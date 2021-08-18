Los Angeles County will soon require masks at all outdoor mass events

2009 Hollywood Bowl concert Ian D. Keating, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The Covid numbers in Los Angeles keep rising.

First, L.A. brought back its indoor mask mandate.

Next, Los Angeles started working on an indoor vaccination mandate.

The next step is apparently an outdoor mask mandate.

Newest Mask Mandate

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County announced its most recent covid related mandate. Mass events such as concerts and sports games will now require people to mask up.

The mandate applies to an event with a crowd greater than 10,000. Masks must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking. The mandate applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

This is in addition to the county’s mask mandate for indoor places like gyms and restaurants.

What Events Are Big Enough To Qualify?

Los Angeles is the home of many large events. Any event with more than 10,000 people qualifies. Here are the three most common mass events.

Football Games

SoFi Stadium has already announced its plan to implement the new mandate. That means all Chargers and Rams games will require masks.

That is good because those games will have huge attendant numbers.

When the Chargers and Rams played in the first preseason game last week, 68,791 tickets were sold. That is just shy of a sell-out. The stadium’s capacity is 70,000.

If a preseason game drew 68,791 fans, it’s safe to assume many upcoming regular season football games will be completely sold out.

Baseball Games

Dodger Stadium is another place that frequently draws crowds over 10,000. This season the Dodger's average attendance is 29,931 per game.

That’s just the average; many games go well over that. A recent game set the Dodger stadium record for 2021. The attendance figure was more than 52,692, making it the most attendant MLB game of the season.

You can expect more large crowds once playoff time rolls around.

Concerts

Los Angeles is a great city for live music. That live music very often exceeds 10,000 attendees.

Venues such as the Hollywood Bowl have been going full force lately. The Hollywood Bowl has a capacity of up to 17,000.

Final Thoughts

Many Los Angeles residents are frustrated with recent developments. That is completely understandable. Covid is getting worse despite Los Angeles being a highly vaccinated county.

There have been many positive also, which we should keep in mind.

First of all, L.A. children are finally back in school.

Secondly, despite the new mandates, there has been no serious talk about another lockdown.

