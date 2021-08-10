Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood is back to filming, but will their safety measures be enough?

Eugene Adams


Photo by Vincentas Liskauskas on Unsplash

Watching movies is a big part of American culture. 

It could be a movie night with our family. 

It could be a movie night with friends. 

Many first dates involve dinner and a movie.

Movies are big everywhere, but especially in Los Angeles. L.A. is the home of Hollywood, where many of the best TV shows and movies are filmed. 

Hollywood, like the rest of Los Angeles, was hit hard by Covid. 

The box office tanked. Because of that, many beloved theaters went out of business

The road back to normal has seen some promise. But it’s been a bumpy road at the same time. 

Filming is Back

Filming obviously took a step back during Covid. Thankfully, it’s ramping back up nicely. 

The film and television industry recorded 9,791 shoot days during the second quarter. That is a significant jump from the 194 shoot days during the same time last year. 

“By almost any available measure, the second quarter was good for filming in Los Angeles. With local COVID-19 cases rising, it’s not clear whether that will be sustainable, but the industry’s commitment to community, cast and crew safety remains firmly in place.”-FilmLA President Paul Audley

How Did it Happen?

How did filming make such a big return in the age of Covid? With plenty of safety measures, obviously. 

Leading entertainment industry unions made an agreement with major film and TV producers. That deal included many things, including the ability to require cast and crew to be vaccinated. 

Some companies, such as Netflix and Disney, are following suit. They do leave room for some exceptions, though. Workers are exempt from the vaccination requirement if they can prove a legitimate disability or sincerely held religious beliefs preventing them from getting vaccinated. 

“The industry’s robust safety guidelines remain firmly in place, and these have so far proven effective for keeping business moving safely.” -Paul Audley

Small Setback

It hasn't been all smooth sailing. No safety measures are perfect. Even vaccination isn’t perfect. 

There have been several film and TV productions dealing with virus outbreaks. Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” CBS’s “S.W.A.T,” and the movie “House Party” all have active outbreaks, according to Los Angeles County

NBC Universal Productions is also dealing with seven infections at Santa Clarita’s Firestone Ranch location. That is in addition to the three cases being reported from the Universal Studios Lot. 

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our top priority. We continue to work closely with health officials and continue to adhere to all our health and safety protocols.”-NBC Universal Spokesperson

