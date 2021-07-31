Top 5 dog-friendly restaurants in Kansas City

Image from Bar K (Kansas City) on Facebook

Kansas City, Mo. - The only thing that would make dining out even better is being able to bring along your four-legged family members when you go out to eat. Luckily, the Kansas City area is home to several pet-friendly bars and unique eateries that welcome man's best friend.

Here are some of the most popular dog-friendly restaurants and bars in Kansas City.

Bar K Dog Bar

The Bar K Dog Bar is located at 501 Berkley in Kansas City, Mo. This unique dining destination includes a bar, coffee shop, restaurant, and a two-acre off-leash dog park - making it a fun place to hang out with Fido while grabbing a drink or bite to eat. However, patrons do need to either purchase a membership or a one-day pass to visit.

The Bar K offers a healthy, casual menu with a focus on affordable, nutritious, and tasty food for you and your dog(s) to enjoy. While the indoor dining area is only open to humans, you can take your leashed-dog on the large back patio, as well as the upstairs deck. There is also an outdoor container bar in the off-leash dog park.

Grinders

Grinders is located in the center of Kansas City's Crossroads District at 417 East 18th Street. This dog-friendly restaurant serves up delicious burgers, Phily Cheesesteaks, New York-style specialty pizzas, wings, sandwhiches, and fresh salads. Grinders also claims to offer one of the most diverse selections of beers in Kansas City.

Dogs are welcome on the back patio where you can sit at one of their picnic tables while enjoying your meal.

Ollie's Local

Ollie's Local is another dog-friendly restaurant in Kansas City located at 3044 Gillham Road. Their menu consists of America fare - like burgers, salads, sandwiches, and sides, as well as several vegetarian options. They also offer a wide variety of beers, cocktails, coffee drinks, and sodas.

On most Saturday evenings, you and your dog can enjoy live music at Ollie's Local.

Char Bar

If you and Fido have a hankering for some delicious Southern-style barbecue, then you should check out Char Bar located at 4050 Pennsylvania Avenue in Kansas City. Their menu options include barbecue sandwiches, beef brisket, ham pulled chicken and pork, sausage, turkey, and several appetizers. You can also wet your pallet with a cold beer or cocktail.

Your dog can join you at one of their pet-friendly outdoor tables while the two of you enjoy a delicious barbecue meal together.

Kansas City Bier Company

If you are thirsty for German-style brews, the Kansas City Bier Company is a dog-friendly craft brewery located at 310 West 79th Street that's popular with both locals and tourists alike. Leashed dogs and their owners can hangout at one of their pet-friendly outdoor tables while sipping on a variety of craft beers and munching on snacks like kettle-style potato chips, Bavarian soft cheese spread, or a brat on a bun.

