Wrong way crash averted on I-10, El Paso Police Department arrest driver for DWI.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

El Paso Police Department report wrong way crash tragedy averted, driver arrested on I-10.

El Paso, Texas.

Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, the Public Information Officer for the El Paso Police Department, issued a news release on Thursday, August 19, 2021, regarding the DWI arrest of a wrong way driver in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to the news release: “A woman driving the wrong way towards oncoming traffic was stopped and arrested for DWI. Officers responded to several calls of a wrong way driver on I-10. DWI Task force officers in the area conducted a maneuver referred to as a “traffic break” to bring other drivers ahead of the approaching hazard to a slow or to a stop. One of the officers pulled ahead and blocked off the oncoming car. 27 –year old Stephanie Moreno was arrested for DWI and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.”

The incident took place at approximately 1:56 AM on August 18, 2021, on Interstate 10 westbound near the Hawkins exit. According to the release, a $4000 bond was set for Moreno.

In the United States, about 355 people are killed each year in crashes caused by drivers headed in the wrong direction on the highway. Given an average of 265 fatal WWD crashes, 1.34 fatalities per WWD fatal crash can be calculated.(source)

In 2020 El Paso notoriously held the top spot for the highest number of traffic deaths in the country due to drunk-driving.

According to (NHTSA) — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 48 percent of traffic deaths in El Paso County involved an impaired driver, which at the time was the highest percentage in the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9oFf_0bX64TMO00
Photo By jmanaugh3 / shutterstock.com

In a separate news release provide only days prior, the El Paso Police Department reported that the 42nd traffic fatality of the year took place on August 13, 2021.

In that incident, EPPD reported:” Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to I-10 E at Sunland Park to investigate a fatal traffic collision. A 2009 Infiniti driven by Jose Luis Oliva and a 2015 GMC Yukon driven by Jatavis Fuse were traveling east on I-10 in separate lanes. Both drivers changed to the lane between them, and the vehicles collided. After the two vehicles collided, the Infiniti veered into the center concrete barrier and the Yukon veered into the guardrail. The driver of the Infiniti was transported to an area hospital, where he later passed away. The driver of the Yukon was not injured. This is the 42nd traffic fatality of the year.” Alcohol was not mentioned as a cause of that accident.

Please Don’t Drink and Drive, El Paso.

If not for the actions of the El Paso Police Department on Wednesday morning, another tragedy may have occurred on El Paso roadways as a result of drinking and driving.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, “Every nine hours, someone dies from drunk driving in Texas.”

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams states:” Drinking and driving can lead to tragic consequences that are 100% preventable, these consequences involve individuals who made the unfortunate decision to drink and drive along with many innocent victims of those decisions. This is why it is critical to always plan ahead for a sober ride through a designated driver, taxi, ride-share app or simply by staying where you are. Drinking and driving do not mix.”

El Paso, let me hear your thoughts and feedback!

What do we have to do as a city to stop drunk driving, and not end up back at the top of the list for the highest number of traffic deaths in the country?

Stay safe, El Paso!

Published by

Euri Giles

El Paso, TX
493 followers
