West Hollywood, CA

3 West Hollywood restaurants that require vaccination to dine

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USlqj_0bLYgMW700
Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash

It’s no secret that Covid is not getting better. The number of cases in Los Angeles County has been rising for some time due to Delta

Nobody can seem to agree on how to handle this issue best. Vaccination was supposed to be the solution, but not everyone is vaccinated. 

Some people favor vaccination mandates. Some think mask mandates are enough. Meanwhile, some people think there should be no Covid mandates at all. 

Many Los Angeles businesses are starting to take matters into their own hands. They are requiring vaccination or a negative test to enter their establishment. 

Here are three fantastic West Hollywood restaurants that currently require proof of vaccination. 

Conservatory

Conservatory is an exquisite multi-tiered venue that has a little bit of something for everyone. 

Cafe at Conservatory is located on the street level. It serves pastries from monkey cafe and a full menu of old-school burgers, breakfast burritos, and much more. 

Conservatory’s Main Bar and Restaurant serves food that focuses on well-sourced, seasonal ingredients. 

The Society Room is basically a giant adult playroom. There is no formal menu. The bartenders create everything based on the guest’s cravings.

When you visit their website, you are immediately greeted by a pop-up message about the Covid situation.

They currently require either proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. They also require all guests to wear a mask anytime they are not seated at their table. 

Address: 8289 SANTA MONICA BLVD, WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA 90046

Phone: (323) 654–0020

Hi Tops Bar

Hi Tops Bar is a great place for people who like classic bar food. 

If you like burgers, wings, and nachos, this is the place for you. And, of course, they have a wide selection of ice-cold beer to wash it down with. 

However, you are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours. 

Address: 8933 SANTA MONICA BLVD, WEST HOLLYWOOD

Website: www.hitopsbar.com

Harlowe Bar

Visiting the Harlowe Bar is like stepping into a time machine. Everything about the place screams 1930s Hollywood. It has a nice mix of classic and original drinks as well as old-meets-new dishes.

You can sit in a booth and relax with friends. Or, you can hit the dance floor. 

However, as of right now, you must either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours to enjoy the bar. 

Address: 7321 SANTA MONICA BOULEVARD, WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, 90046

Phone: (323) 876–5839

Website: https://www.harlowebar.com/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 21

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e70aee08e7815c60f6e63dab93024275.blob

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2334 followers
Loading

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

Is Los Angeles winning the fight against Delta?

We have more weapons than ever at our disposal in the fight against Covid. We have tests, vaccines, masks, and many other things. So is Los Angeles winning the fight against Delta?Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 free things to do while visiting Los Angeles

Los Angles is an expensive city. There is no way around it. That’s true whether you live here or are just visiting. But, it doesn’t always have to be that way. There are plenty of fun things to do in Los Angeles. You can have fun while spending little to no money.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Did the Delta Variant offer a glimpse into Los Angeles's new normal?

Reaching a point where Covid doesn’t spread because enough people have immunity has been the goal for a long time now. Many experts doubt that herd immunity is even possible.Read full story
6 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Are things finally improving for the Los Angeles movie theater industry?

The front of the Cinerama Dome, HollywoodUpdateNerd, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Covid-19 Pandemic was bad for business. Thankfully, many businesses are still surviving and will make it through.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood is back to filming, but will their safety measures be enough?

Watching movies is a big part of American culture. It could be a movie night with our family. It could be a movie night with friends. Many first dates involve dinner and a movie.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Your daily commute might be more costly and dangerous than you think

Everyone who lives in Los Angeles knows that having a daily commute sucks. In large part because L.A. is consistently ranked in the top ten or cities with the worst traffic. But, let’s get more specific.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What can you do to help Los Angeles's homeless crisis?

Homeless tents in Los Angeles Skid RowRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness is a problem that Los Angeles has been dealing with for a long time. Sadly, that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon.Read full story
44 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is the gig economy a net positive for Los Angeles?

Gig work is a controversial topic. Some Los Angeles workers love gig work. Others hate it. There is a lot of good and bad that go with this type of work. On the good side, it offers flexible work with a low barrier to entry.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Would a vaccine mandate be good for Los Angeles businesses?

Vaccine mandates are a controversial topic. People feel strongly on both sides of the argument. It was controversial when Los Angeles required city workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The LAPD's vaccination rate falls short of expectations even as Covid rates increase

After months of improvement, Covid in Los Angeles has taken a turn. So far, the solution has been an aggressive PR campaign pushing to get everyone vaccinated. While Los Angeles as a whole has a high vaccination rate, some groups lag behind.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is getting tougher on homelessness. Will it help?

One of many homeless encampments in Skid Row, downtown Los AngelesRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness in Los Angeles is a story that feels like it will never end.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD accused of illegally withholding Title 1 funds from Catholic schools

How to educate their children is an important question all parents face. Sending your child to the nearest public school has long been the default position. Times are definitely changing.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 refreshingly unique ice cream shops in Los Angeles

Ice cream is always a good option. But, it’s especially appealing during the hot days of summer. The good news is that there is no shortage of ice cream options in Los Angeles. In fact, there are many truly great options.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How worried should we be about Los Angeles's steep rise in breakthrough cases?

Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated. We have all been hearing that line a lot lately. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, Governor Newsom, and President Biden have all been pushing people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hosting the Olympics is unpopular. What does that mean for Los Angeles 2028?

For a long time, the Olympics was the crown jewel of sports. Winning an Olympic medal was looked at as one of the biggest athletic accomplishments. That led to it being an entertainment spectacle.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is a controversial vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Almost anything the government does is at least somewhat controversial. Government mandates are particularly controversial. Los Angeles reinstating its mask mandate was met with a mixed reaction. A vaccine mandate would bring an even more intense fight.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Will Delta in Los Angeles mirror the surprisingly early peak in the UK?

Over a year into the pandemic, there is still a lot we don't know about Covid. In fact, whenever we think we know something, the opposite often turns out to be true. In many ways, Covid has not been as bad as we thought it would be.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The CDC and Los Angeles finally agree on vaccinated mask-wearing

That has been a contentious issue for a couple of months. After all, what’s the point of getting vaccinated if nothing changes?. The CDC seemed to be thinking along those lines in May when they dropped their mask recommendation for vaccinated people.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta ruined a lot of plans. What do Los Angeles residents need to know?

The Delta Variant has changed everything. On June 15th, everything in California reopened, and things looked good. But since then, there has been a sharp uptick in cases. The uptick in cases has led to many changes. Those changes include indoor masking in Los Angeles. There are also many other potential changes on the horizon.Read full story
31 comments

Comments / 21

Community Policy