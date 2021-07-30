How worried should we be about Los Angeles's steep rise in breakthrough cases?

Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash

Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated.

We have all been hearing that line a lot lately.

Dr. Fauci, the CDC, Governor Newsom, and President Biden have all been pushing people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Unvaccinated people are often portrayed as selfish. Vaccination is often touted as the best way to get Los Angeles back to normal.

But have they been overselling the power of vaccines?

Breakthrough Cases

Los Angeles is a highly vaccinated county. According to The Times, more than 53% of Angelenos are fully vaccinated. That number grows every day.

The high vaccination numbers have gone a long way in keeping us safe. However, vaccinations are not perfect.

According to local health authorities, more than 25% of new cases are among fully vaccinated people.

This increase in vaccinated infections is worrying to some. However, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer is not worried.

“As more people are vaccinated, the number of fully vaccinated people becoming infected will increase, and with the delta variant that’s far more infectious, exposures to infections have also increased.”-Barbara Ferrer

New infections don’t tell the whole story. The severity of the infections is just as important an issue.

“Although vaccinated people are seeing a rise in new COVID diagnosis, they are primarily experiencing their infections not as severe illnesses that bring them to the emergency room, but as bad colds.”-Barbara Ferrer

The low amount of fully vaccinated people being hospitalized is also very encouraging. According to Barbara Ferrer, less than 1/10th of hospitalizations are in vaccinated people.

My Thoughts

California’s June 15th reopening was met with many celebrations. It felt like we were finally getting our city back. Things didn’t feel quite normal, but it was close.

That is why Los Angeles reinstating the mask mandate felt like such a step back.

Despite all the frustration, getting vaccinated is still the best weapon we have against Covid.

It’s definitely not a perfect weapon, though. Breakthrough cases will still happen.

Future variants might make anti-covid measures necessary again. But we are still a lot better off than we were this time last year. That’s something worth celebrating.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.