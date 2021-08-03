No shirt, no shoes, no vaccine - no service in at least two Kansas City restaurants

Image from Fox5 Atlanta

Kansas City, Mo. - Due to the surge in new COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant and low vaccination rates in many areas, a growing number of businesses (typically restaurants) across the country are adding a new requirement before allowing customers to enter: Proof of vaccination.

Even some business owners in the Kansas City area are considering or already implementing vaccination requirements for patrons, given the region's high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

For example, a couple of mid-town Kansas City restaurants will require proof of vaccination before admitting dine-in customers. Starting on August 3, 2021, patrons entering Hamburger Mary's and Woody's KC will be asked to show their ID and vaccination card before they are allowed inside, according to Fox4 KC.

Jeff Edmondson, owner of Hamburger Mary's and Woody's KC, told Fox 4 KC, "We want to encourage people to get vaccinated. I feel like it's the right thing to do. I feel like it's the moral thing to do."

Edmondson said on Facebook that the vaccine requirement isn't meant to be a political statement, but instead, a "moral requirement."

His goal is to help keep his vaccinated customers and staff safe when they are in his restaurants. Furthermore, since only vaccinated people will be allowed inside the restaurants, no one inside will have to wear a mask - per the mayor's mask mandate.

Edmondson also believes that dine-in patrons will feel more at-ease knowing that they are around other vaccinated patrons and restaurant staff. However, he knows that it will likely anger some customers who will decide not to eat in his restaurants.

All employees at Hamburger Mary's and Woody's KC will be required to get vaccinated as well - or take a temporary leave of absence.

The vaccination requirement will remain in effect until the mayor's mask mandate expires - which is currently set to expire on August 28, 2021. However, the mask mandate can be extended, depending on the region's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations at that time.

Therefore, dine-in patrons at Hamburger Mary's and Woody's KC might have to continue showing proof of vaccination for the foreseeable future.

Edmondson was unapologetic to Fox4 KC about taking a stand and requiring customers to be vaccinated. In fact, he hopes that other businesses, restaurants, and bars will follow his lead.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.