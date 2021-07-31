Kansas City, MO

5 cool places to beat the summer heat in Kansas City

Evan Crosby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A2pnB_0bDv1KXU00
Image from Jackson County, Missouri Parks and Recreation

Kansas City, Mo. - Summers in the Midwest can be brutal - especially when factoring in high humidity that can often lead to tripple digit heat indexes during the day. Luckily, the Kansas City area is home to several water parks, as well as some pretty lakes with sand beaches that are perfect for swimming.

Here are five cool places where you can beat the brutal summer heat and humidity in and around Kansas City.

Longview Lake Beach

Longview Lake Beach - mainatined by the Jackson County, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department - is located on the western shore of Longview Lake at 11101 Raytown Road in Kansas City. The swim beach is open from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. Certified lifeguards watch the designated swimming area. There are also change rooms, showers and restrooms, as well as picnic tables, covered picnic shelters, and a sand volleyball area. Furthermore, the beach also hosts numerous special events during the summer months - like cinema nights.

Oceans of Fun

Oceans of Fun is located adjacent to its sister theme park (Worlds of Fun) just off I-435 north of the Missouri River in Kansas City. The waterpark is a fun place for families to cool off on a hot, summer day. In fact, it's the largest water park in Missouri - featuring extreme water slides, 'cool' rides, a lazy river, and a wave pool. Oceans of Fun is open from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day - and admission is included in your ticket to World's of Fun.

This summer, Oceans of Fun opened its newest extreme water slide adventure called Riptide Raceway - which is touted as the world's longest mat racing water slide. Riders begin five stories off the ground, and race more than 486 feet through 360 degree loops and steep drops to reach the finish line.

Lake Olathe Swim Beach and Marina

Just a short drive southwest of Kansas City, families can cool off at the Lake Olathe Swim Beach and Marina - which is located at 445 South Ward Cliff Drive in Olathe, Kansas. In addition to lots of sand, the swim beach includes a floating obstacle course known as the Aqua Park. There are also vending machines, locker rooms, and outdoor showers.

For even more water adventures, visitors can rent kayaks, paddleboards, pedal boats, and canoes from the Lake Olathe Park Marina. The beach and marina are open from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park

If your family would really like to escape the heat during the summer, they can go to an indoor water park at the Great Wolf Lodge - located next to the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The ginormous water park features more than a dozen water attractions with thrill levels from mild to wild - everything from towering slides to a lazy river.

Unlike most other waterparks in the Kansas City area, the Great Wolf Lodge's indoor water park doesn't close after Labor Day.

Springs Aquatic Center

The Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department operates the Springs Aquatic Center located at 9400 North Congress Avenue. Visitors get to cool off in a large pool that features multiple waterslides, geysers, spray toys, and a splash zone.

If you have a large group that would like to enjoy the water park all to yourselves, then you can rent the Springs Aquatic Center for a minimum of two hours. You can also take aqua fitness classes.

The Springs Aquatic Center is open between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_94141316ba7997ac5ae35321a1cc5cc5.blob

I help people understand the issues that impact their community, health, and money.

Kansas City, MO
65 followers
Loading

More from Evan Crosby

Kansas City, MO

Parents and school officials draw battle lines over masking requirements for upcoming school year

Kansas City, Mo. - With the upcoming 2021 - 2022 school year fast approaching, many Kansas City area school districts have either already issued mask mandates or recommendations - or they are currently under consideration, given the surge in new COVID-19 cases over the summer.Read full story
1 comments
Kansas City, MO

Top 5 dog-friendly restaurants in Kansas City

Kansas City, Mo. - The only thing that would make dining out even better is being able to bring along your four-legged family members when you go out to eat. Luckily, the Kansas City area is home to several pet-friendly bars and unique eateries that welcome man's best friend.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

No shirt, no shoes, no vaccine - no service in at least two Kansas City restaurants

Kansas City, Mo. - Due to the surge in new COVID-19 cases as a result of the delta variant and low vaccination rates in many areas, a growing number of businesses (typically restaurants) across the country are adding a new requirement before allowing customers to enter: Proof of vaccination.Read full story
50 comments
Kansas City, MO

Employee shortage creates staffing challenges for Kansas City businesses this summer

Kansas City, Mo. - Despite the fact that the economy is still recovering from the ongoing pandemic, many businesses across the country are struggling to fill positions due to there being more job openings than people looking for (or willing to) work.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City mayor announces new indoor mask mandate following updated CDC guidance

Kansas City, Mo. - Mayor Quinton Lucas announced on Twitter Tuesday night that Kansas City would be reinstating its indoor mask mandate after new recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.Read full story
5 comments
Missouri State

When will newly eligible adults in Missouri be able to apply for Medicaid coverage?

