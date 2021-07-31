The City of El Paso reports its first COVID-19 Delta Variant cases.

El Paso, TX - The City of El Paso has reported 3 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant for the first time in our city.

In a press release dated 7/30/2021 - Health officials in El Paso urged the public to get vaccinated and tested. The news release reads as follows:

City of El Paso Reports First Delta Variant Cases

Health Officials Urge Public to Get Vaccinated, Tested

The City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting three (3) confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the community.



The three patients are a female in her 20s, a female in her 40s and a female in her 60s. The three women were unvaccinated. Two of the women reported experiencing mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. One of the women was admitted and released from the hospital. The patients were isolated and health officials did investigate and conduct contact tracing. All three patients are now past the infectious period and out of isolation.



The Delta variant is very contagious and has accounted for more than 80 percent of new cases in the United States. The symptoms of the Delta variant appear to be the same as COVID-19; however, physicians are seeing people getting sicker quicker, especially younger individuals. Typically, vaccinated people are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, if they contract the Delta variant, and it is important to note that they can transmit the virus and infect other people. Their symptoms are more like those of a common cold, such as cough, fever or headache, with the additional symptom of significant loss of smell. The public is strongly urged to get vaccinated if they have not yet done so.

For complete details and the latest news releases from The City of El Paso visit their website at - elpasotexas.gov.



The City of El Paso shared the news release on social media which offered the public a space to offer their thoughts and comments.

On Twitter the @ElPasoTXGov account posted:

The City's Department of Public Health is reporting 3 confirmed cases of the Delta variant in the community. The three female patients are in their 20s, 40s and 60s. The three women were unvaccinated.

The news prompted questions from El Pasoans regarding the availability of testing for the Delta Variant in our community. The City responded by stating; "it is the same COVID test."

Others expressed concerns about the back to school season and the need to send their children into classrooms of students and faculty who may or may not be vaccinated. Less than 24 hours ago, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order that bans government agencies including public schools from requiring individuals to get vaccinated or provide proof of vaccination. The order also bans local governments and school districts from issuing mask mandates.

Governor Abbott has stated in his own press release that Texans must rely on personal responsibility rather than on mandates. Abbott stated;

"I issued an executive order providing uniformity in Texas' COVID response—we must rely on personal responsibility, not gov't mandates.Texans will decide for themselves whether they'll wear masks & open businesses. Vaccines are the best defense & will always remain voluntary."

Abbott's announcement came after a reversal of masking guidelines by the CDC due to the spike in Delta Variant cases around the country.

The Delta Variant has now reached El Paso.

What do you think about The El Paso City Governments response to COVID-19 and the Delta Variant?

Should there be mask mandates and proof of vaccination, or should we all rely on "personal responsibility" as our Governor has suggested?

Let me hear your thoughts, and comments below.

