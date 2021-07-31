5 cool places to beat the summer heat in Kansas City

Image from Jackson County, Missouri Parks and Recreation

Kansas City, Mo. - Summers in the Midwest can be brutal - especially when factoring in high humidity that can often lead to tripple digit heat indexes during the day. Luckily, the Kansas City area is home to several water parks, as well as some pretty lakes with sand beaches that are perfect for swimming.

Here are five cool places where you can beat the brutal summer heat and humidity in and around Kansas City.

Longview Lake Beach

Longview Lake Beach - mainatined by the Jackson County, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department - is located on the western shore of Longview Lake at 11101 Raytown Road in Kansas City. The swim beach is open from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day. Certified lifeguards watch the designated swimming area. There are also change rooms, showers and restrooms, as well as picnic tables, covered picnic shelters, and a sand volleyball area. Furthermore, the beach also hosts numerous special events during the summer months - like cinema nights.

Oceans of Fun

Oceans of Fun is located adjacent to its sister theme park (Worlds of Fun) just off I-435 north of the Missouri River in Kansas City. The waterpark is a fun place for families to cool off on a hot, summer day. In fact, it's the largest water park in Missouri - featuring extreme water slides, 'cool' rides, a lazy river, and a wave pool. Oceans of Fun is open from Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day - and admission is included in your ticket to World's of Fun.

This summer, Oceans of Fun opened its newest extreme water slide adventure called Riptide Raceway - which is touted as the world's longest mat racing water slide. Riders begin five stories off the ground, and race more than 486 feet through 360 degree loops and steep drops to reach the finish line.

Lake Olathe Swim Beach and Marina

Just a short drive southwest of Kansas City, families can cool off at the Lake Olathe Swim Beach and Marina - which is located at 445 South Ward Cliff Drive in Olathe, Kansas. In addition to lots of sand, the swim beach includes a floating obstacle course known as the Aqua Park. There are also vending machines, locker rooms, and outdoor showers.

For even more water adventures, visitors can rent kayaks, paddleboards, pedal boats, and canoes from the Lake Olathe Park Marina. The beach and marina are open from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day.

Great Wolf Lodge Water Park

If your family would really like to escape the heat during the summer, they can go to an indoor water park at the Great Wolf Lodge - located next to the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas. The ginormous water park features more than a dozen water attractions with thrill levels from mild to wild - everything from towering slides to a lazy river.

Unlike most other waterparks in the Kansas City area, the Great Wolf Lodge's indoor water park doesn't close after Labor Day.

Springs Aquatic Center

The Kansas City, Missouri Parks and Recreation Department operates the Springs Aquatic Center located at 9400 North Congress Avenue. Visitors get to cool off in a large pool that features multiple waterslides, geysers, spray toys, and a splash zone.

If you have a large group that would like to enjoy the water park all to yourselves, then you can rent the Springs Aquatic Center for a minimum of two hours. You can also take aqua fitness classes.

The Springs Aquatic Center is open between Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day.

