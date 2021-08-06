Kansas City, MO

Despite some calls to cancel Garth Brooks concert due to spiking COVID cases, the show will go on at Arrowhead Stadium

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267jTV_0bJw44bv00
Image by the Kansas City Star

Kansas City, Mo. - Around 60,000 fans are expected to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead Stadium, despite serious concerns over the fast-spreading delta variant and the low vaccination rates in the Kansas City area, as well as throughout the surrounding Midwest region.

A Jackson County legislator is the latest in a growing chorus of local leaders and health officials who are expressing their concerns about the upcoming concert in Kansas City.

At a meeting on August, 2nd, Jackson County Legislator Ron Finley said, “I was sitting here thinking that, why don’t we just cancel the concert? We might save 10 (thousand) or 15,000 lives there, I don’t know,” according to Fox4 KC.

However, that was not Finely's only question at the meeting. In addition to whether the concert should proceed or be cancelled, he also asked about any health and safety precautions - like conducting temperature checks at the gates, as well as offering face masks or even COVID-19 tests that the Jackson County Health Department could provide to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 by concert goers.

Finley went on to say, “Clearly this is out of control. And I appreciate the cooperation of the staff and administration but we need to step up our efforts somehow it occurs to me if there’s any feasible legal way to do that.”

However, according to Fox4 KC, a Jackson County official confirmed that since Arrowhead Stadium falls within Kansas City's jurisdiction, any health measures would have to come from the city or its health department, not the county.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they plan to host a vaccination event at the Garth Brooks concert (but haven't released many details about it). Mayor Quinton Lucas did say that he expects those who are vaccinated at the concert will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win free seat upgrades.

Doctors from the University of Kansas Health System are also voicing their concerns about the concert.

Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at KU Health System, said, “Here’s my personal preference: If you’re in a really big public space like that, with a whole lot of people, I think I’m gonna wear a mask there,” according to Fox4 KC.

Stites did go on to say that one promising aspect of the event from a health and safety aspect is that it's an outdoor concert.

On August 4th, Arrowhead Stadium announced a new mask policy for concert goers:

All concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder's Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.

However, it's still unclear whether even the best health and safety precautions can stem the spread of COVID-19 at large gatherings with tens of thousands of people, especially given the fact that the delta variant spreads so easily.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 13

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_94141316ba7997ac5ae35321a1cc5cc5.blob

I help people understand the issues that impact their community, health, and money.

Kansas City, MO
89 followers
Loading

More from Evan Crosby

Elk River claims fourth drowning victim of the summer

Elk River packed with canoes, kayaks, and rafts on a crowded summer weekend.Image from TripAdvisor. McDonald County, Mo. - During the summer months, locals and visitors alike flock to Elk River around the Southwest Missouri community of Noel for a scenic float trip through the Ozarks.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Ambulance strike team heading to Kansas City to deal with surge in COVID-19 patients

Kansas City, Mo. - On August 6, 2021, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that several new "ambulance strike teams" would be positioned around different metro areas across the state, including Kansas City, to help hospitals and EMTs deal with the growing numbers of COVID-19 patients, as a result of the fast-spreading delta variant.Read full story

Patrick Mahomes: Super Bowl MVP to Business MVP

Kansas City, Mo. - Most people know Patrick Mahomes as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who led the team to their first Super Bowl win in 50 years. In fact, Chiefs fans will often use the phrase “Mahomes magic” when discussing the talented, young quarterback’s uncanny ability to lead the team in some pretty big come-from-behind wins. For example, in their 2020 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Chiefs were down by 10 points going into the fourth quarter — before Mahomes led them on three scoring drives to win the game by 11 points.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Local doctors address Kansas City's losing battle against COVID-19: COVID - 1, KC - 0

Kansas City, Mo. - Doctors and chief medical officers from nearly a dozen Kansas City area hospitals gave a stark assessment of how poorly the region is doing in its fight against COVID-19.Read full story
7 comments
Missouri State

Save money on back-to-school essentials by shopping during Missouri's tax-free weekend

Kansas City, Mo. - Families across Missouri can save some money by purchasing their back-to-school essentials during the state's sales tax holiday that runs from 12:01 A.M. on Friday, August 6th, through Sunday, August 8th at midnight.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Parents and school officials draw battle lines over masking requirements for upcoming school year

