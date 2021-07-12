Marilyn Manson turns himself in on concert spitting warrant

Marilyn Manson performs at the Molson Amphitheatre in Toronto, Aug. 4, 2015. PHOTO BY DAVE ABEL

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson was booked and released earlier this month after he surrendered to authorities in Los Angeles in relation to a 2019 arrest warrant for assault out of New Hampshire, records show.

Manson was arrested July 2nd by LAPD officers on two charges of misdemeanor simple assault at the agency’s Hollywood station. He was promptly released on a personal recognizance bond pursuant to a deal struck between his attorneys and Gilford, New Hampshire, law enforcement officials .

“As an agency, we are pleased with Mr. Warner’s decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019,” Gilford’s Police Chief, Anthony Bean Burpee, told ethanb822.medium.com.

If Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, commits a state, federal, or local crime while on release, authorities say, they’ll take him back to jail. He’s agreed to attend an upcoming arraignment at the 4th Circuit Court in Laconia, NH, and has been ordered to have no contact with his alleged victim.

The arrest stems from an alleged run-in with a videographer at a concert in Gilford, New Hampshire, during the “Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies” tour, which Manson headlined with Rob Zombie in 2019.

An unidentified video contractor for an NH-based company was assigned to film the concert in the photo pit when the alleged assault occurred, according to police.

Video of the incident released by TMZ shows Manson hawking up spit on a camera lens in the midst of his chaotic performance. Although the “Don’t Chase The Dead” singer caused no injuries to the videographer, he was charged because the spitting warranted “unprivileged physical contact” under New Hampshire law . If convicted, Manson faces a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of as much as $2,000.

Howard King, an attorney for Manson, has denounced the videographer’s claims as baseless and extortive.

“It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera,” King said in a statement. “This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply,” he added.

This isn’t the first time Manson has been in legal trouble. Over a dozen women have accused him of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse beginning in September of 2020, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

Bianco filed a federal lawsuit against Manson in May, accusing him of breaching human trafficking laws by bringing her to the US under the empty promise of roles in music videos.

The lawsuit claims Bianco was flown to California by Manson in 2009 to appear in a music video for his song “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies.” Upon her arrival in California, Bianco allegedly found no film crew and was expected to stay at Manson’s home, not the hotel that was previously booked.

Bianco claims she was deprived of sleep and food throughout the four days she spent with Manson, however, was given drugs and alcohol. The 39-year-old was allegedly beaten by Manson, who she says threatened to rape her and tried to force her to have sex with another woman.

“Perhaps most horrifyingly,” the lawsuit reads, “Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis. He also electrocuted her.”

Attorneys for Bianco go on to claim that, while Manson visited Bianco in London and the duo had a sexual relationship, Manson forced her to kneel at his feet during press visits as he verbally degraded her. He’s also accused of trying to bring a minor back to the hotel with him.

In 2011, Bianco moved in with Manson in Los Angeles as he helped her launch her career in the United States. Attorney Jay D. Ellwanger, representing Bianco, says Manson again offered her an empty promise, this time a leading role in his upcoming feature film Phantasmagoria.

Ellwanger wrote in the federal complaint that Manson forced Bianco to stay awake for days at a time, making her watch violent, sexually graphic films in his cold, blacked-out apartment. If Bianco attempted to turn the thermostat up or open a curtain, Manson would become unhinged, throwing things around the apartment and screaming insults.

“It took Ms. Bianco years to understand the extent of Mr. Warner’s physical, sexual, psychological, and emotional abuse,” her lawyer wrote in the lawsuit. “Her career suffered due to the deterioration of her mental health caused by Mr. Warner. She deals with complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, depression, and panic attacks to this day as a result.”

Manson’s ex-fiance has also accused him of grooming, brainwashing, and abusing her.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Evan Rachel Wood wrote on Instagram . “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Manson has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct in a statement released in February.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson said. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

Following the mounting accusations against the singer, his longtime manager, booking agent, and record label all dropped him.

“In light of today’s disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album, effective immediately,” the label said in a statement on February 1st. “Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects.”

