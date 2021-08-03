Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD accused of illegally withholding Title 1 funds from Catholic schools

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=447cnP_0bGGFiq900
Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

How to educate their children is an important question all parents face. Sending your child to the nearest public school has long been the default position. 

Times are definitely changing. 

The Los Angeles Unified School District’s enrollment numbers have been falling for years. Covid has only made the problem worse. 

There are many contributing factors. 

Many families are simply moving out of the area. 

Many families have decided to homeschool their kids

Many families have chosen to take advantage of various Catholic School options in Los Angeles

School funding was a huge issue before the enrollment drop. It’s an even bigger issue now. 

Recent L.A. Unified actions with regards to funding have come under fire. 

What Happened?

According to The California Department of Education, L.A. Unified broke federal law recently. They allegedly withheld more than $5 million in funds from private Catholic schools.

The Department of Education called the more “egregious” and called on them to fix the issue. 

The Los Angeles Unified School district received more than $349 million in Title 1 funds during the previous school year. The district distributed money to 17 Catholic schools even though over 100 were eligible. 

To put that in perspective, the district usually distributes between 2%-2.6% of the Title 1 funds it receives to private schools. Last year they only distributed .5%. 

Title 1 Funds

What exactly are Title 1 Funds?

According to the U.S. Department of Education:

“Title I, Part A (Title I) of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESEA) provides financial assistance to local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools with high numbers or high percentages of children from low-income families to help ensure that all children meet challenging state academic standards.”

In other words, Title 1 funds are meant to ensure that children from low-income families have access to quality education. 

What People Are Saying

Naturally, both sides of the issue have different positions. 

Catholic Schools Superintendent Paul Escala views this as a cut and dry issue.

“There has been a very clear and — one can only deduce by the findings — methodical approach to find ways and means of reducing legally entitled resources to our children. [The report] affirmed and validated what we have known for a very long time — that the most poor and vulnerable students we serve within the area of the Los Angeles Unified School District have been disenfranchised.”-Paul Escala

LAUSD disagrees. They pledged to appeal the ruling

“Los Angeles Unified is in receipt of the California Department of Education’s June 25, 2021 Investigation Report in response to Archdiocese of Los Angeles’s (ADLA) complaint regarding Title I equitable services to ADLA’s private schools. Los Angeles Unified strives to comply with all applicable rules and regulations regarding the provision of Title I equitable services. While Los Angeles Unified has appealed the matter to preserve its rights, it continues to engage with ADLA and the agencies to resolve any issues.”-LAUSD Statement

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 1

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e70aee08e7815c60f6e63dab93024275.blob

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2308 followers
Loading

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

Your daily commute might be more costly and dangerous than you think

Everyone who lives in Los Angeles knows that having a daily commute sucks. In large part because L.A. is consistently ranked in the top ten or cities with the worst traffic. But, let’s get more specific.Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

3 West Hollywood restaurants that require vaccination to dine

It’s no secret that Covid is not getting better. The number of cases in Los Angeles County has been rising for some time due to Delta. Nobody can seem to agree on how to handle this issue best. Vaccination was supposed to be the solution, but not everyone is vaccinated.Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What can you do to help Los Angeles's homeless crisis?

Homeless tents in Los Angeles Skid RowRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness is a problem that Los Angeles has been dealing with for a long time. Sadly, that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon.Read full story
42 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is the gig economy a net positive for Los Angeles?

Gig work is a controversial topic. Some Los Angeles workers love gig work. Others hate it. There is a lot of good and bad that go with this type of work. On the good side, it offers flexible work with a low barrier to entry.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Would a vaccine mandate be good for Los Angeles businesses?

Vaccine mandates are a controversial topic. People feel strongly on both sides of the argument. It was controversial when Los Angeles required city workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.Read full story
2 comments

The LAPD's vaccination rate falls short of expectations even as Covid rates increase

After months of improvement, Covid in Los Angeles has taken a turn. So far, the solution has been an aggressive PR campaign pushing to get everyone vaccinated. While Los Angeles as a whole has a high vaccination rate, some groups lag behind.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is getting tougher on homelessness. Will it help?

One of many homeless encampments in Skid Row, downtown Los AngelesRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness in Los Angeles is a story that feels like it will never end.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 refreshingly unique ice cream shops in Los Angeles

Ice cream is always a good option. But, it’s especially appealing during the hot days of summer. The good news is that there is no shortage of ice cream options in Los Angeles. In fact, there are many truly great options.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How worried should we be about Los Angeles's steep rise in breakthrough cases?

Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated. We have all been hearing that line a lot lately. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, Governor Newsom, and President Biden have all been pushing people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hosting the Olympics is unpopular. What does that mean for Los Angeles 2028?

For a long time, the Olympics was the crown jewel of sports. Winning an Olympic medal was looked at as one of the biggest athletic accomplishments. That led to it being an entertainment spectacle.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is a controversial vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Almost anything the government does is at least somewhat controversial. Government mandates are particularly controversial. Los Angeles reinstating its mask mandate was met with a mixed reaction. A vaccine mandate would bring an even more intense fight.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Will Delta in Los Angeles mirror the surprisingly early peak in the UK?

Over a year into the pandemic, there is still a lot we don't know about Covid. In fact, whenever we think we know something, the opposite often turns out to be true. In many ways, Covid has not been as bad as we thought it would be.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The CDC and Los Angeles finally agree on vaccinated mask-wearing

That has been a contentious issue for a couple of months. After all, what’s the point of getting vaccinated if nothing changes?. The CDC seemed to be thinking along those lines in May when they dropped their mask recommendation for vaccinated people.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta ruined a lot of plans. What do Los Angeles residents need to know?

The Delta Variant has changed everything. On June 15th, everything in California reopened, and things looked good. But since then, there has been a sharp uptick in cases. The uptick in cases has led to many changes. Those changes include indoor masking in Los Angeles. There are also many other potential changes on the horizon.Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is eye-poking the solution to unruly airline passengers?

Although Covid cases are increasing, Los Angeles is completely open. That means traveling is largely back on. The increased travel means that many Los Angeles residents have been getting back on planes. Unfortunately, that increase has come along with many issues.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

AMC is preparing to reopen two iconic Los Angeles theaters in August

Going out with friends to catch a movie has long been a staple in American culture. That’s especially true in Los Angeles. Being the home of Hollywood almost gives us no choice but to appreciate a good movie.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What's the real reason Los Angeles hasn't gotten back to work?

Ok, to be fair, many people are returning to work. But, some Los Angeles businesses are struggling to fill open positions. Employment has not reached pre-pandemic levels yet. The job recovery has been somewhat slower than expected. There are many potential reasons for this.Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is spending more money the solution to homelessness in Los Angeles?

Homeless campers on skid row.Russ Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What do you think of when you think of Jimmy Kimmel Live?. It probably has something to do with humor.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Does Los Angeles's new mask mandate offer a look into America's future?

Los Angeles residents are now under a brand new mask mandate. The response has been mixed, to say the least. Some residents feel that this was a necessary step. Others feel like it’s an overreaction.Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 1

Community Policy