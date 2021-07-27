Is a controversial vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash

Almost anything the government does is at least somewhat controversial.

Government mandates are particularly controversial.

Los Angeles reinstating its mask mandate was met with a mixed reaction. A vaccine mandate would bring an even more intense fight.

Is a vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Covid Situation

The Covid situation all over America is getting worse. Last week, the US had an average of over 50,000 new cases per day. That is the highest case rate since early May. The Delta variant has largely driven the dramatic rise.

A vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people. That is concerning since the vaccination rate has been dropping. As of Sunday, only 69% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s far short of President Biden's goal of 70% before July 4th.

Los Angeles has seen a similar rise in Covid numbers.

Vaccine Mandate

Governor Newsom recently announced that all government employees and healthcare workers would have to show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly.

“California will have the strongest state vaccine verification system in the U.S. We’re experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Everyone that can get vaccinated — should.”-Gavin Newsom

While the policy doesn’t apply to private businesses, the governor encourages them to follow suit.

“As the state’s largest employer — we’re leading by example. Vaccines are the solution. We encourage local governments and other businesses to follow suit.”-Gavin Newsom

It’s worth noting that this policy is technically not a mandate. Nobody will be fired from their job for not vaccinating. It will make things harder for unvaccinated employees, though.

New York City and the US Department of Veterans Affairs made similar moves this week. Other cities, states, and companies are sure to follow.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles has not announced any type of vaccine mandate yet, but it may just be a matter of time.

A growing number of L.A. politicians are pushing to require city workers to be vaccinated.

That, combined with the fact that Los Angeles usually follows the state's lead, makes a vaccine mandate of some sort likely.

My Thoughts

Vaccine mandates (or something similar) are going to become more common, like it or not.

Many private companies in Los Angeles will follow the government's lead on this issue. Many Universities have already started down the road of requiring vaccines.

Vaccine mandates might become common, but they probably won’t be universal. Hopefully, there will be options for those determined to avoid vaccination.

