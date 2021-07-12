Gym attendance is still lagging. What does that mean for the future of Los Angeles gyms?

Photo by Danielle Cerullo on Unsplash

Los Angeles has a lot of gyms.

The is 24 Hour Fitness, Golds Gym, Barbell Brigade, and many more.

If you want to get a workout in, you have plenty of options. This is especially true since gyms have been reopened for a while now.

That is great news for an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

But are Los Angeles residents ready to return to the gym yet?

Gym Attendance

There have been many signs that gym attendance is not coming back as quickly as hoped.

Bank America analyzed credit and debit card spending. It showed that money spent on gym memberships is down 67% from February 2020. Gym membership spending is up from the beginning of the year, though.

Gym attendance has risen steadily since March, according to Goldman’s data. However, it has fallen recently. Gym attendance fell 8% from June 14th to June 20th.

There are many potential reasons why gyms haven’t reached their pre-pandemic levels.

Maybe people just aren’t ready to come back to the gym.

Maybe people are saving money.

Maybe people prefer working out at home.

Pandemic Weight Gain

Lagging gym attendance is worrying when combined with pandemic weight gain.

A recent survey from the American Psychological Association focused on this issue. 42% of people polled gained more weight than intended during the pandemic. The average weight gain in the survey was 29 pounds.

Obesity is no joke. According to the CDC, obesity increases your risk for diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.

Future of Los Angeles Fitness

I think the future of fitness in Los Angeles is similar to working in an office. Some people will return, but some won’t.

Home workout options have steadily become more popular, just like working from home.

That is bad news for struggling gyms. However, some Los Angeles gyms will innovate to survive.

Gyms like 24 Hour Fitness are pushing their apps to cope with changing fitness needs.

The 24 Go app provides personalized workouts both at home and in the gym.

I suspect the top gyms will find similar ways to innovate and stay relevant.

Overall, I think most gyms will come back just fine. However, some gyms either won’t survive or will be significantly different.

