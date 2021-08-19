Los Angeles, CA

How much longer should Los Angeles expect to wear masks?

Eugene Adams

Photo by Kobby Mendez on Unsplash

Los Angeles has returned to normal in many ways. 

In many ways, it has not. 

One way that it’s not back to normal is masks. 

Los Angeles County is still under both indoor and outdoor mask mandates. 

Will we ever be able to take our masks off fully? 

Why Do We Need Masks?

Why do we need masks anyways?

Didn’t the CDC say that vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks?

Yes, they did, but Delta changed everything. 

When the CDC said that vaccinated individuals could ditch masks, Delta caused around 1% of infections. It now causes a vast majority of cases. 

The CDC now recommends fully vaccinated people mask up if they are in an area with substantial or high transmission. 

Los Angeles County takes it one step further, requiring everyone to mask up indoors. 

Do Vaccinated People Spread Covid?

Do fully vaccinated people still spread Covid?

That’s a very important question to answer when thinking about getting rid of the mask mandates. 

Sadly, we don’t really know. 

Experts hoped the vaccine would significantly reduce the viral load of people who get infected. That would lower the risk of them transmitting Covid. 

However, a new study by the University of Oxford shows that that isn't the case with Delta

The study found that vaccinated people carry high levels of the virus if infected. That may make them equally as likely as an unvaccinated person to spread the virus. 

The study is not definitive, though.

The researchers pointed out that vaccinated people may clear the virus quicker. That would make them infectious for a shorter period. 

Not knowing the answer to this question is problematic. If vaccines don't stop or significantly slow the spread, it will be hard to get rid of masks fully. 

Will Booster Shots Help?

Booster shots are officially coming

According to government health officials, the vaccine’s protection against mild and moderate infection diminishes over time. That leads to fear that the protection against severe disease will diminish as well. 

“We conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximize vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability.”-Government Statement

It’s hard to say at this point, but a successful booster campaign might make it easier to get rid of masks. 

How About After The Pandemic?

Will Los Angeles be able to get rid of their masks after the pandemic ends?

Probably, but they might come back seasonally. 

One of the few positives that came from the pandemic is the absence of a flu season. 

According to the CDC, there were just over 2,100 clinically diagnosed flu cases since last September. That is a huge drop from the estimated 39–56 million cases in 2019–2020

Final Thoughts

So when will Los Angeles get rid of masks?

Maybe soon. 

Maybe never. 

Maybe something in between (most likely).

Sadly, like most things Covid, we don’t know yet. 

