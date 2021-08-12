Kansas City, MO

Health officials express concern as Kansas City area hospitals begin to fill up with COVID-19 patients

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmWOG_0bPcjrYP00
Image by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia from Unsplash

Kansas City, Mo. - With COVID-19 cases surging across the Kansas City area, regional hospitals are feeling the strain on their resources. For example, increasing demand for ambulances and beds are making them harder to come by.

Therefore, several hospitals around the metro are reporting that their COVID patients are at levels not seen since the end of 2020, which was during the height of the pandemic. Health officials and doctors are concerned about the rapid surge in cases, largely due to the highly contagious delta variant, as well as the fact that so few patients are vaccinated.

Dr. Tim Williamson, Vice President of Quality Safety for the University of Kansas Health System, told Fox4 KC that it's still unclear just how bad things will get.

According to Williamson, "We’ve not peaked yet likely. And we don’t know how long this surge will last. Ninety-nine plus percent of the patients who have died in our hospital are not vaccinated. And the vast majority of patients we have hospitalized are not vaccinated."

Williamson also said that while the hospital system isn't overwhelmed yet, they could be soon if the uptick in COVID patients continues. As of August 10, 2021, the hospital has sixty patients with COVID-19, eighteen of which are in the ICU.

St. Luke's Health System said in a statement that they have a combined total of around 140 patients in all of their hospitals.

Nathan Hopper, who manages emergency management for the Kansas City Fire Department, told Fox4 KC:

It has been an 18 month almost unending human disaster, essentially. A catastrophe that isn’t going away. The big limitation and this is true everywhere is ICU and critical care beds, and those are very precious. So, when they’re occupied by people that are suffering from COVID they’re not available for people that are having acute medical problems and so those are the patients that are having to be transferred to places outside of this area.

Both Hopper and Williamson say that it's going to take getting vaccinated and wearing masks to get the pandemic (and unnecessary) deaths under control.

So far, Kansas City area hospitals haven't had to transfer any COVID patients to hospitals outside the metro due to a lack of beds and resources. However, with the rise in new cases over the summer, especially among younger patients in their 20s, 30s, and 40s, regional hospitals could be at their breaking point.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_94141316ba7997ac5ae35321a1cc5cc5.blob

I help people understand the issues that impact their community, health, and money.

Kansas City, MO
93 followers
Loading

More from Evan Crosby

8 Inflation-Fighting Tips to Stretch Your Dollars Further

When inflation goes up, the cost of living increases as well. However, you don’t have to let price increases lower your overall standard of living if you are willing to make changes to your spending behavior. Here are some inflation-fighting tips to help you stretch your money further.Read full story

5 Surprising Things That Can Hurt Your Credit Score

Avoid these common credit mistakes. Many consumers mistakenly believe that as long as they don’t miss a credit card or loan payment (and they can stay out of bankruptcy court), their credit score will be fine. However, there are some small things that can surprisingly hurt your score — even if you have always been an otherwise “good” credit risk.Read full story

The Divorce Penalty

Recent and proposed tax law changes could make divorce even costlier for many splitting couples. You are likely familiar with the marriage tax penalty that often penalizes married couples by placing them in a higher tax bracket. However, it turns out that some recent and proposed tax law changes could provide “equal opportunity” for divorcing couples to get hit with higher taxes. Therefore, divorce could really hit couples where it counts: In their pocket books.Read full story

4 Toxic Behaviors That Can Destroy Your Workplace Culture

What might seem like harmless employee behavior can actually hurt your company’s productivity and profitability. When it comes to protecting your workplace culture, there are certain behaviors that your organization should have zero tolerance for. Otherwise, your company isn’t going to be an enjoyable nor productive place to work. Furthermore, you will likely be unable to attract and retain the best talent — which will likely hurt your organization’s profitability, reputation, and value. Here are some seemingly harmless behaviors that can actually be quite toxic to your workplace culture.Read full story

5 Signs Your Interview Didn't Go Well

Image by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. Sometimes you just have a feeling. One of the most frustrating aspects of a job hunt is having to wait a long time to hear back from a company after an interview. That’s because most hiring managers run on their own timeline, which isn’t very considerate of applicants when it comes to providing them with feedback in a timely manner. However, there are certain instances when you know that an interview went really badly — and that you probably won’t be getting a job offer. Here are some of the biggest signs that your interview didn’t go very well.Read full story

