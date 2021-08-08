3 West Hollywood restaurants that require vaccination to dine

Photo by Tim Toomey on Unsplash

It’s no secret that Covid is not getting better. The number of cases in Los Angeles County has been rising for some time due to Delta.

Nobody can seem to agree on how to handle this issue best. Vaccination was supposed to be the solution, but not everyone is vaccinated.

Some people favor vaccination mandates. Some think mask mandates are enough. Meanwhile, some people think there should be no Covid mandates at all.

Many Los Angeles businesses are starting to take matters into their own hands. They are requiring vaccination or a negative test to enter their establishment.

Here are three fantastic West Hollywood restaurants that currently require proof of vaccination.

Conservatory

Conservatory is an exquisite multi-tiered venue that has a little bit of something for everyone.

Cafe at Conservatory is located on the street level. It serves pastries from monkey cafe and a full menu of old-school burgers, breakfast burritos, and much more.

Conservatory’s Main Bar and Restaurant serves food that focuses on well-sourced, seasonal ingredients.

The Society Room is basically a giant adult playroom. There is no formal menu. The bartenders create everything based on the guest’s cravings.

When you visit their website, you are immediately greeted by a pop-up message about the Covid situation.

They currently require either proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours. They also require all guests to wear a mask anytime they are not seated at their table.

Address: 8289 SANTA MONICA BLVD, WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA 90046

Phone: (323) 654–0020

Hi Tops Bar

Hi Tops Bar is a great place for people who like classic bar food.

If you like burgers, wings, and nachos, this is the place for you. And, of course, they have a wide selection of ice-cold beer to wash it down with.

However, you are required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours.

Address: 8933 SANTA MONICA BLVD, WEST HOLLYWOOD

Website: www.hitopsbar.com

Harlowe Bar

Visiting the Harlowe Bar is like stepping into a time machine. Everything about the place screams 1930s Hollywood. It has a nice mix of classic and original drinks as well as old-meets-new dishes.

You can sit in a booth and relax with friends. Or, you can hit the dance floor.

However, as of right now, you must either be vaccinated or provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours to enjoy the bar.

Address: 7321 SANTA MONICA BOULEVARD, WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, 90046

Phone: (323) 876–5839

Website: https://www.harlowebar.com/

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.