, many colleges and universities offer free help to local entrepreneurs.

3. Little-to-No Consumer Insights (Data)

Data is known as “the new oil” because of the insights it offers about consumers. Unfortunately, many new ventures have very little (if any) consumer data. That puts fledgling entrepreneurs at a disadvantage from larger, established companies. If you lack consumer data, hire a market research firm to analyze your target customers.

4. Cash Flow Management Mistakes

According to most financial managers, nothing sinks a company faster than bad cash flow management. For example, if a business borrows money and is unable to pay its debt, the creditors can seek the firm’s assets. The IRS and state tax agencies often shutdown businesses after they fail to make tax payments. Dead inventory is another example of poor cash flow management. That’s when a firm buys more inventory than it can sell. Therefore, its money is tied up in the inventory. Entrepreneurs who struggle with cash flow management should hire financial consultants.

5. Unable/Unwilling to Adapt to Change

Change is one of the only constants in business. Many companies fail because they don’t adapt to change. For example, back in the 1980s, many of the major retailers (like Walmart) started using electronic scanners connected to computerized cash registers to calculate customer transactions faster. However, most of the small ‘mom and pop’ stores continued using old fashioned cash registers that were more like an adding machine. Unfortunately, many of those smaller stores were put out of business by their larger, tech-savvy competitors.

6. Poor Sales

Many consumers tend to be loyal to their favorite brands. That means new businesses often struggle to attract customers. A lack of customer sales will quickly bankrupt a business. Therefore, entrepreneurs should work with a marketing agency to introduce and promote their brand to potential customers.

7. Too Wide of a Scope

A business must be successful at creating customer value in its products or services. However, companies can’t be all things to all customers. If your firm’s scope is too wide, it will go under trying to cater to too many people. Therefore, pick a niche and focus on it. For example, if you open an Italian restaurant, don’t create a menu full of non-Italian entrees that you can’t really afford to offer.

8. Growing too Fast

When new businesses grow too fast, they often can’t afford to keep up with the growth. That’s because growing businesses require lots of cash — cash that the business owner might not have on hand. For example, let’ say a majority of your sales have been to customers that still owe you for their purchases. You need to buy more inventory to sell. Unfortunately, you have no money to buy the inventory. Therefore, instead of trying to grow too fast, entrepreneurs should focus on slow and steady growth.

9) Poor Inventory Management

Unsold inventory can sink a business. However, not having what your customers want is a problem too. Every business owner (that sells goods to customers) must have a good inventory management system. That way they can better manage when to reorder inventory so it’s available for customers.

10. Not Understanding Your Customer Needs

Finally, businesses fail when they fail to understand their customers’ needs. Sam Walton used to say, “There is only one boss. The Customer. And he can fire everybody in the company from the chairman down, simply by spending his money somewhere else.” In other words, if your companies don’t feel well-served by your products and services, they will soon be a competitor’s customers. This is another area where a market research firm can help a new business.

In short, when you start a new venture, make sure to develop a good, clear business plan. Consider hiring a business consultant if you need help creating a good business strategy. You will also need consumer data to gain important insights about your target customers. Make sure that you practice good cash flow management to ensure that you have money coming in to pay bills on-time. If you plan to be in business for a very long time, you will have to learn to adapt. That often means changing the way you’ve done things in the past, as well as investing in new technology to remain competitive.

A lack of sales will kill your business fast. Unfortunately, too much growth can hurt your company as well. Therefore, you need to find the right balance to generate sustainable, long-term growth. If you sell products to customers, they will hate it if you are constantly running out of what they want. That means you need a good inventory management system. Speaking of providing customers with what they want, if you are unable to, chances are a competitor will — and you will soon find yourself out of business.

