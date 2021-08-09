Los Angeles, CA

Your daily commute might be more costly and dangerous than you think

Eugene Adams

4X4 Blazer 1776, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Everyone who lives in Los Angeles knows that having a daily commute sucks. In large part because L.A. is consistently ranked in the top ten or cities with the worst traffic

But, let’s get more specific. 

Exactly how much does traffic suck?

One study found that commuters spend nearly an hour a day commuting. According to a LendingTree report, working from home would increase those people’s income by $5,679 per year. 

A more recent report had even more distressing findings. They attempted to measure the opportunity costs that come with a long commute. They found that drivers in 6 U.S. cities lose more than $10,000 per year because of their commutes

Two California cities, Fremont ($15,065) and San Francisco ($13,067), were in the top ten. 

Numbers like that make many people wonder if going back to the office post-Covid is worth it. 

Another Danger of Commuting

Lost money and opportunity costs are not the only issues. Commuting can also be downright dangerous. 

Speeding

Speeding has been a safety issue as long as people have been driving. However, the pandemic has made it worse. 

People all over the country are taking advantage of the emptier than usual roads to drive recklessly. 

The latest data shows a large increase in the number of highway deaths in 2020. That is particularly concerning since fewer miles were driven overall due to the pandemic. 

The problem is hitting us at home as well. Tickets issued by the CHP for speeding over 100 mph are up nearly 100%. So are the numbers of tickets for reckless driving. 

Los Angeles Speeding Problem

Los Angeles sees the same speeding problems that the rest of the country is. 

The Department of Transportation measures traffic at a subset of L.A. locations. That data shows that speeds are up by as much as 30% on some Los Angeles streets

The Los Angeles Police Department has been growing more concerned about this issue for some time. They have been encouraging drivers to slow down due to the dangers of speeding. 

According to Capt. Gary Walters, a vast majority of the reported collisions in the city involved excessive speeds

LAPD Capt. John Pinto makes this point very clearly. 

“Number one: the faster you go, the less time you have to avoid a collision. Number two: the faster you go, the greater the injuries to yourself and others. Number three: the faster you go, the greater the civil penalties. And number four: the faster you go, the greater the criminal consequences.”-Capt. John Pinto 

Final Thoughts

Should more people work from home permanently? 

There are many good arguments for that, including the greater flexibility offered by working from home. 

We must also factor in the cost. Cars cost money to maintain. They also require gas, which can get expensive in Los Angeles. Once you take into account the opportunity cost associated with your commute, the cost explodes. 

There is also the issue of safety. This article touched on the problems caused by the recent increase in speeding. However, it didn’t touch on the two huge causes of accidents, drunk driving, and texting. 

Every minute, one person in the U.S dies in a drunk-driving crash

Of the 36,750 car accident deaths in 2018, 5.7% were caused by someone using their phone. 

Obviously, driving in Los Angeles isn’t going anywhere. But, there are some very solid reasons to consider driving a little less. 

That very well might involve more people working from home permanently. 

