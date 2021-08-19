3 West Hollywood restaurants to visit for great pizza or pasta

Photo by Jorge Zapata on Unsplash

We have a tendency to overcomplicate food.

In a place as big as Los Angeles, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with food options. There is every type of restaurant you can think of all in one area. It can be overwhelming.

Sometimes it’s better to just stick to the classics. Pizza and pasta often get the job done just fine.

Here are three great options for pizza and/or pasta located in West Hollywood.

Dan Tana’s

The restaurant industry is tough. That’s especially true for small family-owned places like Dan Tana’s.

A place like this doesn’t make it 56 years without serving great food.

Dan Trana’s is the definition of an old-school Italian restaurant. You won’t find pizza on the menu, but there is no shortage of great pasta options.

They also have an extensive wine list to help you wash your food down.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself eating next to a celebrity. Dan Tana’s is frequently visited by movies stars, politicians, and billionaires. President Biden, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Mark Cuban, and many more celebrities have been photographed at Dan Tana’s.

Address: 9071 California Route 2, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Phone: (310) 275–9444

Website

Pizzana West Hollywood

What happens when you want pizza, and your date wants pasta?

That’s easy. Find a place that does both well. Few places do it better than Pizzana West Hollywood.

Pizzana is included in virtually every list of top Los Angeles restaurants.

The restaurant’s food is Daniele Uditi’s combination of his roots (he grew up in Naples) and Southern California influences. His signature “slow dough” is light and easy to digest while still sturdy enough to pick up one-handed.

You can visit the restaurant in person or order online. They will also begin nationwide shipping soon.

Address: 460 N Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048

Phone: (310) 657–4662

Website

Jones Hollywood

Sometimes it’s not just about the food. The atmosphere can be just as important when it comes to having a good time.

Jones Hollywood Cafe is just about as rock-and-roll as it gets. You can enjoy the music and atmosphere almost as much as the amazing food.

There is plenty of pizza and pasta options available to choose from. I personally recommend their spaghetti and meatballs.

They also have plenty of wine and cocktail options to go along with your meal.

But don’t you dare leave without trying their legendary apple pie.

Address: 7205 California Route 2, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Phone: (323) 850–1726

Website