Kansas City, Mo. - In August 2020, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment (53% to 47%) expanding Medicaid coverage to low income adults between the ages of 19 and 64 who meet the eligibility requirements under the Affordable Care Act.Read full story
Springfield, MO

Concerns mount that Ozark Empire Fair will become a COVID-19 super-spreader event for Springfield region

Springfield, Mo. - The weekend before the start of the 85th Ozark Empire Fair saw Springfield area hospitals hit a grim COVID-19 milestone with 27 patients losing their battle from the illness.Read full story
10 comments
Mcdonald County, MO

McDonald County and surrounding area on edge as law enforcement continue search for 3 dangerous escapees

Pineville, MO - Around 5:00 P.M. on July 24, 2021, three male inmates from the McDonald County Detention Center attacked and overtook a female detention officer and escaped from the facility according to a press release issued by the McDonald County Sheriff's Department on Facebook.Read full story
Kansas City, MO

Neighborhood residents upset after city moves homeless camp to Penn Valley Park

Kansas City, Missouri - Residents living near Penn Valley Park are upset with the city about a new homeless camp in the park. City officials have long been trying to come up with a solution to the growing number of homeless encampents around Westport. In recent months, many residents and visitors in Westport have grown frustrated by the increasing number of homeless camps in the area.Read full story
3 comments
Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, Kansas public schools vote to keep mask mandate for upcoming school year.

Kansas City, Kansas - At a school board meeting on July 20, 2021, the Kansas City, Kansas Public School District voted to require all students and staff - except those with specific health conditions - to wear a mask when they return to school for the 2021-2022 school year.Read full story
Missouri State

More Summer Events Cancelled as COVID Cases Surge in Springfield, Missouri

The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival, Loverboy concert, and Springfield's National Night Out have been cancelled. Springfield, Missouri - The dramatic rise in COVID-19 infections - driven largely by the highly contatious Delta variant and the area's low vaccination rates - have health officials, city leaders, and event committies deeply concerned for the health and safety of the community.Read full story
10 comments
Roeland Park, KS

Roeland Park Seeks Community's Feedback to Help Shape City's Future

City invites residents to make their voices heard by taking a survey to help shape future policies and services. Roeland Park, Kansas - On July 6, 2021, the City of Roeland Park issued a press release with an invitation from the mayor and city council asking residents to participate in a community survey this summer to provide their feedback on current and future programs and services.Read full story
Missouri State

Area Law Enforcement Agencies Are Cracking Down on Impaired Drivers in the Southeast Missouri Ozarks

Drive Sober when visiting the Ozarks National Scenic Riverways or get pulled over. Van Buren, Missouri - Local law enforcement agencies are teaming up with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and National Park Service Law Enforcement Rangers to help make the roads safer for residents and visitors in the Southeast Missouri Ozarks by keeping impaired drivers off the roads.Read full story
Overland Park, KS

Overland Park Homeowners Unhappy with Plans for New Apartment Complex in Upscale Neighborhood

Developer wants to build apartments on part of the Deer Creek Golf Course. Overland Park, Kansas - Many long-time homeowners in the upscale Deer Creek neighborhood are feeling anxious about plans to turn part of a popular nearby golf course into a three-building apartment complex.Read full story
2 comments
Joplin, MO

Couple Open Noel Coffee Shop to Warm Hearts with Good Coffee and Common Connections

Noel, Missouri - Tony and Emily Savage began the year working hard on their mission of celebrating the diverse cultures of Noel by cultivating relationships between residents and helping them find common ground with each other. The couple opened the Common Cup Coffee Shop at 319 Main Street in downtown Noel earlier in the spring to help serve their mission.Read full story
Missouri State

Health Leaders in Springfield Ask Missouri to Create an Alternate Care Site for COVID-19 Patients

Resources at area hospitals are being strained by surge in new COVID-19 cases. Healthcare leaders from regional hospitals and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are discussing funding options for the creation of an alternate care site to treat COVID-19 patients due to a rapid surge in new cases. According to the local health department, the surge in cases is largely a result of the area's low vaccination rate and the fast-spreading Delta variant - which is now the main variant in Missouri.Read full story
3 comments
Pleasant Hill, MO

Pleasant Hill Cruise Nights

A fun and nostalgic 'drive' down memory lane. Pleasant Hill, Missouri - On the third Friday evening of the month between May and October, classic car enthusiasts from across the Kansas City area gather in downtown Pleasant Hill for cruise nights.Read full story

How the SECURE Act Will Impact Your Retirement

The SECURE Act makes sweeping changes to retirement savings plans. In late 2019, Congress passed and President Trump signed into law sweeping changes to retirement accounts known as the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement (SECURE) Act. However, most Americans are unfamiliar with the law and how it impacts retirement plans - especially given all the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 18 months. The law’s main goal is to make it easier for workers to save money for retirement. Therefore, you need to understand the changes it makes to retirement savings plans so that you can plan accordingly. Here are the most important takeaways from the SECURE Act.Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri Voters Approved Medicaid Expansion, but State GOP Leaders Said “No.”

275,000 uninsured adults anxiously await while the courts decide. In August 2020, Missouri voters approved Medicaid expansion at the ballot box by a margin of 53% to 47%. According to the constitutional amendment, access to Medicaid coverage is supposed to be expanded to roughly 275,000 uninsured low income adults starting on July 1, 2021. However, Missouri’s Republican governor and GOP-controlled legislature have fiercely opposed Medicaid expansion for years.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy