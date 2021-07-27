Los Angeles, CA

Is a controversial vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Eugene Adams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdSIi_0b9Bp3Jw00
Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash

Almost anything the government does is at least somewhat controversial. 

Government mandates are particularly controversial. 

Los Angeles reinstating its mask mandate was met with a mixed reaction. A vaccine mandate would bring an even more intense fight. 

Is a vaccine mandate on its way to Los Angeles?

Covid Situation 

The Covid situation all over America is getting worse. Last week, the US had an average of over 50,000 new cases per day. That is the highest case rate since early May. The Delta variant has largely driven the dramatic rise. 

A vast majority of new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people. That is concerning since the vaccination rate has been dropping. As of Sunday, only 69% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That’s far short of President Biden's goal of 70% before July 4th. 

Los Angeles has seen a similar rise in Covid numbers.

Vaccine Mandate

Governor Newsom recently announced that all government employees and healthcare workers would have to show proof of vaccination or be tested weekly

“California will have the strongest state vaccine verification system in the U.S. We’re experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Everyone that can get vaccinated — should.”-Gavin Newsom

While the policy doesn’t apply to private businesses, the governor encourages them to follow suit. 

“As the state’s largest employer — we’re leading by example. Vaccines are the solution. We encourage local governments and other businesses to follow suit.”-Gavin Newsom

It’s worth noting that this policy is technically not a mandate. Nobody will be fired from their job for not vaccinating. It will make things harder for unvaccinated employees, though. 

New York City and the US Department of Veterans Affairs made similar moves this week. Other cities, states, and companies are sure to follow.

Los Angeles

Los Angeles has not announced any type of vaccine mandate yet, but it may just be a matter of time. 

A growing number of L.A. politicians are pushing to require city workers to be vaccinated

That, combined with the fact that Los Angeles usually follows the state's lead, makes a vaccine mandate of some sort likely. 

My Thoughts 

Vaccine mandates (or something similar) are going to become more common, like it or not. 

Many private companies in Los Angeles will follow the government's lead on this issue. Many Universities have already started down the road of requiring vaccines

Vaccine mandates might become common, but they probably won’t be universal. Hopefully, there will be options for those determined to avoid vaccination. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_e70aee08e7815c60f6e63dab93024275.blob

I write about a little bit of everything.

Los Angeles, CA
2288 followers
Loading

More from Eugene Adams

Los Angeles County, CA

The LAPD's vaccination rate falls short of expectations even as Covid rates increase

After months of improvement, Covid in Los Angeles has taken a turn. So far, the solution has been an aggressive PR campaign pushing to get everyone vaccinated. While Los Angeles as a whole has a high vaccination rate, some groups lag behind.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles is getting tougher on homelessness. Will it help?

One of many homeless encampments in Skid Row, downtown Los AngelesRuss Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Homelessness in Los Angeles is a story that feels like it will never end.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD accused of illegally withholding Title 1 funds from Catholic schools

How to educate their children is an important question all parents face. Sending your child to the nearest public school has long been the default position. Times are definitely changing.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

3 refreshingly unique ice cream shops in Los Angeles

Ice cream is always a good option. But, it’s especially appealing during the hot days of summer. The good news is that there is no shortage of ice cream options in Los Angeles. In fact, there are many truly great options.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

How worried should we be about Los Angeles's steep rise in breakthrough cases?

Get vaccinated, get vaccinated, get vaccinated. We have all been hearing that line a lot lately. Dr. Fauci, the CDC, Governor Newsom, and President Biden have all been pushing people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.Read full story
4 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Hosting the Olympics is unpopular. What does that mean for Los Angeles 2028?

For a long time, the Olympics was the crown jewel of sports. Winning an Olympic medal was looked at as one of the biggest athletic accomplishments. That led to it being an entertainment spectacle.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

Will Delta in Los Angeles mirror the surprisingly early peak in the UK?

Over a year into the pandemic, there is still a lot we don't know about Covid. In fact, whenever we think we know something, the opposite often turns out to be true. In many ways, Covid has not been as bad as we thought it would be.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

The CDC and Los Angeles finally agree on vaccinated mask-wearing

That has been a contentious issue for a couple of months. After all, what’s the point of getting vaccinated if nothing changes?. The CDC seemed to be thinking along those lines in May when they dropped their mask recommendation for vaccinated people.Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Delta ruined a lot of plans. What do Los Angeles residents need to know?

The Delta Variant has changed everything. On June 15th, everything in California reopened, and things looked good. But since then, there has been a sharp uptick in cases. The uptick in cases has led to many changes. Those changes include indoor masking in Los Angeles. There are also many other potential changes on the horizon.Read full story
31 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is eye-poking the solution to unruly airline passengers?

Although Covid cases are increasing, Los Angeles is completely open. That means traveling is largely back on. The increased travel means that many Los Angeles residents have been getting back on planes. Unfortunately, that increase has come along with many issues.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

AMC is preparing to reopen two iconic Los Angeles theaters in August

Going out with friends to catch a movie has long been a staple in American culture. That’s especially true in Los Angeles. Being the home of Hollywood almost gives us no choice but to appreciate a good movie.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What's the real reason Los Angeles hasn't gotten back to work?

Ok, to be fair, many people are returning to work. But, some Los Angeles businesses are struggling to fill open positions. Employment has not reached pre-pandemic levels yet. The job recovery has been somewhat slower than expected. There are many potential reasons for this.Read full story
7 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is spending more money the solution to homelessness in Los Angeles?

Homeless campers on skid row.Russ Allison Loar, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What do you think of when you think of Jimmy Kimmel Live?. It probably has something to do with humor.Read full story
9 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Does Los Angeles's new mask mandate offer a look into America's future?

Los Angeles residents are now under a brand new mask mandate. The response has been mixed, to say the least. Some residents feel that this was a necessary step. Others feel like it’s an overreaction.Read full story
19 comments
Los Angeles County, CA

With the mask mandate taking effect, what do Los Angeles residents need to know?

Starting Sunday, Los Angeles County will be back under a mask mandate. Because of rising Covid cases. Covid infections in America are up over 70% this week. Hospitalizations have also risen from 26% to 36%. Almost every state has experienced a rise in cases.Read full story
33 comments
California State

Is Disney right about California? If yes, what would that mean for Los Angeles?

Los Angeles, and California as a whole, is known for big business. California’s economy is so big that it would be the 5th largest in the world if it were its own country. The city of Los Angeles has more billionaires than any other place.Read full story
58 comments
Los Angeles, CA

How big of a step backward is the return of the mask mandate?

The number of Covid cases in Los Angeles is exploding. Thankfully, the vaccination rate in L.A. County is high. But, will the high vaccination rate be enough to stop the spread?Read full story
35 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Is it time for Los Angeles to start preparing for booster shots?

At this point, most Los Angeles residents who want a vaccine have one. Those who don’t will get one soon. The next vaccine-related question is about the potential of booster shots.Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Many Los Angeles residents have another $600 to look forward to

Governor Newsom has been talking about another round of stimulus checks since May. It’s finally happening. State leaders officially approved a $100-billion plan that includes many things. Stimulus checks, rent relief, and grants for businesses are all included.Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 3

Community Policy