Poultney, VT

East Poultney Day Fun on August 14th

Ellen P LaFleche-Christian

For 85 years East Poultney Day has been one of the highlights for Poultney, Vermont residents to come together as a community and celebrate their town's history. This year will be no different with people from all over coming out in droves to visit exhibits, demonstrations, vendors, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LuGQ_0bLTJh6e00
Vermont scenic drive1778011/Pixabay

Celebrate East Poultney Day in Vermont

The Poultney Historical Society is gearing up for its annual festival. This year's theme is "Recover and Innovation" as they offer a look back 100 years to when our country was recovering from the last pandemic - the Flu Pandemic of 1918.

This year will be filled with new museum exhibits, traditional craft demonstrations, musicians, and children’s games. In addition to our three museums being open all day long: the East Poultney Schoolhouse (a classic example of Queen Anne style architecture), Melodeon Factory (where you can see how these instruments are made), and Union Academy (oldest surviving schoolhouse in Rutland County) which was built in 1791.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2bW9_0bLTJh6e00

Slate Valley Scramble

Slate Valley Trails is holding the Slate Valley Scramble. This event has drawn runners from all over, not just locals that live nearby. There are more than 100 people signed up for various distances and this year there will be a fun kids' run as well! The organizers of this race have put in an incredible amount of work to make sure it goes smoothly; they're hoping to continue next year's slate valley scramble too.

This event will happen from 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 14th. Head to Fairgrounds Trailhead 131 Town Farm Road for more information.

Hosted by Poultney Businesses

To celebrate East Poultney Day, many of the businesses in town are offering special deals that will surely entice anyone who visits. Check out Williams Hardware for their incredible sales on tools and hardware; stop by East Poultney General Store for fresh produce and local Vermont products! Taco Experiment has a delicious special you won't want to miss.

Stone Valley Arts Exhibit

This year, Stone Valley Arts will be presenting an exhibit titled "Portraits of a Community." This is another example of mixing the history of the Poultney area with more modern times. This exhibit includes photography from photographers Chuck Helfer, Tikko Freilich, and Martin Van Buren III.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjqNI_0bLTJh6e00
a gold finch on a branch of grassKirk Patrick/Pixabay

Fun for the Whole Family

There will be lots to do in East Poultney, Vermont on August 14th for the entire family. Look for local recreational opportunities including swimming and hang gliding. Or, for those that want something a little bit more relaxing, why not take a nature walk and check out the local wildlife and birds? Teenagers will want to stop by the library for a teen cooking event.

East Poultney Day has been an annual event for the town for as long as most residents can remember. The focus of this event has always been to infuse the town with a bit of history and to create a sense of community. The organizers of this event have been able to accomplish this and more in years past and this year certainly sounds as though it will be loads of fun.

If you're looking for something fun to do this coming coming weekend, take a drive to East Poultney, Vermont to learn more about the town and its vibrant history. While you're there, stop by and visit local businesses that are sponsoring this event.

You can reach East Poultney by traveling south on Route 30 from the Castleton area. Or, head north on Route 30 from Pawlet or Wells, Vermont.

