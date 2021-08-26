4 great brunch spots in Los Angeles to try this weekend

Photo by Davey Gravy on Unsplash

Do you love breakfast food but hate waking up early on weekends?

Then you probably love brunch. It's all the great parts of breakfast mixed with the best parts of lunch.

Thankfully, Los Angeles has many great brunch sports. Here are 4 of my favorites.

All Day Baby

All Day Baby is one of the newer restaurants around. It opened in 2019. The restaurant attempts to blend Southern food with a Socal-Mexican flair.

All Day Baby is open for on-site dining, takeout, or delivery. You can order takeout or delivery online or by phone.

Depending on the time of day, they have both day and dinner menus, so there is something for everyone.

Hours: Closed Monday and Tuesday

Wednesday — Sunday: ‘Day’ menu 9 am-3 pm

Cocktails & pastries only 3 pm — 5 pm

Dinner menu 5 pm -10 pm

Address: 3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Phone: (323) 741–0082

Website: www.alldaybabyla.com

Salt’s Cure

Salt’s Cure opened in West Hollywood in 2010. Its goal was to feed people with local nutritious food that didn’t harm the environment or break the bank. It achieves this goal by using only high-quality, locally sourced ingredients.

The name “Salt’s Cure” comes from the ancient tradition of using salt to preserve ingredients for long periods. That makes it a cure for the periods when fresh ingredients may be scarce due to the changing of seasons.

Salt’s Cure is open for on-site dining, takeout, or delivery.

Hours: Wednesday — Saturday 9 am-9 pm

Sunday 9 am- 3 pm

Address:1155 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Phone: (323) 465–7258

Website: www.saltscure.com

The Serving Spoon

Harold E. Sparks from Hamilton, Ohio, quit his job to move to Inglewood, California, and chase his dream. The result was The Serving Spoon.

Established in 1983, The Serving Spoon is a true family business. Harold’s daughter and son-in-law now own and operate the business.

It has all the typical brunch foods you would expect, plus some Southern classics like fried catfish, cornbread, and fried chicken. It’s open for both dine-in and takeout.

Hours: 8 am -2 pm every day

Address: 1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302

Phone: (310) 412–3927

Website: www.theservingspoon.net

Poppy + Rose

If you are looking for great chicken and waffles, you have to try Poppy + Rose.

The restaurant is located on the rooftop of the Los Angeles Flower Market building. The beautiful outdoor location is a great place to spend part of your weekend.

It’s open for breakfast, lunch, and catering from Friday through Sunday. If chicken and waffles are not your thing, they also have many other options, including amazing breakfast burritos.

This place gets busy, so reservations are highly encouraged.

Address: 765 WALL STREET, LOS ANGELES, CA 90014

Phone: (213) 995–7799

Website: www.poppyandrosela.com

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.