Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is getting tougher on homelessness. Will it help?

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUWXQ_0bEZQBRw00
One of many homeless encampments in Skid Row, downtown Los AngelesRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Homelessness in Los Angeles is a story that feels like it will never end. 

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles is home to nearly 40,000 homeless people. That number feels like it keeps growing and growing. 

Out of sight, out of mind definitely applies to the homeless problem. However, sometimes the problem gets so bad that it can’t be ignored. 

We seem to be reaching that point in Los Angeles. 

But will recent actions actually help the problem?

New Ordinance

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti recently signed an ordinance passed by the City Council 13–2.

The ordinance was aimed at restricting many activities homeless Angelenos frequently do. 

The ordinance restricts sitting, lying, sleeping, or storing personal property in the public right-of-way. That includes places such as schools, parks, and libraries. 

It also makes it illegal to set up encampments in areas such as overpasses and underpasses. 

This marks a major change from how Los Angeles currently deals with the homeless crisis. Currently, the homeless are allowed to set up virtually anywhere they want. 

So where will they go now?

Outreach teams are supposed to offer alternative shelter and other services before enforcement. Those teams are also supposed to return to the locations often over three months. 

So hopefully, the displaced homeless will get the help they need rather than simply moving somewhere else. 

Arguments In Favor

Venice has become a cautionary tale of what happens when the homeless problem is ignored. 

Venice has a population of roughly 40,000. That makes their estimated 1,600 homeless population distressingly huge

The problem has become hugely publicized since Venice is such a popular tourist destination. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva even felt the need to weigh in. 

“There’s a time when you have to call people out and just cut through the BS. This is that moment in history for the entire region to say, ‘Enough is enough. Let’s get the job done.’”-Alex Villanueva

Arguments Against

Mike Bonin is one of two city council members who voted against the ordinance. 

He pointed out that the city has enough shelter beds for 39% of its homeless population. He wants to know what the plan is for the remaining 61%. 

Here is what he had to say about his experience with homelessness. 

“Some of those nights I slept in the car, some of those nights, when my car was in the shop, I slept on the beach. I cannot tell you how much turmoil is in your heart when the sun is setting and you don’t know where to sleep I cannot tell you how demoralizing and dehumanizing and defeating that experience is when you don’t know where you’re going to sleep.”-Mike Bonin

Final Thoughts 

This ordinance means that some places will get their city back. They will be able to walk around easier. 

The only danger is that less visible doesn’t always equal less. 

The homeless population in Los Angeles has been growing for a long time

Solutions like this are similar to putting a bandaid on a bullet wound. Yes, we should do it. But, we need to find a more permanent solution as well. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 4

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e70aee08e7815c60f6e63dab93024275.blob

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2308 followers
Loading

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles, CA

Your daily commute might be more costly and dangerous than you think

Everyone who lives in Los Angeles knows that having a daily commute sucks. In large part because L.A. is consistently ranked in the top ten or cities with the worst traffic. But, let’s get more specific.Read full story
Los Angeles County, CA

3 West Hollywood restaurants that require vaccination to dine

It’s no secret that Covid is not getting better. The number of cases in Los Angeles County has been rising for some time due to Delta. Nobody can seem to agree on how to handle this issue best. Vaccination was supposed to be the solution, but not everyone is vaccinated.Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

What can you do to help Los Angeles's homeless crisis?

Homeless tents in Los Angeles Skid RowRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness is a problem that Los Angeles has been dealing with for a long time. Sadly, that doesn’t seem likely to change anytime soon.Read full story
42 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is the gig economy a net positive for Los Angeles?

Gig work is a controversial topic. Some Los Angeles workers love gig work. Others hate it. There is a lot of good and bad that go with this type of work. On the good side, it offers flexible work with a low barrier to entry.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Would a vaccine mandate be good for Los Angeles businesses?

Vaccine mandates are a controversial topic. People feel strongly on both sides of the argument. It was controversial when Los Angeles required city workers to be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.Read full story
2 comments

The LAPD's vaccination rate falls short of expectations even as Covid rates increase

After months of improvement, Covid in Los Angeles has taken a turn. So far, the solution has been an aggressive PR campaign pushing to get everyone vaccinated. While Los Angeles as a whole has a high vaccination rate, some groups lag behind.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD accused of illegally withholding Title 1 funds from Catholic schools

How to educate their children is an important question all parents face. Sending your child to the nearest public school has long been the default position. Times are definitely changing.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

3 refreshingly unique ice cream shops in Los Angeles

Ice cream is always a good option. But, it’s especially appealing during the hot days of summer. The good news is that there is no shortage of ice cream options in Los Angeles. In fact, there are many truly great options.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How worried should we be about Los Angeles's steep rise in breakthrough cases?

Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated. We have all been hearing that line a lot lately. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, Governor Newsom, and President Biden have all been pushing people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hosting the Olympics is unpopular. What does that mean for Los Angeles 2028?

For a long time, the Olympics was the crown jewel of sports. Winning an Olympic medal was looked at as one of the biggest athletic accomplishments. That led to it being an entertainment spectacle.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Is a controversial vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Almost anything the government does is at least somewhat controversial. Government mandates are particularly controversial. Los Angeles reinstating its mask mandate was met with a mixed reaction. A vaccine mandate would bring an even more intense fight.Read full story
3 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Will Delta in Los Angeles mirror the surprisingly early peak in the UK?

Over a year into the pandemic, there is still a lot we don't know about Covid. In fact, whenever we think we know something, the opposite often turns out to be true. In many ways, Covid has not been as bad as we thought it would be.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The CDC and Los Angeles finally agree on vaccinated mask-wearing

That has been a contentious issue for a couple of months. After all, what’s the point of getting vaccinated if nothing changes?. The CDC seemed to be thinking along those lines in May when they dropped their mask recommendation for vaccinated people.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta ruined a lot of plans. What do Los Angeles residents need to know?

The Delta Variant has changed everything. On June 15th, everything in California reopened, and things looked good. But since then, there has been a sharp uptick in cases. The uptick in cases has led to many changes. Those changes include indoor masking in Los Angeles. There are also many other potential changes on the horizon.Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is eye-poking the solution to unruly airline passengers?

Although Covid cases are increasing, Los Angeles is completely open. That means traveling is largely back on. The increased travel means that many Los Angeles residents have been getting back on planes. Unfortunately, that increase has come along with many issues.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

AMC is preparing to reopen two iconic Los Angeles theaters in August

Going out with friends to catch a movie has long been a staple in American culture. That’s especially true in Los Angeles. Being the home of Hollywood almost gives us no choice but to appreciate a good movie.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What's the real reason Los Angeles hasn't gotten back to work?

Ok, to be fair, many people are returning to work. But, some Los Angeles businesses are struggling to fill open positions. Employment has not reached pre-pandemic levels yet. The job recovery has been somewhat slower than expected. There are many potential reasons for this.Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is spending more money the solution to homelessness in Los Angeles?

Homeless campers on skid row.Russ Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What do you think of when you think of Jimmy Kimmel Live?. It probably has something to do with humor.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Does Los Angeles's new mask mandate offer a look into America's future?

Los Angeles residents are now under a brand new mask mandate. The response has been mixed, to say the least. Some residents feel that this was a necessary step. Others feel like it’s an overreaction.Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 4

Community Policy