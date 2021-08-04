The LAPD's vaccination rate falls short of expectations even as Covid rates increase

Lord Jim, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

After months of improvement, Covid in Los Angeles has taken a turn.

So far, the solution has been an aggressive PR campaign pushing to get everyone vaccinated.

While Los Angeles as a whole has a high vaccination rate, some groups lag behind.

The LAPD is one of those groups with a relatively low vaccination rate.

Covid In Los Angeles

The latest Covid data doesn’t look good.

There are currently 1,096 people hospitalized with Covid in Los Angeles County. That’s up from 280 on July 2nd.

264 people are in the intensive care unit. That’s 20 more than on Sunday.

Overall, 1,305,704 L.A. residents have been infected since the start of the pandemic. The county’s death toll is now 24,690.

LAPD Vaccination Rate

Statewide data shows a huge difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations. Covid case rates are 600% higher in unvaccinated people compared to vaccinated people.

That is why the PR push to get people vaccinated has been so strong.

So why is the LAPD vaccination rate so low?

The LAPD vaccination rate is just over 50%, much lower than Los Angeles County’s 71%.

The LAPD is doing what it can to encourage vaccination among its members. While it does that, it also has to deal with problems related to improper mask-wearing.

According to a police spokesman, 55 officers have received formal notices stemming from complaints about improper mask-wearing. An additional 93 complaints are still under investigation.

The lagging vaccination rate and inconsistent mask-wearing are surprising considering how hard Covid has hit the department.

2,796 members of the roughly 12,000 person police force have tested positive for Covid.

Of those positive tests, 10 members of the LAPD have died. Three spouses of department personnel have also died from Covid complications.

Changes Coming?

Changes are coming soon.

Los Angeles is taking action to fight the spike in cases among city workers. The city will soon require city employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

It remains to be seen if the weekly testing mandate will affect vaccination rates. The weekly test may be inconvenient enough to convince some people to get vaccinated.

The new mandate will take time to implement. A lot of careful planning will need to happen first.

But, getting city workers, including the LAPD, vaccinated is important since they interact with the public often. If city workers don’t want to get vaccinated, hopefully, they will wear their masks properly at the very least.

