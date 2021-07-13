Texans sound off about Governor Abbott's claims that democratic constituents are being denied resources during walkout.

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Texans sound off regarding Governor Abbotts claims that democratic constituents are being denied resources during walkout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Sz22_0aveBakR00
Austin, TX, USA - June 20, 2021: Demonstrators gather outside the Capitol to protest Texas SB 7 (voting restrictions bill)Photo By Vic Hinterlang / Shutterstock

Numerous Texas House Democrats have left the state for Washington, DC. The coordinated walkout is an attempt to prevent Republicans the quorum they need to pass new voting restrictions during a special legislative session called on by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The representatives, 51 out of 67 Democrats, left Austin late yesterday afternoon, headed for Washington, DC. “We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol," the Democrats said in a released statement. "We are living on borrowed time in Texas."

Texas Democrats know that they don’t have the votes necessary to prevent Texas Republicans from passing new voting restrictions that they feel will work against underrepresented communities, and voters of color in The Lone Star State. The Democratic leaders are attempting a last ditch effort to force negotiations in a debate that they know Republicans have the upper hand.

The walkout has drawn widely shared praise by other democratic leaders, and outrage from Republicans. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for Democrats to return to work, stating:

Democrats must get back to the job they were elected to do. Their constituents must not be denied important resources simply because their elected representatives refused to show up to work.

Democrat Constituents

A statement to which some Texas “constituents” responded; “Hi, Constituent here. Texas Democrats are doing exactly what I voted for them to do. You however @GovAbbott are not. Abandon these racist voting constraints immediately and focus on real problems like our power grid."

“I’m a Texas constituent and I fully endorse Texas Dems walkout. In fact, I just donated to their cause. Enjoy the flight @texasdemocrats

and thank you for fighting for our rights. Super proud of you.”

On Tuesday morning, The Texas House of Representatives who are left in Austin held a vote on a “call of the House” to regain a quorum and get the state back to business. This motion was passed 76-4, then Rep. Will Metcalf, (R) and chairman of the House Administration committee moved to ask “the sergeant at arms, or officers appointed by him, send for all absentees … under warrant of arrest if necessary.”

El Paso, TX native and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has made his stance on the debate for voter rights clear as an outspoken advocate for the protection of voter rights in the state. O’Rourke issued a statement praising the Democratic leaders, while at the same time asking Texas constituents and others to make a donation to further support the legislators efforts. O’Rourke stated:

These Texas Democrats are the courage the country needs right now. They give us a fighting chance to pass the For the People Act — and save our democracy. Please pitch in to make sure they have the resources to stay in this fight as long as it takes: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/pbp-20210712

The Republican Response

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated: "Election integrity measures have nothing to do with race, but have everything to do with making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. Democrats know this. We must have fair & ethical elections. We must NEVER federalize elections. Not on my watch! #TexasDemocrats #VoterID #txlege"

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who previously faced criticism for leaving Texas for Cancun while the state experience one of the worst freezes in state history, which crippled the power grid; dismissed the Democrats' walkout as a “political stunt.”

The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas.

What do you think, Texas?

Will the Texas Democrats walkout force Republicans into negotiations?

Let me hear your thoughts, and comments below.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_95e94994bb4a1f8894fbd5a600410835.blob

Euri Giles covers lifestyle content and news ranging from parenting to food, caregiving, and advocacy to politics, and living a better life. Find him @clareifi on all social media channels including — YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Clubhouse, & Discord. He lives and works in El Paso, TX as a Digital Content Creator — Writer | Creative | Web Design | e-commerce | Social Media l Landing Pages | Technology Solutions | The Clareifi Podcast #ENDALZ — I write what I live. Being a Dad | Writing | Business | Life | Learning how to do it all better — Please Allow Me To Clareifi.

El Paso, TX
373 followers
Loading

More from Euri Giles | Clareifi

El Paso, TX

Governor Abbott's statement on the 2nd anniversary of the El Paso mass shooting falls flat with some El Pasoans.

Today, Tuesday, August 3rd marked the 2nd anniversary of the El Paso mass shooting at a Walmart in the city that is one of the largest ports of entry on the U.S. / Mexico border. On that day 2 years ago, 23 lives were lost, and 23 more were injured. The lasting impacts of the horrific drama that unfolded that day will be felt for generations by citizens in our border city.Read full story
El Paso, TX

August 3rd marks the second anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting that El Paso will never forget.

August 3rd marks the second anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting that we’ll never forget. This month will mark the second anniversary of the mass shooting that El Paso residents will never forget. The City of El Paso is hosting “several tributes to allow the public an opportunity to grieve, heal and unite again in memory of the 23 lives our community lost.”Read full story
El Paso, TX

The City of El Paso reports its first COVID-19 Delta Variant cases.

El Paso, TX - The City of El Paso has reported 3 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant for the first time in our city. In a press release dated 7/30/2021 - Health officials in El Paso urged the public to get vaccinated and tested. The news release reads as follows:Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Guidelines vs. Mandates - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's Executive order calls on individual responsibility to fight COVID-19.

Guidelines vs. Mandates — Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s Executive Order calls on Individual responsibilities to fight the COVID-19 Delta variant. The office of Texas Governor Greg Abbot this week issued a press release detailing the Governor's response to a reversal on mask-wearing guidelines from the CDC, as well as statements, issued from the White House regarding mask mandates.Read full story
Cloudcroft, NM

The best things to do this summer in Cloudcroft, NM.

