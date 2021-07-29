Frisco, TX

Did You Misplace Your Wedding Dress In Frisco, Texas?

Em Unravelling

Wedding dress, one less-than-careful owner

From the pics, it looks immaculate. And although the details aren't clear, I'd say it looks like a dress with a beaded, possibly jewelled fitted bodice; cap sleeves; and a full taffeta mesh skirt, layered, with a beaded pattern to echo the bodice. White, of course, and - well - weddingy.

It's not the sort of dress you could lose in a carrier bag, is what I'm saying. And it doesn't appear to be broken or torn or obviously unwearable. But it was found on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, Texas this week by tollway officials with the North Texas Tollway Authority, who spotted the frock in a white box at the side of the road when they were doing a cleanup.

A spokesman, Michael Rey, for the tollway authority told a local radio station that the authority is keen to reunite the dress with its owner as the fact it was stored in a box, rather than being discarded in a bag, suggests it might have been kept for "memories".

This is not a Sally Field, Smokey and the Bandit deal, it didn’t go flying out of a vehicle per se, it’s boxed up, it’s clearly somebody’s memory somewhere along the way they lost track with it and we like to reunite them - Michael Rey

Apparently, although the dress looks new, documents in the box suggest it might have been packed into the box about 20 years ago: lending credence to the idea that it's an accidentally discarded precious memory. Unfortunately, the documents don't do anything to identify the dress's owner. One theory is that it dropped from the back of the vehicle of someone moving house.

The NTTA is hunting for the dress's owner, and has issued tweets to this effect. They will hang onto it for 90 days in the hope that social media does its thing and brings the original owner of the dress forward to claim it.

So if you're someone who wore pretty, floaty wedding dress you might've worn 20 years ago and moved it recently along the DNT for any reason, you might want to double-check that your dress is safely where you thought you left it. And if it's not, at least you'll know where it's being held and where you can be reunited with it.

A lover of horizons, hills, and words. Likes to write about uncomfortable things because too many people steer round those parts of life.

