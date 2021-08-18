Is it time for people to start enforcing their own vaccine mandates?

Photo by Obie Fernandez on Unsplash

Things have gotten so crazy that people are literally fighting over masks.

The topic of vaccines is even more contentious than the topic of masking. When it comes to vaccine mandates, both sides have strong views.

But would you actually go as far as to cut off friends over a vaccine disagreement?

Believe it or not, that is actually happening in some places.

Will this trend make its way to Los Angeles next?

Covid In Los Angeles

Of course, the reason for all the new mandates is that Covid numbers continue to rise.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 3,356 new cases. There were also 8 new Covid-related deaths.

That brings L.A.’s totals to 24,900 deaths and 1,350,370 confirmed cases.

This continues a troubling trend of increased Covid. The number of hospitalizations has now increased by more than 700% since mid-June.

Cutting Off Friends

Jennifer Aniston made the news recently by revealing that she has cut people out of her life for not getting vaccinated. She felt like it was her moral and professional obligation to do so.

That was easy to dismiss as just one celebrity. However, a recent Harris Poll showed that it might be more widespread than that.

The poll surveyed 1,334 U.S. adults. It found that at least 30% of Millenials or Gen Zers say they have cut ties with people for refusing vaccination. That includes their friends, family members, and acquaintances.

One interesting part of the poll was the huge generational divide.

33% of Millennials and 30% of Gen Zers have cut ties with someone over the vaccine issue. That’s much higher than the 9% of Gen Xers and 7% of Baby Boomers that have done the same.

Family Gatherings

Los Angeles is already working on an indoor vaccine mandate. New York has its own as well.

But what about family gatherings? Birthdays, weddings, etc., that take place in private homes aren’t under any mandates.

It’s up to the people attending to decide about any mask or vaccine requirements. That has the potential to lead to some difficult conversations between family and friends.

Many families try to put politics aside when gathering in the hopes of avoiding arguments. That’s hard to do with vaccination and masking.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas a few months away, families will soon have to decide how they will deal with the issue of Covid. Difficult conversations will need to be had sooner or later.

Based on the Harris Poll, there may be a big generational divide to deal with also. If half the family wants everyone vaccinated and the other half doesn’t, the holidays might get awkward.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.