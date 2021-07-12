It’s 5 o’clock somewhere. The best craft breweries in El Paso, Texas.

We’re still a few months away from the Sun City Craft Beer Fest, which will be held at the downtown convention center plaza on September 18th & 19th. But that doesn't mean we can’t enjoy a cold brew now to, you know — prime our palettes.

Beer is among a few of the oldest drinks ever produced by humans. While water is a necessity for life. Beer was produced for nutrition, refreshment, and fun. All in moderation, of course. Thought to have originated in Ancient Egypt and Mesopotamia, the earliest written history of beer quickly spread across the world and took on different tastes, brewing process, and became symbolic in its own unique way as a part of every culture.

Photo by Joaquin Romero on Unsplash

Beer in America went through its own changes before, during and after prohibition, which ended in 1933. Beer began to be mass-produced until it became the beer we know today — what’s advertised the most anyway, some consider to be a watered-down version of what beer was meant to be.

When beer enthusiasts began brewing their own beer at home back in the 1960s, it was the beginning of a beer revolution. The beginning of the rise of craft beer in America. Craft beer for many is a return to brewing beer the way it was meant to be. It also means innovation, through brewing processes and the complexity of combining new flavors, and aromas to create something unique.

Think I’ve had one too many, going on about beer like this? There are plenty of enthusiasts out there. The American Brewing History Initiative is an ongoing exhibit at the Smithsonian Museum of American History in Washington, DC. In 2020, there were a total of 8,764 craft breweries in the United States, based on the latest data from the Brewers Association.

According to brewersassociation.org the definition of a craft brewer is:

An American craft brewer is a small and independent brewer.

Small: Annual production of 6 million barrels of beer or less (approximately 3 percent of U.S. annual sales). Beer production is attributed to a brewer according to rules of alternating proprietorships.

Independent: Less than 25 percent of the craft brewery is owned or controlled (or equivalent economic interest) by a beverage alcohol industry member that is not itself a craft brewer.

Brewer: Has a TTB Brewer’s Notice and makes beer.

Which is the best craft brewery in El Paso, Texas?

Well, here we go again! We may be in for the debate of the summer with that question. Word of mouth is usually the best indicator of where to go to get the best craft beer in town. A quick google search will yield different lists that fall in line with a majority consensus of favorites here in El Paso.

Here is a list of ten of the most talked about craft breweries in El Paso, Texas:

1. DeadBeach Brewery — 406 Durango St.

2. El Paso Brewing Co. — 810 Texas Ave Suite B

3. Blazing Tree Brewery — 11426 Rojas Dr. A-13

4. Craft Rhythm & Brews — 1301 Texas Ave

5. Old Sheepdog Brewery — 3900 Rosa Ave

6. Tin Man — 2301 N Zaragoza Rd #108

7. Keg & Brew Craft House — 2114 N Zaragoza Rd, suite b-1

8. Aurelia’s Bottle Shop & Brewhouse — 1620 N Resler Dr.

9. Mountain Star Brewing Company — 11135 Pellicano Dr.

10. EP Craft Beer Cave (this is more for a wide selection of different craft beers, as well as home brewing supplies for those who want to try to make their own craft brews.)

No matter your tastes, from lagers to stouts, ales to IPA’s, there’s a craft beer out there for you.

Have you tried any of the breweries mentioned above? Which one is your favorite? Did I leave your favorite off the list?

Let me know in the comments below.

I’d love to hear your feedback, and get your thoughts about who has the best craft beer in El Paso?

Always drink responsibly, El Paso.

