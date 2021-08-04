The LAPD's vaccination rate falls short of expectations even as Covid rates increase

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ADi7Y_0bHQ32eq00
Lord Jim, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

After months of improvement, Covid in Los Angeles has taken a turn. 

So far, the solution has been an aggressive PR campaign pushing to get everyone vaccinated. 

While Los Angeles as a whole has a high vaccination rate, some groups lag behind. 

The LAPD is one of those groups with a relatively low vaccination rate. 

Covid In Los Angeles

The latest Covid data doesn’t look good

There are currently 1,096 people hospitalized with Covid in Los Angeles County. That’s up from 280 on July 2nd. 

264 people are in the intensive care unit. That’s 20 more than on Sunday. 

Overall, 1,305,704 L.A. residents have been infected since the start of the pandemic. The county’s death toll is now 24,690. 

LAPD Vaccination Rate

Statewide data shows a huge difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. Covid case rates are 600% higher in unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people. 

That is why the PR push to get people vaccinated has been so strong. 

So why is the LAPD vaccination rate so low?

The LAPD vaccination rate is just over 50%, much lower than Los Angeles County’s 71%. 

The LAPD is doing what it can to encourage vaccination among its members. While it does that, it also has to deal with problems related to improper mask-wearing. 

According to a police spokesman, 55 officers have received formal notices stemming from complaints about improper mask-wearing. An additional 93 complaints are still under investigation. 

The lagging vaccination rate and inconsistent mask-wearing are surprising considering how hard Covid has hit the department. 

2,796 members of the roughly 12,000 person police force have tested positive for Covid. 

Of those positive tests, 10 members of the LAPD have died. Three spouses of department personnel have also died from Covid complications. 

Changes Coming?

Changes are coming soon. 

Los Angeles is taking action to fight the spike in cases among city workers. The city will soon require city employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing

It remains to be seen if the weekly testing mandate will affect vaccination rates. The weekly test may be inconvenient enough to convince some people to get vaccinated. 

The new mandate will take time to implement. A lot of careful planning will need to happen first. 

But, getting city workers, including the LAPD, vaccinated is important since they interact with the public often. If city workers don’t want to get vaccinated, hopefully, they will wear their masks properly at the very least.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 9

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e70aee08e7815c60f6e63dab93024275.blob

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2307 followers
Loading

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

Your daily commute might be more costly and dangerous than you think

Everyone who lives in Los Angeles knows that having a daily commute sucks. In large part because L.A. is consistently ranked in the top ten or cities with the worst traffic. But, let’s get more specific.Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

3 West Hollywood restaurants that require vaccination to dine

It’s no secret that Covid is not getting better. The number of cases in Los Angeles County has been rising for some time due to Delta. Nobody can seem to agree on how to handle this issue best. Vaccination was supposed to be the solution, but not everyone is vaccinated.Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What can you do to help Los Angeles's homeless crisis?

Homeless tents in Los Angeles Skid RowRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness is a problem that Los Angeles has been dealing with for a long time. Sadly, that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon.Read full story
40 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is the gig economy a net positive for Los Angeles?

Gig work is a controversial topic. Some Los Angeles workers love gig work. Others hate it. There is a lot of good and bad that go with this type of work. On the good side, it offers flexible work with a low barrier to entry.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Would a vaccine mandate be good for Los Angeles businesses?

Vaccine mandates are a controversial topic. People feel strongly on both sides of the argument. It was controversial when Los Angeles required city workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is getting tougher on homelessness. Will it help?

One of many homeless encampments in Skid Row, downtown Los AngelesRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness in Los Angeles is a story that feels like it will never end.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD accused of illegally withholding Title 1 funds from Catholic schools

How to educate their children is an important question all parents face. Sending your child to the nearest public school has long been the default position. Times are definitely changing.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 refreshingly unique ice cream shops in Los Angeles

Ice cream is always a good option. But, it’s especially appealing during the hot days of summer. The good news is that there is no shortage of ice cream options in Los Angeles. In fact, there are many truly great options.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How worried should we be about Los Angeles's steep rise in breakthrough cases?

Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated. We have all been hearing that line a lot lately. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, Governor Newsom, and President Biden have all been pushing people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hosting the Olympics is unpopular. What does that mean for Los Angeles 2028?

For a long time, the Olympics was the crown jewel of sports. Winning an Olympic medal was looked at as one of the biggest athletic accomplishments. That led to it being an entertainment spectacle.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is a controversial vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Almost anything the government does is at least somewhat controversial. Government mandates are particularly controversial. Los Angeles reinstating its mask mandate was met with a mixed reaction. A vaccine mandate would bring an even more intense fight.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Will Delta in Los Angeles mirror the surprisingly early peak in the UK?

Over a year into the pandemic, there is still a lot we don't know about Covid. In fact, whenever we think we know something, the opposite often turns out to be true. In many ways, Covid has not been as bad as we thought it would be.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The CDC and Los Angeles finally agree on vaccinated mask-wearing

That has been a contentious issue for a couple of months. After all, what’s the point of getting vaccinated if nothing changes?. The CDC seemed to be thinking along those lines in May when they dropped their mask recommendation for vaccinated people.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta ruined a lot of plans. What do Los Angeles residents need to know?

The Delta Variant has changed everything. On June 15th, everything in California reopened, and things looked good. But since then, there has been a sharp uptick in cases. The uptick in cases has led to many changes. Those changes include indoor masking in Los Angeles. There are also many other potential changes on the horizon.Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is eye-poking the solution to unruly airline passengers?

Although Covid cases are increasing, Los Angeles is completely open. That means traveling is largely back on. The increased travel means that many Los Angeles residents have been getting back on planes. Unfortunately, that increase has come along with many issues.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

AMC is preparing to reopen two iconic Los Angeles theaters in August

Going out with friends to catch a movie has long been a staple in American culture. That’s especially true in Los Angeles. Being the home of Hollywood almost gives us no choice but to appreciate a good movie.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What's the real reason Los Angeles hasn't gotten back to work?

Ok, to be fair, many people are returning to work. But, some Los Angeles businesses are struggling to fill open positions. Employment has not reached pre-pandemic levels yet. The job recovery has been somewhat slower than expected. There are many potential reasons for this.Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is spending more money the solution to homelessness in Los Angeles?

Homeless campers on skid row.Russ Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What do you think of when you think of Jimmy Kimmel Live?. It probably has something to do with humor.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Does Los Angeles's new mask mandate offer a look into America's future?

Los Angeles residents are now under a brand new mask mandate. The response has been mixed, to say the least. Some residents feel that this was a necessary step. Others feel like it’s an overreaction.Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 9

Community Policy