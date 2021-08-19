Why Diversity Makes Dollars and Sense

Image by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

“Diversity” and “inclusion” aren’t just buzzwords. They are the key to building successful brands.

A study from Gallup found that when businesses embrace diversity, they have higher profits than those that are more monolithic. Furthermore, the study found that companies with a more inclusive workforce had higher levels of employee satisfaction and less employee turnover. Therefore, fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce makes good financial sense for businesses both big and small.

Greater Innovation

Innovation forms the foundation of every successful business. Without it, companies will lose customers to competitors who develop innovative products and services that are more appealing to them. What’s the secret to innovation? Being able to look at problems from different viewpoints (also known as disruptive thinking) to come up with the best products or services as solutions to them. Innovation is largely about coming up with the best idea — or a better way of doing something. How do you get different viewpoints? By having a diverse group of people who come from different backgrounds and experiences. The problem with a monolithic workforce is that most everyone is probably going to think the same way — which hurts their ability to innovate. Companies that champion diversity — especially disruptive thinking — will be much better innovators.

Better Able to Adapt to Change

When it comes to business in the 21st century, change is the name of the game. Companies — like Sears — that are unable to adapt to industry changes aren’t going to exist. Therefore, if you want to thrive — let alone survive — you must be able to adapt to change. How do you create a business culture and workforce that embraces change? By having a business culture and workforce that embraces diversity and emphasis inclusion — and less resistant to change. In fact, having diverse teams can help influence and speed up positive change needed to make your business more competitive.

Easier to Recruit the Best Employees

Job interviews are a two-way street. In addition to you getting to evaluate a job applicant, the applicant also gets a chance to evaluate your organization. They will likely look around at your employees and wonder whether they would fit in at your company. Having a diverse workforce means that prospective employees are more likely to feel like they would fit in — which makes recruiting the best job candidates easier.

Higher Employee Retention

Employee turnover is very costly for many businesses. That’s because organizations must devote money to train new employees who are filling positions vacated by former employees. Furthermore, a high turnover rate means that you are losing a lot of valuable skills to other companies. An inclusive workforce tends to be much more welcoming to everyone. When your employees feel welcomed and valued, they are much more likely to want to stay in your organization longer. By prioritizing diversity, you can increase employee retention — which positively impacts your company’s bottom line.

A Diverse Workforce Offers Diverse Skill Sets

A diverse workforce is much more likely to possess diverse skill sets because people from different backgrounds bring different life lessons and experiences. For example, the Gallup study referenced earlier found that employees from different generations tended to each bring the following unique skills:

Baby Boomers — Emotional Intelligence

Gen X — Problem Solving Skills

Millennials — Strong Creativity and Idea-Generation Abilities

Gen Z — Advanced Programmer Skills

Back to the point about inclusion. If you want to attract employees from different generations, then you need to create a welcoming environment for them. That means you can’t make your older workers feel like they are less valuable due to their age. Likewise, you can’t dismiss the views of younger employees because you feel like they haven’t been around long enough yet.

Improves Brand Reputation

In addition to promoting greater creativity and productivity, championing diversity also shows your stakeholders just what kind of brand you are. That’s really important since so many consumers desire to do business with companies who share their personal values — especially when it comes to supporting diversity. Your brand’s reputation can be its biggest asset or its biggest liability. Make it an asset that adds value to your brand by demonstrating your commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Eliminate Costly Echo Chambers

As mentioned, companies that reject new ideas and different ways of doing business are more likely to struggle to stay in business. (Think of the old department stores like Sears that are closing). Organizations with a monolithic workforce tend to create ‘echo chambers’ where everyone is in agreement — agreement with the same bad ideas and resistance to change. However, promoting a diverse workforce means that you will foster a culture that welcomes diverse feedback. Hopefully, bad ideas will be rejected in favor of better, more profitable ideas by empowering everyone to have a voice about the direction of your company.

Opportunities to Grow Your Customer Base

Having employees from diverse backgrounds and life experiences means that your company will be better at appealing to consumers from diverse backgrounds and life experiences. For example, you will have certain employees who can understand certain communities better, and how to market your products or services to those communities. Organizations with a monolithic workforce are more likely to have a monolithic (and declining) customer base. However, by championing diversity, you can actively grow your customer base and increase your company’s profitability.

In short, diversity and inclusion shouldn’t just be treated as buzzwords to make your brand look good to stakeholders. Instead, your business should become a champion of diversity and inclusion — so that it can be more competitive and profitable. Companies with a monolithic workforce tend to reject new ideas and opportunities to grow their brand beyond their traditional market. That really hurts the competitiveness of a company — especially in a rapidly changing environment like the one we live in. You can end up losing out to more dynamic companies. Plus, most consumers prefer doing business with inclusive brands that align with their social values. Promoting diversity isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s also the smart thing to do when it comes to your company’s bottom line — because doing so makes good dollars and sense.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.