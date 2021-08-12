3 free things to do while visiting Los Angeles

Photo by Josh Miller on Unsplash

Los Angles is an expensive city. There is no way around it. That’s true whether you live here or are just visiting.

But, it doesn’t always have to be that way. There are plenty of fun things to do in Los Angeles. You can have fun while spending little to no money.

Here are three things you can enjoy in L.A. without breaking the bank.

The Hollywood Sign

The world-famous Hollywood sign is now almost 100 years old.

It was first erected as the “Hollywoodland” sign in 1923.

Los Angeles Times publisher Harry Chandler built the epic sign for $21,000. It was originally a billboard for his upscale Hollywoodland real estate development. It evolved into so much more than that.

There are three ways you can see the sign for free.

Hike

There are three different hikes you can take that offer a great view of the sign. The Mt. Hollywood Trail, the Brush Canyon Trail, and the Cahuenga Peak Trail all offer great views of the sign.

24/7 Webcam

With today’s technology, you don’t even need to visit Los Angeles to see the sign. 24/7 webcams allow you to see it from anywhere in the world.

Griffith Observatory

The world-famous Griffith Observatory also offers a great view of the sign.

There is free parking at the Observatory and on nearby roads. There are many different viewpoints, but the sign can be seen fine from the Observatory’s parking lot.

Universal Citywalk

Visiting Universal Studios can be expensive.

However, anyone can visit the Universal CityWalk for free.

Located just outside the park, the CityWalk has a fun atmosphere and is typically packed with people.

There is plenty of shopping, but window shopping only if you want to keep it free.

If you don’t mind spending a little money, there are plenty of restaurants for the family to enjoy.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Buca Di Beppo are great if you want a nice sit-down dinner. Visit Jonny Rockets if you are in the mood for a good old-fashioned burger. For something lighter, grab something to go from Cinnabon.

For a full list of things to do, visit their website.

Pacific Coast Highway

How about a relaxing drive with a beautiful view?

Ok, technically, gas will cost you money.

The Pacific Coast Highway, also known as State Route 1, has some of the best views you will ever see. It’s the longest highway in California at 655 miles. It follows the coast the whole time.

You can take it up to San Francisco if you want. Or, you can enjoy the Southern California portion.

Regardless of how far you drive, there are plenty of places to stop and things to see on the way.

