Did the Delta Variant offer a glimpse into Los Angeles's new normal?

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Herd immunity.

Reaching a point where Covid doesn’t spread because enough people have immunity has been the goal for a long time now.

But what if we never get there?

Many experts doubt that herd immunity is even possible.

What would Los Angeles, and the rest of the world, be like without herd immunity?

We might already know.

AstraZeneca Developer

Sir Andrew Pollard is a professor of pediatric infection and immunity at the University of Oxford. He recently told the UK parliamentary that achieving herd immunity is not possible due to Delta.

“We know very clearly with coronavirus that this current variant, the Delta variant, will still infect people who have been vaccinated, and that does mean that anyone who’s still unvaccinated, at some point, will meet the virus.”-Sir Andrew Pollard

He went on to warn that Delta isn’t the only problem. He worries that the next variant will be “perhaps even better at transmitting in the vaccinated population.”

Spike In Cases

The thought of the next variant being worse is terrifying when you consider how bad Delta is.

Los Angeles County hospitalizations are up more than 700% since mid-June. According to state figures, 1,648 people are currently hospitalized. The number in intensive care is 360.

Los Angeles also reported 28 new Covid related deaths on Wednesday. That is the largest death toll since May 1.

Indoor Vaccine Mandate

An indoor vaccine mandate is one of the responses Los Angeles considered to fight the Delta surge. Los Angeles is likely to join New York in requiring vaccination to enter private venues.

The Los Angeles City Council voted 13–0 to draft an ordinance mandating vaccination to enter indoor public spaces. Those spaces include gyms, retail stores, theaters, concert venues, stadiums, and restaurants.

“If we ever want to get back to normal, to what Los Angeles was like pre-COVID, we need to stop the spread. If individuals want to go to their gym, go to their local bar without a mask, you need to get vaccinated. And if you want to watch a basketball game, a baseball game, go to a concert in a big venue, or even go into a movie theater, you need to get a shot.”-City Council President Nury Martinez

Final Thoughts

Los Angeles offers a glimpse into what a world without herd immunity might look like.

There will probably be random, or maybe seasonal, spikes of Covid. Different cities will handle those spikes differently.

Cities like Los Angles and New York typically have strong responses to Covid spikes. Other cities will have varying responses. That regional disparity will most likely continue.

The most important thing, though, is the severity of the disease. We may never reach herd immunity, but we can make Covid less deadly.

According to the CDC, you are 25 times less likely to have a severe case of Delta if you are vaccinated. The overwhelming majority of people who catch Covid after vaccination have mild or no symptoms.