Why Most New Businesses Fail

When it comes to being an entrepreneur, the only thing harder than opening a new business is staying in business. According to the Small Business Administration, nearly one-third of new businesses fail in their first two years, and about two-thirds of new businesses fail in their first 10-years of operation. For example, many aspiring entrepreneurs aren’t really cut out to run their own business. However, there is really no single answer as to why so many new startups fail. Instead, there are several factors that contribute to the high rate of business failure.Read full story

5 Tips to Prepare for a Bear Market

Don’t let steep stock market declines catch you (and your portfolio) by surprise!. When Wall Street is celebrating record stock market closes, many investors don’t want to think about the party ending. Eventually, the party on Wall Street does come to a screeching halt with the arrival of a bear market — causing stock valuations to drop by more than 20 percent. (Oftentimes, much more). Here are some tips on how to prepare your portfolio for a bear market.Read full story

Why Diversity Makes Dollars and Sense

Image by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash. “Diversity” and “inclusion” aren’t just buzzwords. They are the key to building successful brands. A study from Gallup found that when businesses embrace diversity, they have higher profits than those that are more monolithic. Furthermore, the study found that companies with a more inclusive workforce had higher levels of employee satisfaction and less employee turnover. Therefore, fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce makes good financial sense for businesses both big and small.Read full story

Elk River claims fourth drowning victim of the summer

Elk River packed with canoes, kayaks, and rafts on a crowded summer weekend.Image from TripAdvisor. McDonald County, Mo. - During the summer months, locals and visitors alike flock to Elk River around the Southwest Missouri community of Noel for a scenic float trip through the Ozarks.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Ambulance strike team heading to Kansas City to deal with surge in COVID-19 patients

Kansas City, Mo. - On August 6, 2021, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that several new "ambulance strike teams" would be positioned around different metro areas across the state, including Kansas City, to help hospitals and EMTs deal with the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, as a result of the fast-spreading delta variant.Read full story

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl MVP to Business MVP

Kansas City, Mo. - Most people know Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who led the team to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. In fact, Chiefs fans will often use the phrase “Mahomes magic” when discussing the talented, young quarterback’s uncanny ability to lead the team in some pretty big come-from-behind wins. For example, in their 2020 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs were down by 10 points going into the fourth quarter — before Mahomes led them on three scoring drives to win the game by 11 points.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Local doctors address Kansas City's losing battle against COVID-19: COVID - 1, KC - 0

Kansas City, Mo. - Doctors and chief medical officers from nearly a dozen Kansas City area hospitals gave a stark assessment of how poorly the region is doing in its fight against COVID-19.Read full story
7 comments
Kansas City, MO

Despite some calls to cancel Garth Brooks concert due to spiking COVID cases, the show will go on at Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Mo. - Around 60,000 fans are expected to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead Stadium, despite serious concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant and the low vaccination rates in the Kansas City area, as well as throughout the surrounding Midwest region.Read full story
13 comments
Missouri State

Save money on back-to-school essentials by shopping during Missouri's tax-free weekend

Kansas City, Mo. - Families across Missouri can save some money by purchasing their back-to-school essentials during the state's sales tax holiday that runs from 12:01 A.M. on Friday, August 6th, through Sunday, August 8th at midnight.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Parents and school officials draw battle lines over masking requirements for upcoming school year

Kansas City, Mo. - With the upcoming 2021 - 2022 school year fast approaching, many Kansas City area school districts have either already issued mask mandates or recommendations - or they are currently under consideration, given the surge in new COVID-19 cases over the summer.Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Top 5 dog-friendly restaurants in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - The only thing that would make dining out even better is being able to bring along your four-legged family members when you go out to eat. Luckily, the Kansas City area is home to several pet-friendly bars and unique eateries that welcome man's best friend.Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

No shirt, no shoes, no vaccine - no service in at least two Kansas City restaurants

Kansas City, Mo. - Due to the surge in new COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant and low vaccination rates in many areas, a growing number of businesses (typically restaurants) across the country are adding a new requirement before allowing customers to enter: Proof of vaccination.Read full story
63 comments
Kansas City, MO

Employee shortage creates staffing challenges for Kansas City businesses this summer

Kansas City, Mo. - Despite the fact that the economy is still recovering from the ongoing pandemic, many businesses across the country are struggling to fill positions due to there being more job openings than people looking for (or willing to) work.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

5 cool places to beat the summer heat in Kansas City

Image from Jackson County, Missouri Parks and Recreation. Kansas City, Mo. - Summers in the Midwest can be brutal - especially when factoring in high humidity that can often lead to tripple digit heat indexes during the day. Luckily, the Kansas City area is home to several water parks, as well as some pretty lakes with sand beaches that are perfect for swimming.Read full story

Comments / 1

Community Policy