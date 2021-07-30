Guidelines vs. Mandates - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive order calls on individual responsibility to fight COVID-19.

Guidelines vs. Mandates — Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order calls on Individual responsibilities to fight the COVID-19 Delta variant.

Photo by Adam Thomas on Unsplash

The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbot this week issued a press release detailing the Governor's response to a reversal on mask-wearing guidelines from the CDC, as well as statements, issued from the White House regarding mask mandates.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced this week that the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is “surging in U.S. New data show Delta much more contagious than previous versions of #COVID-19. Unvaccinated people: get vaccinated & mask until you do. Everyone in areas of substantial/high transmission should wear a mask, even if vaccinated.”

This comes as a reversal of previous guidance from the CDC earlier in the summer that stated that “if you are vaccinated, you are safe from the variants that are circulating here in the United States.”

The CDC’s recommendations are just that(a suggestion or proposal as to the best course of action, especially one put forward by an authoritative body.)

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s shared his response to the reversal and emphasized that mandates regarding mask wearing or receiving vaccines would not happen in Texas. When starting the Executive Order, he stated:

I issued an executive order providing uniformity in Texas' COVID response—we must rely on personal responsibility, not gov't mandates.Texans will decide for themselves whether they'll wear masks & open businesses. Vaccines are the best defense & will always remain voluntary.

Just as some Texas businesses had begun to rush to reverse guidance based on the updated CDC guidelines, Governor Abbott made it clear that there would be no legal way to enforce any of it.

The White House has made its position clear, with President Biden communicating regularly the importance of vaccinations against COVID-19 as well as following the recommendations provided by the CDC.

President Biden stated; “I know people talk about freedom, but with freedom comes responsibility. Your decision to be unvaccinated impacts someone else. Please get vaccinated. For yourself. For the people you love. And for your country.”

The President went on to say; "The Delta variant is different than what we’ve dealt with previously. It’s highly transmissible and causing a new wave of cases. But here’s the good news: we have the power to stop it. Get vaccinated — and let’s defeat this virus once and for all."

Offering a message of hope in what he called "good news" stating; "The Delta variant is surging across the country, but the good news is we’ve spent six months preparing for this possibility. The vaccines are highly effective — and we have enough for everyone."

No Mask Mandates for Public Schools in Texas.

It's back to school season, and although the updated CDC guidelines recommends masks (especially while indoors or a group setting like a classroom), social distancing, and routine hand-washing, there will be no legal enforced mask mandates in Texas public schools.

The newly issued Texas Executive Order No. GA-38 relating to the continued response to the COVID-19 disaster states that;

“Public schools may operate as provided by, and under the minimum standard health protocols found in, guidance issued by the Texas Education Agency. Private schools and institutions of higher learning are encouraged to establish similar standards.”

Meanwhile, the CDC is doubling down on vaccination guidance not only against COVID-19 but many other “vaccine preventable diseases.”

Heading back to school may look different now, but one thing hasn’t changed: Vaccinations help protect your child from vaccine-preventable diseases. Talk to your child's doctor to make sure they're up to date on routine vaccinations.

As a community, every Texan is encouraged to continue to do their part to make sure that we are working together to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and help where we can to take care of our friends and neighbors.

Texans are reminded that even after they have received either the single-dose vaccine or the second and final dose, they are not considered fully vaccinated until after two weeks have passed.

We are all encouraged to continue to make smart decisions. Although no longer mandated, do what works best for you to protect yourself and your neighbors. If it makes sense for you - wear a mask, practice social distancing when in public, wash your hands and:

Stay healthy, Texas!

