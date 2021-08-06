Los Angeles, CA

Is the gig economy a net positive for Los Angeles?

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HkpG0_0bJmZO6Y00
Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Gig work is a controversial topic. 

Some Los Angeles workers love gig work. Others hate it. 

There is a lot of good and bad that go with this type of work. 

On the good side, it offers flexible work with a low barrier to entry. 

On the bad side, the pay isn’t always great, and the benefits are nonexistent. 

The real question is, does the good outweigh the bad?

Recent Protests

Protests in favor of worker rights are nothing new in America. Major cities, including Los Angeles, recently had even more protests regarding gig work

The protests were demanding better pay and the right to unionize. They are nothing new, but they do represent an intensifying fight for more benefits. 

Prop 22

The fight against the gig economy isn’t new to Los Angeles. 

In November, a controversial proposition was on the ballot. Prop 22 ended up being the most expensive in California’s history. Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and Postmates spent a combined $200 million on the proposition

The outcome was a loss for labor unions. They were pushing for certain protections such as minimum wage, overtime, and health insurance. 

Due to the passage of Prop 22, rideshare drivers will remain independent contractors. However, they will receive some benefits such as a guaranteed minimum wage and health insurance subsidies if they work more than 25 hours a week. 

The fight is not over, though. The legal battle over Prop 22’s constitutionality is working its way through the courts

Ride Share Rebounding?

Despite the negative aspects, a lot of people rely on independent contractor work to make ends meet. The pandemic undoubtedly hurt those people. 

People staying at home significantly lower the demand for rideshare drivers. Some were able to transition to food delivery, while others simply lost their jobs. 

Thankfully, demand has largely returned. The problem now is that demand outpaces supply. Drivers simply have not returned yet. That has lead to higher prices and wait times. 

Part of the problem is that some drivers are simply not ready to return to work. However, some former drivers simply want a job with better benefits. 

Is The Driver Shortage Permanent? 

According to an Uber executive, 90% of inactive drivers plan to come back to work eventually. 

It’s hard to tell how accurate that is. Covid has changed a lot. 

Los Angeles workers like flexibility which gig work is great for. However, the lack of benefits and low pay turn many away. 

Either way, gig work is here to stay. It’s impossible to imagine a future where Los Angeles doesn't have rideshare or food delivery services. 

But how many workers will return? 

If many choose not to return, how will that change the industry?

Will giant companies like Uber or Lyft be forced to increase pay and/or benefits. Or will the customers have to deal with long wait times or higher prices? 

Only time will tell. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e70aee08e7815c60f6e63dab93024275.blob

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2319 followers
Loading

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

Are things finally improving for the Los Angeles movie theater industry?

The front of the Cinerama Dome, HollywoodUpdateNerd, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Covid-19 Pandemic was bad for business. Thankfully, many businesses are still surviving and will make it through.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood is back to filming, but will their safety measures be enough?

Watching movies is a big part of American culture. It could be a movie night with our family. It could be a movie night with friends. Many first dates involve dinner and a movie.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Your daily commute might be more costly and dangerous than you think

Everyone who lives in Los Angeles knows that having a daily commute sucks. In large part because L.A. is consistently ranked in the top ten or cities with the worst traffic. But, let’s get more specific.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

3 West Hollywood restaurants that require vaccination to dine

It’s no secret that Covid is not getting better. The number of cases in Los Angeles County has been rising for some time due to Delta. Nobody can seem to agree on how to handle this issue best. Vaccination was supposed to be the solution, but not everyone is vaccinated.Read full story
21 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What can you do to help Los Angeles's homeless crisis?

Homeless tents in Los Angeles Skid RowRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness is a problem that Los Angeles has been dealing with for a long time. Sadly, that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon.Read full story
44 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Would a vaccine mandate be good for Los Angeles businesses?

Vaccine mandates are a controversial topic. People feel strongly on both sides of the argument. It was controversial when Los Angeles required city workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

The LAPD's vaccination rate falls short of expectations even as Covid rates increase

After months of improvement, Covid in Los Angeles has taken a turn. So far, the solution has been an aggressive PR campaign pushing to get everyone vaccinated. While Los Angeles as a whole has a high vaccination rate, some groups lag behind.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is getting tougher on homelessness. Will it help?

One of many homeless encampments in Skid Row, downtown Los AngelesRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness in Los Angeles is a story that feels like it will never end.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD accused of illegally withholding Title 1 funds from Catholic schools

How to educate their children is an important question all parents face. Sending your child to the nearest public school has long been the default position. Times are definitely changing.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 refreshingly unique ice cream shops in Los Angeles

Ice cream is always a good option. But, it’s especially appealing during the hot days of summer. The good news is that there is no shortage of ice cream options in Los Angeles. In fact, there are many truly great options.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How worried should we be about Los Angeles's steep rise in breakthrough cases?

Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated. We have all been hearing that line a lot lately. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, Governor Newsom, and President Biden have all been pushing people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hosting the Olympics is unpopular. What does that mean for Los Angeles 2028?

For a long time, the Olympics was the crown jewel of sports. Winning an Olympic medal was looked at as one of the biggest athletic accomplishments. That led to it being an entertainment spectacle.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is a controversial vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Almost anything the government does is at least somewhat controversial. Government mandates are particularly controversial. Los Angeles reinstating its mask mandate was met with a mixed reaction. A vaccine mandate would bring an even more intense fight.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Will Delta in Los Angeles mirror the surprisingly early peak in the UK?

Over a year into the pandemic, there is still a lot we don't know about Covid. In fact, whenever we think we know something, the opposite often turns out to be true. In many ways, Covid has not been as bad as we thought it would be.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The CDC and Los Angeles finally agree on vaccinated mask-wearing

That has been a contentious issue for a couple of months. After all, what’s the point of getting vaccinated if nothing changes?. The CDC seemed to be thinking along those lines in May when they dropped their mask recommendation for vaccinated people.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta ruined a lot of plans. What do Los Angeles residents need to know?

The Delta Variant has changed everything. On June 15th, everything in California reopened, and things looked good. But since then, there has been a sharp uptick in cases. The uptick in cases has led to many changes. Those changes include indoor masking in Los Angeles. There are also many other potential changes on the horizon.Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is eye-poking the solution to unruly airline passengers?

Although Covid cases are increasing, Los Angeles is completely open. That means traveling is largely back on. The increased travel means that many Los Angeles residents have been getting back on planes. Unfortunately, that increase has come along with many issues.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

AMC is preparing to reopen two iconic Los Angeles theaters in August

Going out with friends to catch a movie has long been a staple in American culture. That’s especially true in Los Angeles. Being the home of Hollywood almost gives us no choice but to appreciate a good movie.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What's the real reason Los Angeles hasn't gotten back to work?

Ok, to be fair, many people are returning to work. But, some Los Angeles businesses are struggling to fill open positions. Employment has not reached pre-pandemic levels yet. The job recovery has been somewhat slower than expected. There are many potential reasons for this.Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy