Texans sound off about Governor Abbott's claims that democratic constituents are being denied resources during walkout.

Texans sound off regarding Governor Abbotts claims that democratic constituents are being denied resources during walkout.

Austin, TX, USA - June 20, 2021: Demonstrators gather outside the Capitol to protest Texas SB 7 (voting restrictions bill) Photo By Vic Hinterlang / Shutterstock

Numerous Texas House Democrats have left the state for Washington, DC. The coordinated walkout is an attempt to prevent Republicans the quorum they need to pass new voting restrictions during a special legislative session called on by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The representatives, 51 out of 67 Democrats, left Austin late yesterday afternoon, headed for Washington, DC. “We are now taking the fight to our nation’s Capitol," the Democrats said in a released statement. "We are living on borrowed time in Texas."

Texas Democrats know that they don’t have the votes necessary to prevent Texas Republicans from passing new voting restrictions that they feel will work against underrepresented communities, and voters of color in The Lone Star State. The Democratic leaders are attempting a last ditch effort to force negotiations in a debate that they know Republicans have the upper hand.

The walkout has drawn widely shared praise by other democratic leaders, and outrage from Republicans. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for Democrats to return to work, stating:

Democrats must get back to the job they were elected to do. Their constituents must not be denied important resources simply because their elected representatives refused to show up to work.

Democrat Constituents

A statement to which some Texas “constituents” responded; “Hi, Constituent here. Texas Democrats are doing exactly what I voted for them to do. You however @GovAbbott are not. Abandon these racist voting constraints immediately and focus on real problems like our power grid."

“I’m a Texas constituent and I fully endorse Texas Dems walkout. In fact, I just donated to their cause. Enjoy the flight @texasdemocrats

and thank you for fighting for our rights. Super proud of you.”

On Tuesday morning, The Texas House of Representatives who are left in Austin held a vote on a “call of the House” to regain a quorum and get the state back to business. This motion was passed 76-4, then Rep. Will Metcalf, (R) and chairman of the House Administration committee moved to ask “the sergeant at arms, or officers appointed by him, send for all absentees … under warrant of arrest if necessary.”

El Paso, TX native and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke has made his stance on the debate for voter rights clear as an outspoken advocate for the protection of voter rights in the state. O’Rourke issued a statement praising the Democratic leaders, while at the same time asking Texas constituents and others to make a donation to further support the legislators efforts. O’Rourke stated:

These Texas Democrats are the courage the country needs right now. They give us a fighting chance to pass the For the People Act — and save our democracy. Please pitch in to make sure they have the resources to stay in this fight as long as it takes: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/pbp-20210712

The Republican Response

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton stated: "Election integrity measures have nothing to do with race, but have everything to do with making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. Democrats know this. We must have fair & ethical elections. We must NEVER federalize elections. Not on my watch! #TexasDemocrats #VoterID #txlege"

Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who previously faced criticism for leaving Texas for Cancun while the state experience one of the worst freezes in state history, which crippled the power grid; dismissed the Democrats' walkout as a “political stunt.”

The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas.

What do you think, Texas?

Will the Texas Democrats walkout force Republicans into negotiations?

Let me hear your thoughts, and comments below.

