July is National Ice Cream Month. Who’s got the best Ice Cream in El Paso?

National Ice Cream Day will be celebrated this month on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. But, in the summer heat of El Paso, why wait until then to enjoy a sweet, cold and delicious treat? The entire month of July is National Ice Cream Month.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, “Americans consume about 23 gallons of ice cream each year, on average. As the summer reaches peak temperatures in July, Americans celebrate National Ice Cream Month as a way to cool off and enjoy the nation’s favorite frozen treat with friends and family. Ice cream has historically been a key feature of American communities. According to an IDFA survey, most ice cream companies are family owned and have been in operation for more than 50 years!”

A Brief History of Ice Cream

According to IDFA, “Ice cream's origins are known to reach back as far as the second century B.C., although no specific date of origin nor inventor has been undisputedly credited with its discovery. We know that Alexander the Great enjoyed snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar. Biblical references also show that King Solomon was fond of iced drinks during harvesting. During the Roman Empire, Nero Claudius Caesar (A.D. 54-86) frequently sent runners into the mountains for snow, which was then flavored with fruits and juices.”

Here in America, it wasn’t until around 1800, when insulated ice houses were invented manufacturing ice cream became an industry in America. Pioneered in 1851 by a Baltimore milk dealer named Jacob Fussell. Like other American industries, ice cream production increased because of technological innovations, including steam power, mechanical refrigeration, the homogenizer, electric power and motors, packing machines, and new freezing processes and equipment. In addition, motorized delivery vehicles dramatically changed the industry. Due to ongoing technological advances, today's total frozen dairy annual production in the United States is more than 1.6 billion gallons.

Who’s got the best Ice Cream in El Paso, TX?

There’s too many to choose from local businesses and franchise chains like Dairy Queen, Baskin-Robbins, or Cold stone Creameries. Either way, it doesn’t matter. I want to hear from you, El Paso. Who has the best ice cream in El Paso, and why?

Well, here we go again! We may be in for the debate of the summer with that question. Word of mouth is usually the best indicator of where to go to get the best ice cream in town. A quick google search will yield different lists that fall in line with a majority consensus of favorites here in El Paso.

Here is a list of ten of the most talked about ice cream spots in El Paso:

1. Fahrenheit 32 – 2500 N Mesa STE C

2. Social Ice — 10978 Montwood Dr.

3. Alegre Ice Cream — 1831 N Zaragoza Rd.

4. Super Churro Split — 115 S Americas Ave.

5. The Baked Bear — 6450 N Desert Blvd

6. Okashi Teriyaki — 8401 Gateway Blvd W.

7. Aurora Rolling Ice Cream — 8320 Dyer St.

8. Cereal Killers — 2419 N Stanton St.

9. Häagen-Dazs — 8889 Gateway Blvd W.

10. Menchie’s — 8889 Gateway West Blvd.

No matter your flavor, traditional or rolled, in a cup or on a cone, toppings galore, or just plain vanilla, nothing quite beats the heat and reminds me of summer more than a great scoop of ice cream.

Have you tried any of the ice cream shops mentioned above? Which one is your favorite? Did I leave your favorite off the list?

Let me know in the comments below.

I’d love to hear your feedback, and get your thoughts about who has the best ice cream, milkshakes, or frozen yogurt in El Paso?

Enjoy your summer, El Paso.