Kansas City, Mo. - With the upcoming 2021 - 2022 school year fast approaching, many Kansas City area school districts have either already issued mask mandates or recommendations - or they are currently under consideration, given the surge in new COVID-19 cases over the summer.Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Top 5 dog-friendly restaurants in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - The only thing that would make dining out even better is being able to bring along your four-legged family members when you go out to eat. Luckily, the Kansas City area is home to several pet-friendly bars and unique eateries that welcome man's best friend.Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

No shirt, no shoes, no vaccine - no service in at least two Kansas City restaurants

Kansas City, Mo. - Due to the surge in new COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant and low vaccination rates in many areas, a growing number of businesses (typically restaurants) across the country are adding a new requirement before allowing customers to enter: Proof of vaccination.Read full story
61 comments
Kansas City, MO

Employee shortage creates staffing challenges for Kansas City businesses this summer

Kansas City, Mo. - Despite the fact that the economy is still recovering from the ongoing pandemic, many businesses across the country are struggling to fill positions due to there being more job openings than people looking for (or willing to) work.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

5 cool places to beat the summer heat in Kansas City

Image from Jackson County, Missouri Parks and Recreation. Kansas City, Mo. - Summers in the Midwest can be brutal - especially when factoring in high humidity that can often lead to tripple digit heat indexes during the day. Luckily, the Kansas City area is home to several water parks, as well as some pretty lakes with sand beaches that are perfect for swimming.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City mayor announces new indoor mask mandate following updated CDC guidance

Kansas City, Mo. - Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Twitter Tuesday night that Kansas City would be reinstating its indoor mask mandate after new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

When will newly eligible adults in Missouri be able to apply for Medicaid coverage?

Kansas City, Mo. - In August 2020, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment (53% to 47%) expanding Medicaid coverage to low income adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who meet the eligibility requirements under the Affordable Care Act.Read full story
Springfield, MO

Concerns mount that Ozark Empire Fair will become a COVID-19 super-spreader event for Springfield region

Springfield, Mo. - The weekend before the start of the 85th Ozark Empire Fair saw Springfield area hospitals hit a grim COVID-19 milestone with 27 patients losing their battle from the illness.Read full story
10 comments
Mcdonald County, MO

McDonald County and surrounding area on edge as law enforcement continue search for 3 dangerous escapees

Pineville, MO - Around 5:00 P.M. on July 24, 2021, three male inmates from the McDonald County Detention Center attacked and overtook a female detention officer and escaped from the facility according to a press release issued by the McDonald County Sheriff's Department on Facebook.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Neighborhood residents upset after city moves homeless camp to Penn Valley Park

Kansas City, Missouri - Residents living near Penn Valley Park are upset with the city about a new homeless camp in the park. City officials have long been trying to come up with a solution to the growing number of homeless encampents around Westport. In recent months, many residents and visitors in Westport have grown frustrated by the increasing number of homeless camps in the area.Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, Kansas public schools vote to keep mask mandate for upcoming school year.

Kansas City, Kansas - At a school board meeting on July 20, 2021, the Kansas City, Kansas Public School District voted to require all students and staff - except those with specific health conditions - to wear a mask when they return to school for the 2021-2022 school year.Read full story
Missouri State

More Summer Events Cancelled as COVID Cases Surge in Springfield, Missouri

The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, Loverboy concert, and Springfield's National Night Out have been cancelled. Springfield, Missouri - The dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections - driven largely by the highly contatious Delta variant and the area's low vaccination rates - have health officials, city leaders, and event committies deeply concerned for the health and safety of the community.Read full story
11 comments
Roeland Park, KS

Roeland Park Seeks Community's Feedback to Help Shape City's Future

City invites residents to make their voices heard by taking a survey to help shape future policies and services. Roeland Park, Kansas - On July 6, 2021, the City of Roeland Park issued a press release with an invitation from the mayor and city council asking residents to participate in a community survey this summer to provide their feedback on current and future programs and services.Read full story
Missouri State

Area Law Enforcement Agencies Are Cracking Down on Impaired Drivers in the Southeast Missouri Ozarks

Drive Sober when visiting the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways or get pulled over. Van Buren, Missouri - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers to help make the roads safer for residents and visitors in the Southeast Missouri Ozarks by keeping impaired drivers off the roads.Read full story

Comments / 13

Community Policy