Los Angeles is getting tougher on homelessness. Will it help?

One of many homeless encampments in Skid Row, downtown Los Angeles Russ Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Homelessness in Los Angeles is a story that feels like it will never end.

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles is home to nearly 40,000 homeless people. That number feels like it keeps growing and growing.

Out of sight, out of mind definitely applies to the homeless problem. However, sometimes the problem gets so bad that it can’t be ignored.

We seem to be reaching that point in Los Angeles.

But will recent actions actually help the problem?

New Ordinance

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently signed an ordinance passed by the City Council 13–2.

The ordinance was aimed at restricting many activities homeless Angelenos frequently do.

The ordinance restricts sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing personal property in the public right-of-way. That includes places such as schools, parks, and libraries.

It also makes it illegal to set up encampments in areas such as overpasses and underpasses.

This marks a major change from how Los Angeles currently deals with the homeless crisis. Currently, the homeless are allowed to set up virtually anywhere they want.

So where will they go now?

Outreach teams are supposed to offer alternative shelter and other services before enforcement. Those teams are also supposed to return to the locations often over three months.

So hopefully, the displaced homeless will get the help they need rather than simply moving somewhere else.

Arguments In Favor

Venice has become a cautionary tale of what happens when the homeless problem is ignored.

Venice has a population of roughly 40,000. That makes their estimated 1,600 homeless population distressingly huge.

The problem has become hugely publicized since Venice is such a popular tourist destination.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva even felt the need to weigh in.

“There’s a time when you have to call people out and just cut through the BS. This is that moment in history for the entire region to say, ‘Enough is enough. Let’s get the job done.’”-Alex Villanueva

Arguments Against

Mike Bonin is one of two city council members who voted against the ordinance.

He pointed out that the city has enough shelter beds for 39% of its homeless population. He wants to know what the plan is for the remaining 61%.

Here is what he had to say about his experience with homelessness.

“Some of those nights I slept in the car, some of those nights, when my car was in the shop, I slept on the beach. I cannot tell you how much turmoil is in your heart when the sun is setting and you don’t know where to sleep I cannot tell you how demoralizing and dehumanizing and defeating that experience is when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep.”-Mike Bonin

Final Thoughts

This ordinance means that some places will get their city back. They will be able to walk around easier.

The only danger is that less visible doesn’t always equal less.

The homeless population in Los Angeles has been growing for a long time.

Solutions like this are similar to putting a bandaid on a bullet wound. Yes, we should do it. But, we need to find a more permanent solution as well.

