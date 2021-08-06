Is the gig economy a net positive for Los Angeles?

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

Gig work is a controversial topic.

Some Los Angeles workers love gig work. Others hate it.

There is a lot of good and bad that go with this type of work.

On the good side, it offers flexible work with a low barrier to entry.

On the bad side, the pay isn’t always great, and the benefits are nonexistent.

The real question is, does the good outweigh the bad?

Recent Protests

Protests in favor of worker rights are nothing new in America. Major cities, including Los Angeles, recently had even more protests regarding gig work.

The protests were demanding better pay and the right to unionize. They are nothing new, but they do represent an intensifying fight for more benefits.

Prop 22

The fight against the gig economy isn’t new to Los Angeles.

In November, a controversial proposition was on the ballot. Prop 22 ended up being the most expensive in California’s history. Uber, Lyft, Instacart, and Postmates spent a combined $200 million on the proposition.

The outcome was a loss for labor unions. They were pushing for certain protections such as minimum wage, overtime, and health insurance.

Due to the passage of Prop 22, rideshare drivers will remain independent contractors. However, they will receive some benefits such as a guaranteed minimum wage and health insurance subsidies if they work more than 25 hours a week.

The fight is not over, though. The legal battle over Prop 22’s constitutionality is working its way through the courts.

Ride Share Rebounding?

Despite the negative aspects, a lot of people rely on independent contractor work to make ends meet. The pandemic undoubtedly hurt those people.

People staying at home significantly lower the demand for rideshare drivers. Some were able to transition to food delivery, while others simply lost their jobs.

Thankfully, demand has largely returned. The problem now is that demand outpaces supply. Drivers simply have not returned yet. That has lead to higher prices and wait times.

Part of the problem is that some drivers are simply not ready to return to work. However, some former drivers simply want a job with better benefits.

Is The Driver Shortage Permanent?

According to an Uber executive, 90% of inactive drivers plan to come back to work eventually.

It’s hard to tell how accurate that is. Covid has changed a lot.

Los Angeles workers like flexibility which gig work is great for. However, the lack of benefits and low pay turn many away.

Either way, gig work is here to stay. It’s impossible to imagine a future where Los Angeles doesn't have rideshare or food delivery services.

But how many workers will return?

If many choose not to return, how will that change the industry?

Will giant companies like Uber or Lyft be forced to increase pay and/or benefits. Or will the customers have to deal with long wait times or higher prices?

Only time will tell.

