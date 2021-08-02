August 3rd marks the second anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting that El Paso will never forget.

August 3rd marks the second anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting that we’ll never forget.

Photo By Eric Romero 1224 / Shutterstock

This month will mark the second anniversary of the mass shooting that El Paso residents will never forget. The City of El Paso is hosting “several tributes to allow the public an opportunity to grieve, heal and unite again in memory of the 23 lives our community lost.”

The City will be hosting the following tributes on Tuesday, August 3rd 2021.

According to The City of El Paso website — elpasotexas.gov

The following events will be taking place:

Memorial Bell Tolling Ceremony

Starting at 8:30 AM

The Ceremony will include a moment of silence, followed by the reading of the names of each victim. The council members will take turns tolling the bell in remembrance of the 23 lives.

Resilience: Remembering August 3 Exhibit

Starting at 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

The El Paso Museum of History will be hosting the exhibit, featuring items left by community members at the makeshift memorial shortly after the mass shooting. Luminarias will be placed around the exhibit as a sign of unity.

Luminarias at Ponder Park

Beginning at 8:00 PM

Luminarias will be displayed and lit at 8:00 PM at Ponder Park, (7500 W H Burges Dr.) An El Paso Symphony Orchestra Quintet will pay tribute at Ponder Park from 8 PM to 9 PM. Visitors will be given orange ribbons to place at the Park’s memorial site.

Unite With Light

Starting at 8:00 PM

As a sign of unity, the community is encouraged to light their front yards, porches, and windows with candles, twinkle lights, luminarias, or other lighting starting at 8 PM.

Public Art Lighting

Starting August 2-16

The public art lighting along I-10 and Airway will be illuminated orange, Aug. 2-16, in remembrance of the August 3rd victims.

Airport Terminal & Landscaping Lights

Starting August 3-16

The El Paso International Airport’s terminal and landscaping lights will be illuminated orange, Aug. 3-16 in remembrance of the August 3rd victims. The public is invited to visit the lights and walk or drive along the path.

Additional commemorative events include:

Star on the Mountain

Starting at 8:30 PM

El Paso Chamber will flash the Star on the Mountain 23 times in honor of the victims at 8:30 PM. Mayor Oscar Leeser will read the names of each victim.

Healing Meditation

Starting the week of August 3rd at 7:00 PM

Live Active El Paso will host healing meditation sessions at Ponder Park the week of Aug. 3rd at 7:00 PM. The free sessions are open to the public and will take place on Monday, Aug. 2nd, Wednesday, Aug. 4th and Friday, Aug. 6th.

Month of Unity & Healing

All Month Long

The United Way’s El Paso United Family Resiliency Center & the El Paso County are hosting a month-long observance. You can find more information at — elpasounitedfrc.org/loveforelpaso

I remember exactly where my family and I were on August, 3rd, 2019.

Everyone remembers what they were doing on that day, I know I do. My family and I were on our way to Cielo Vista mall to do some shopping. We made a stop at a Mr. Carwash when we got the alert on our phones that there was an “active shooter situation” in progress at the Walmart at Cielo Vista. With more updates to come, we expected to hear about a road rage incident that had escalated, or something like that.

After the carwash, we made our way towards the mall, taking Montana towards Hawkins. On our way there, we were passed by police car after police car. Then we noticed the helicopters that were flying overhead, circling the area that we were headed. This couldn’t be good, we thought. The traffic seemed heavier than usual, then another alert came through stating to “avoid the area”. We turned around to head home. Once we turned on the TV, like most of the city we spent the day crying, and holding our children while we answered and made calls to and from friends and family to make sure that all were ok, and accounted for.

As the day went on and more information was released about the severity of the shooting, nothing seemed to make sense anymore. Our city would never be the same.

Do you remember where you were on August, 3rd, 2019?

#El Paso Strong

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.