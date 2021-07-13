Los Angeles children are going back to school with their masks on

Photo by Austin Pacheco on Unsplash

Education is one of the many things that were negatively affected by Covid.

Hopefully, that will change soon.

Los Angeles students will soon be starting a new school year. That school year will be in person.

What’s the catch?

They will need to wear masks, vaccinated or not.

CDC Guidelines

The CDC released updated school reopening guidance on Friday.

That guidance requires unvaccinated students to wear masks at all times. It also requires masks for students that can’t be socially distanced at least three feet.

It doesn’t require vaccinated students to wear masks.

In-person education is important

In addition to the reopening guidance, the CDC emphasized the importance of in-person education.

School closures caused learning loss and many mental health problems during the pandemic.

California Schools

California schools are going with a slightly more cautious approach to reopening.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly outlined the reasoning behind the caution.

“We’re going to start with a requirement K through 12 that the year begins with masks. At the outset of the new year, students should be able to walk into school without worrying about whether they will feel different or singled out for being vaccinated or unvaccinated — treating all kids the same will support a calm and supportive school environment.”-Mark Ghaly

Mark Ghaly also pointed out that not all facilities can keep 3-foot social distancing. That makes universal masking a simpler solution.

My Thoughts

Los Angeles students were greatly harmed by online-only education. Because of that, I’m all for anything that gets kids back in the classroom safely.

Requiring all students to wear masks is the simplest solution.

Guidance at the federal level often makes sense on paper but is harder to implement in real life.

Universal masking will allow educators to focus more on education and less on enforcing cumbersome masking rules.

