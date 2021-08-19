5 Tips to Prepare for a Bear Market

Image by mana5280 on Unsplash

Don’t let steep stock market declines catch you (and your portfolio) by surprise!

When Wall Street is celebrating record stock market closes, many investors don’t want to think about the party ending. Eventually, the party on Wall Street does come to a screeching halt with the arrival of a bear market — causing stock valuations to drop by more than 20 percent. (Oftentimes, much more). Here are some tips on how to prepare your portfolio for a bear market.

1. Focus on Diversification

When it comes to building long-term wealth in stocks — through both bull and bear markets — diversification is key. For example, you never want to invest a significant amount of money in a single stock (or even industry). Instead, you should spread your stock investments across multiple industries and companies. In fact, most investors put their money into mutual funds to get the benefit of professional management. When it comes to mutual funds, you have a choice between active and passive funds. Active funds — as the name implies — are actively managed by investment firms. While they come with higher fees, some funds are able to minimize their losses during market slumps. Passive funds — like index funds — just follow the markets, so they are less expensive to invest in.

2. Increase Your Investments in Fixed-Income Assets

Adding fixed-income investments to your portfolio — like high-quality government bonds — is a good way to protect your portfolio from steep stock market declines. During bear markets, investors consider bonds a safe haven, which makes them an attractive investment. However, even though bonds are safer than stocks, they can still lose value — especially when interest rates rise. Therefore, when you invest in fixed-income assets, look for short-term bonds. That’s because interest rate hikes are less likely to occur before short-term bonds mature.

3. Avoid Timing the Market

When the stock market is volatile, it can be tempted to try to time the market. However, financial advisors often joke that trying to time the market when stocks are falling is like trying to catch a knife. Therefore, a better investment strategy is known as dollar-cost averaging. Dollar-cost averaging is when you make fixed-dollar, regular investments regardless of short-term market moves.

4. Look for Value Stocks

During a bull market, growth stocks will outperform value stocks. However, during a bear market, value stocks are considered a safer investment. That’s because value stocks trade at values less than what they are actually worth. A financial advisor can help you find good value stocks to buy if you are less familiar with evaluating stocks.

5. Don’t Make Decisions Out of Fear

Lastly, the worst thing you can do to your portfolio during a bear market is to let fear guide your investment decisions. For example, if you sell your stocks when they have lost a significant value, you will end up losing a lot of money. However, if you hold your investments long enough, most of them will eventually regain their value. Remember, bear markets don’t last forever. In fact, many financial analysts say that a bear market is a good time to buy stocks at a discount.

In short, if you want to prepare your portfolio for the next bear market, focus on diversification. You can lower your portfolio’s risk by investing in high-quality fixed-income assets — like short-term government bonds. Instead of trying to time the market, employ the savvy investment strategy of dollar-cost averaging. Take advantage of a declining stock market to look for good buys in value stocks. Lastly, don’t let your emotions drive your investment decisions.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.