Cloudcroft, NM — Quick day trip from El Paso, TX. Trestle Recreation Area - Cloudcroft, NMPhoto by Euri Giles. Cloudcroft, NM is one of the most beautiful spots within a couple of hours drive of El Paso, TX. Usually, about 20 degrees cooler than our summer highs in El Paso, the cool mountain air offers a welcome break with beautiful views. Take a look at our latest video of a day trip from El Paso, TX to Cloudcroft, NM.Read full story
2 comments
El Paso, TX

Fun things to do in El Paso this weekend.

There are so many things to do in El Paso this weekend, weather permitting. From lowrider car shows, ballet folklórico, and ghost tours, there’s always something interesting to do in El Paso if you know where to look.Read full story
1 comments
Van Horn, TX

Van Horn, TX welcomes space voyagers and sends best wishes to Blue Origin.

This Tuesday, July 20th — Van Horn, TX will be in the global spotlight for being the site of the Southwest’s second space launch in the span of a couple of weeks. Amazon founder and billionaire, Jeff Bezos, is set to join a growing list of astronauts as the space tourism industry makes significant headway in the desert South West.Read full story
El Paso, TX

During monsoon season El Paso can be both dangerous and beautiful.

The monsoon season in El Paso usually lasts from June through September. It’s the time of year that can bring heavy rainfall and humid air throughout the summer months. With the increase in accumulated ground moisture in the usually dry Chihuahuan Desert, the chances of flash flooding dramatically increase.Read full story
El Paso, TX

Will concerns about the COVID-19 Delta variant across the country cause a mask reinstatement in El Paso?

The Delta variant has emerged as the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. It can spread more easily, according to the CDC; “the strain has mutations on the spike protein that make it easier for it to infect human cells. That means people may be more contagious if they contract the virus and more easily spread it to others.Read full story
7 comments
El Paso, TX

It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. The best craft breweries in El Paso, Texas.

We’re still a few months away from the Sun City Craft Beer Fest, which will be held at the downtown convention center plaza on September 18th & 19th. But that doesn't mean we can’t enjoy a cold brew now to, you know — prime our palettes.Read full story
Truth Or Consequences, NM

The best things to do while in Truth or Consequences NM.

What are the best things to do while in Truth or Consequences NM?. This weekend, Truth or Consequences NM will be in the global spotlight for being one of the closest towns to Spaceport America, where billionaire, Sir Richard Branson’s company — Virgin Galactic will launch it’s “Unity 22” mission on Sunday morning.Read full story
El Paso, TX

July is National Ice Cream Month. Who’s got the best Ice Cream in El Paso?

National Ice Cream Day will be celebrated this month on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. But, in the summer heat of El Paso, why wait until then to enjoy a sweet, cold and delicious treat? The entire month of July is National Ice Cream Month.Read full story
1 comments
West, TX

Space tourism is finally launching from Southern New Mexico and West Texas.

This months planned events may end up giving southern New Mexico, and West Texas a few more milestones in the race to jumpstart the space tourism industry in our area. Virgin Galactic has announced that “the flight window for the next rocket-powered test flight of its SpaceShipTwo Unity opens July 11, pending weather and technical checks.”Read full story
El Paso, TX

It’s the 4th of July weekend, El Paso — Here’s where to see the fireworks.

Independence Day is this Sunday, July 4th. Last year's celebrations were a bust in the middle of an ongoing pandemic. This year, with the number of active COVID-19 cases decreasing, combined with the number of El Pasoans who have been fully vaccinated, things are slowly but surely getting back to some normalcy.Read full story
El Paso, TX

The city of El Paso offers ongoing resources to reduce the risk of COVID-19 as reporting winds down. 

The City of El Paso announced a reduction in the number of updates related to COVID-19 from daily to weekly, stating a stabilization in data. Beginning this week, we are switching our COVID-19 updates from daily weekday postings to weekly postings, as the community has begun to see a stabilization of the data. The database on http://EPStrong.org will continue to be updated daily if you wish to review the progress.Read full story
El Paso, TX

The City of El Paso wants you to stay active by promoting better health and wellness through the Live Active EP program.

The City of El Paso encourages residents to stay active by promoting better health and wellness through the Live Active EP program. Getting healthy and trying to stay in shape can be an ongoing challenge for many. New Year’s resolutions only get you so far. It can be difficult to develop and maintain a routine of working out, or at least getting some regular exercise. Between work, school, family, and friends, life can seem busy enough already.Read full story
El Paso, TX

Three must-see museums when visiting El Paso, TX.

Three must-see museums when visiting El Paso, TX have now reopened. El Paso, TX has always been a city with a rich and vibrant history. Locals have their favorite recommendations for visitors about the best areas for shopping, dinning, and entertainment. For those who are interested in learning more about what El Paso has to offer in the arts, culture, and history, look no further than three of El Paso’s best museums. Wether you’re a visitor, or you call El Paso, TX home, three museums are a “must visit” and as of tomorrow will all be open once again.Read full story
1 comments
El Paso, TX

The city of El Paso announces Senior Centers to reopen on July 6th.

One of our communities most vulnerable groups in regard to infection, and mortality from COVID-19 are El Paso’s senior citizens. As more of the country, Texas, and our hometown of El Paso begin to reopen due to the decline in the number of active Coronavirus cases combined with the ongoing increase in the number of vaccinated El Pasoans, Seniors are ready to get back to their social lives.Read full story
El Paso, TX

What do El Pasoans think about Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to the Borderland?

The Vice President’s office just announced that she will be visiting the border by traveling to El Paso, TX this Friday, June 25th. Vice President Harris has been asked by President Biden to oversee diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from El Salvador to Guatemala and Honduras. She recently traveled to Guatemala and Mexico last month to have discussions with leaders there. This Friday’s planned border visit to El Paso, TX is meant to be a continued part of this effort.Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy