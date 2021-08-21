El Paso, TX

Live Active EP to host 3K walk / run at Memorial Park to celebrate 1-year anniversary.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

El Paso, TX.

The City of El Paso’s “Live Active EP” initiative is inviting the public to join in a celebration of their one-year anniversary by keeping active and staying fit. On Saturday, August 28th — Live Active EP will host a 3K Walk/Run Challenge at Memorial Park from 8am — 10 am. The event will include; fitness activities, family games, informational booths, giveaways, music, and prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D3xCw_0bYsIqus00
Photo By Rebird Inc / Shutterstock.com

During the COVID-19 pandemic, The City of El Paso introduced it’s — Live Active EP platform.

According to their website:

“Live Active EP began as an initiative to improve the overall health of our community as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, it is vital to take an active lead to assist our community in focusing on their personal fitness and nutrition so that everyone can be ready, physically and mentally, for the next possible wave of COVID-19 infections and the upcoming flu season.”

The idea is to encourage residents of El Paso to get active, and remain active throughout the year by offering a variety of activities.

This month marks the one-year anniversary of Live Active EP. To mark the milestone, they will be hosting a 3K Walk run in El Paso’s Memorial Park.

Live Active EP announced via their FaceBook page:

"Join us on Saturday, August 28th for our third 3K Walk/Run Challenge at Memorial Park from 8am — 10 am. No registration required!

Be part of the fun, live active and visit our partner booths to receive more information on how to live a healthy lifestyle.

We will be hosting monthly 3K Walk/Run, be a part of all of them to receive a free Live Active EP T-Shirt."

The City of El Paso introduced Live Active EP in 2020, as “a free platform for the community and the City of El Paso to join together in a citywide movement to promote better health and wellness by encouraging physical activity, improved nutrition, and strong mental health.”

Take a look at their website, which features a calendar of all upcoming events — Live Active EP.

The events range from; Zumba, Yoga, Kickboxing, Bike Riding, Meditation, and more. They even offer nutrition information and cooking classes.

A few of the benefits of regular exercise as provided by healthline:

1. It can make you feel happier — Exercise has been shown to improve your mood and decrease feelings of depression, anxiety, and stress.

2. It can help with weight loss — Exercise is crucial to supporting a fast metabolism and burning more calories per day.

3. Not only that, but it is good for your muscles and bones — Physical activity helps you build muscles and strong bones. It may also help prevent osteoporosis.

4. It can increase your energy levels — Even in people with persistent fatigue and those suffering from serious illnesses.

5. It can reduce your risk of chronic disease by helping you to maintain a healthy weight.

6. It can help skin health by providing antioxidant protection and promoting blood flow.

7. It can help your brain health and memory by improving blood flow to the brain.

8. It can help with relaxations and sleep quality, and help you feel more energized during the day.

9. It can reduce pain and increase pain tolerance.

10. It can promote a better Sex Life in both men and women by improving function and performance.

The City of El Paso encourages residents to stay active by promoting better health and wellness through the Live Active EP program.

I’d love to hear your comments and feedback below, El Paso.

How have you been staying active during the pandemic?

Will you be participating in the Live Active EP 3K?

Stay healthy, El Paso!

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content and news ranging from parenting to food, caregiving, and advocacy to politics, and living a better life.

